Ocean Springs has a nice mix of hands-on auto shop work and people-focused driving gigs right now. Good options here if you like cars, customers, or both.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Learn oil changes, basic maintenance, and safety checks while getting paid training and a clear career path in automotive service. Uniform shirts, jacket, and belt are provided, and full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: MS Gulf Coast & surrounding areas (based in Ocean Springs, MS)

Type: Part-time (about 4–20 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Drive clients to airports, weddings, and events with a flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends). Great if you’re punctual, professional, and enjoy customer service as much as driving.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Location: Ocean Springs / Biloxi, MS area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Competitive weekly pay + (exact amount not listed) Entry-level friendly role doing tire work, oil changes, and basic maintenance with paid training, benefits, and room to grow into higher-level tech or leadership roles. Open interviews 7 days a week at the store.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Location: Ocean Springs / Biloxi, MS area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Competitive weekly pay + (exact amount not listed) For mechanics with 2+ years’ experience, handling brakes, suspension, steering, and more. Comes with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong career growth in a large national company.

Employer: Coastal Elite Limos

Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Drive high-end limos for events and airport runs, focusing on safety and a luxury guest experience. Good fit if you have commercial or chauffeur-style driving experience and like a mix of driving and hospitality.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person, especially if you show up on time and ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.