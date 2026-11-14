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Ocean Springs
🚌 Ocean Springs MS Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
13 days ago
Ocean Springs has a nice mix of hands-on auto shop work and people-focused driving gigs right now. Good options here if you like cars, customers, or both.
Lube Technician – Full Time (Entry Level)
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Learn oil changes, basic maintenance, and safety checks while getting paid training and a clear career path in automotive service. Uniform shirts, jacket, and belt are provided, and full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.
Professional Chauffeur / Limousine Driver (Part Time)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: MS Gulf Coast & surrounding areas (based in Ocean Springs, MS)
- Type: Part-time (about 4–20 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Drive clients to airports, weddings, and events with a flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends). Great if you’re punctual, professional, and enjoy customer service as much as driving.
PEP BOYS – General Service Technicians
- Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)
- Location: Ocean Springs / Biloxi, MS area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)
- Entry-level friendly role doing tire work, oil changes, and basic maintenance with paid training, benefits, and room to grow into higher-level tech or leadership roles. Open interviews 7 days a week at the store.
PEP BOYS – Automotive Mechanics
- Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)
- Location: Ocean Springs / Biloxi, MS area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)
- For mechanics with 2+ years’ experience, handling brakes, suspension, steering, and more. Comes with benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong career growth in a large national company.
Limo Driver – Luxury Transportation (Part Time)
- Employer: Coastal Elite Limos
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Drive high-end limos for events and airport runs, focusing on safety and a luxury guest experience. Good fit if you have commercial or chauffeur-style driving experience and like a mix of driving and hospitality.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person, especially if you show up on time and ready to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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