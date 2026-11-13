Ocean Springs has some solid front-line jobs right now, from vet clients to grocery shoppers and drivers. If you like helping people (and pets) and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: NVA General Practice (Bienville Animal Medical Center)

NVA General Practice (Bienville Animal Medical Center) Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13–$16 per hour, based on experience

Work at a long-standing, AAHA-accredited animal hospital in the heart of Ocean Springs’ artsy community. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, schedule visits, handle payments, and support an 8-doctor veterinary team using modern tools like ultrasound and digital X-ray. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, disability and life insurance, uniform allowance, and pet discounts. Weekend availability is required; most major holidays are closed.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5776

Location: 6412 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$29 per hour (plus possible premiums of $0.35–$3.00/hr and performance incentives)

Join the deli/bakery team making fresh food, serving customers at the counter, and stocking the sales floor. This role is great if you like hands-on work, food prep, and steady customer interaction, with mid and closing shifts available. Walmart offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, disability coverage, store discounts, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5776

Location: 6412 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14–$27 per hour (plus possible premiums of $0.35–$3.00/hr and performance incentives)

Help run the fuel station by assisting customers, taking payments, stocking shelves, and keeping the area clean. Good fit if you want part-time hours, don’t mind standing for long periods, and like a steady, routine job. Comes with access to Walmart’s health and financial benefits (where eligible), PTO/PPTO, store discounts, and fully paid education programs for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.