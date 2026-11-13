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🏥 Ocean Springs MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles
Ocean Springs has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from bedside care to lab and in-home visits. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid full-time options in town.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Home Health (Full Time)
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, following the plan of care and physician orders. This role is great if you like one-on-one time with patients, flexible days on the road, and strong benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.
Clinic RN | Pulmonary Services
- Employer: Singing River Health System
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS (Pulmonary Services clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift clinic role: Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12. You’ll work closely with the pulmonology team doing histories, wound care, patient education, and supervising other nursing staff in a steady outpatient setting.
Nurse Practitioner – In-Home Health Assessments (Full Time)
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS (in-home visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,500 – $158,400 base + incentives
Do 1-hour in-home assessments for adult and geriatric patients, reviewing history, meds, and social factors. This role offers a $7,500 sign-on bonus, weekday schedule, mileage reimbursement, and strong CE support if you like autonomy and field work.
Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) or Medical Laboratory Scientist (MLS)
- Employer: Singing River Health System
- Location: Singing River Ocean Springs Hospital – Ocean Springs, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 7:00 pm – 7:30 am, rotating weekends & holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Night-shift lab role running tests, maintaining analyzers, and doing phlebotomy as needed. Good fit if you like behind-the-scenes work, detailed testing, and prefer 12-hour night shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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