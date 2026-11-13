Ocean Springs has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from bedside care to lab and in-home visits. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid full-time options in town.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Ocean Springs, MS (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, following the plan of care and physician orders. This role is great if you like one-on-one time with patients, flexible days on the road, and strong benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Ocean Springs, MS (Pulmonary Services clinic)

(Pulmonary Services clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift clinic role: Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12. You’ll work closely with the pulmonology team doing histories, wound care, patient education, and supervising other nursing staff in a steady outpatient setting.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Ocean Springs, MS (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,500 – $158,400 base + incentives

Do 1-hour in-home assessments for adult and geriatric patients, reviewing history, meds, and social factors. This role offers a $7,500 sign-on bonus, weekday schedule, mileage reimbursement, and strong CE support if you like autonomy and field work.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Ocean Springs Hospital – Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time

Shift: 7:00 pm – 7:30 am, rotating weekends & holidays

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift lab role running tests, maintaining analyzers, and doing phlebotomy as needed. Good fit if you like behind-the-scenes work, detailed testing, and prefer 12-hour night shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.