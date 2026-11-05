🏥 Ocean Springs MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Ocean Springs is busy right now with healthcare hiring, from hospital nursing to lab work and urgent care. If you’re in medical or clinical work and want to stay local, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Ocean Springs, MS (Ponce De Leon Dr clinic)

(Ponce De Leon Dr clinic) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO)

This role is in an outpatient dialysis center, building long-term relationships with patients who have chronic kidney disease. No dialysis experience required and paid training is provided, but you’ll need an active LPN license, CPR, and a flexible schedule for mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Singing River Health System

Location: Singing River Ocean Springs Hospital, Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time, Nights (7 PM – 7 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Work on a surgical nursing unit providing inpatient care using the full nursing process. New grads join the Singing River Nurse Residency Program, and experienced RNs can step into a role that supervises LPNs and techs while working in a team-focused hospital setting.

Employer: Certus Laboratories

Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: From $20.00/hour

Join a COLA- and CLIA-accredited toxicology lab doing drug screening and confirmatory testing with automated analyzers and LC-MS/MS. Great fit if you have an Associate or Bachelor’s in MLT/Chemistry/Biology, want hands-on lab experience, and like detailed, process-driven work; health, dental, vision, PTO, and sick time are included.

Employer: Miracle-Ear (Amplifon Americas)

Location: Ocean Springs & Gulfport, MS (travel between offices)

Type: Full-time, Weekdays (Mon–Fri)

Salary: $100,000+ earning potential (base + uncapped commission)

Lead the full hearing-care journey: evaluations, fittings, and follow-up care while also driving clinic sales and community outreach. You’ll need to be licensed as a Hearing Instrument Specialist or Dispensing Audiologist, and you’ll get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and strong training.

Employer: Maxem Health Urgent Care

Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time (plus Part-time/PRN options)

Salary: From $14.00/hour

Help run a busy urgent care with both front-desk and clinical duties, including vitals, histories, phlebotomy, and rapid in-house testing (Flu, Strep, RSV, Mono, etc.). You’ll need a Medical Assistant certification and phlebotomy skills, and must be able to work every other weekend; benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.