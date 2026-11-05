🛒 Ocean Springs Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Openings

Ocean Springs has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from gas stations to big box stores. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping customers with truck and trailer rentals, using a phone-based system, and doing light equipment checks and cleaning. Standouts here are the “Hire Fast, Pay Fast” setup, paid working interviews, and cash hiring/bonus programs, plus a long list of benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 1509 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time, but marked full-time in listing)

(posting notes part-time, but marked full-time in listing) Salary: Not listed

Store role where you run a register, help customers find items, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you like variety and don’t mind lifting; perks include medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1104 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Busy convenience-store role greeting customers, cashiering, and helping with food and store upkeep. Highlights: flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights + weekends), weekly pay, bonus potential, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3911 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonuses

Leadership role over the front end of the store—coaching cashiers, driving customer service, managing budgets, and improving store operations. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1509 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on store role focused on stocking, unloading trucks, cleaning, and jumping on the register when needed. Good match if you want part-time hours, steady movement, and access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.