undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Ocean Springs Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Openings
Ocean Springs has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from gas stations to big box stores. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.
Customer Service Representative – U-Haul
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Ocean Springs, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role helping customers with truck and trailer rentals, using a phone-based system, and doing light equipment checks and cleaning. Standouts here are the “Hire Fast, Pay Fast” setup, paid working interviews, and cash hiring/bonus programs, plus a long list of benefits for eligible staff.
Customer Service Associate I – Dollar Tree Stores
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 1509 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
- Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time, but marked full-time in listing)
- Salary: Not listed
Store role where you run a register, help customers find items, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you like variety and don’t mind lifting; perks include medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Customer Service Representative – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1104 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Busy convenience-store role greeting customers, cashiering, and helping with food and store upkeep. Highlights: flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights + weekends), weekly pay, bonus potential, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.
(USA) Front End Coach – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 3911 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonuses
Leadership role over the front end of the store—coaching cashiers, driving customer service, managing budgets, and improving store operations. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.
Sales Associate-23 (Customer Service Associate II) – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1509 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on store role focused on stocking, unloading trucks, cleaning, and jumping on the register when needed. Good match if you want part-time hours, steady movement, and access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.