🛒 Ocean Springs Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Ocean Springs has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, especially along Bienville Blvd. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 4020 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Type: Part-time (days, weekdays + weekends)

(days, weekdays + weekends) Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food service, keep the store looking sharp, and work with a fun, energetic team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonus potential, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level auto parts sales job helping DIY customers in-store and by phone, plus light installs like batteries and wipers. Good fit if you enjoy cars and don’t mind being active—stocking, inventory, and occasional parts delivery are all part of the day.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Ocean Springs, MS (Bienville Blvd.)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9.00/hour

Retail sales role focused on customer service and hitting sales goals in a sporty, product-focused store. You’ll help customers on the floor, handle shipments and store upkeep, and support promos and sales events.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Not listed (customer service / lot work)

Not listed (customer service / lot work) Pay: Not listed, but includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus

Hands-on role helping people with truck and trailer rentals, using a smartphone app to check equipment in and out, and doing light mechanical/lot work. Offers paid working interviews, career stability, benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP), and paid training/certifications like propane and forklift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.