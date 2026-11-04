🔧 Ocean Springs MS Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Ocean Springs has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance openings you can jump on this week.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (North Mobile County franchise)

SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon (North Mobile County franchise) Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, career progression, professional development

You’ll help repair and restore homes and businesses after damage, doing setup, cleanup, and general restoration work. This is a good fit if you’re strong, can lift 50+ lbs, don’t mind ladders and tight spaces, and want steady work with room to grow.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Ocean Springs, MS (school campus)

(school campus) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Access to ABM’s comprehensive benefits package (see ABM site for details)

You’ll keep classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and school grounds clean and safe, with tasks like sweeping, mopping, trash, light outdoor work, and basic seasonal chores. No experience, diploma, or degree is required, and on-the-job training is provided—great for first jobs, career restarts, or veterans.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Ocean Springs, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (new hires eligible for bonus )

Not listed (new hires eligible for ) Benefits (if eligible): Health, dental, vision, 401(k) & stock options, paid holidays/vacation/sick days, discounts (Apple, Dell, cell plans, hotels), legal and life insurance, wellness programs

You’ll keep the U-Haul facility and storage units clean and welcoming by sweeping, mopping, trash removal, and tracking cleaning supplies. This role offers career stability, training, and chances to move up if you like the company.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.