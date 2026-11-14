🚨 Boil water advisory lifted for Ocean Shores

The City of Ocean Shores has lifted the Boil Water Advisory effective immediately on November 14, 2026. This applies to all customers on the City of Ocean Shores Water System (#63008H), including North Beach Junior/Senior High School.

You can now use tap water as normal for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing produce, bathing, dishwashing, and laundry without boiling.

The City recommends a quick flush of your plumbing:

Flush cold faucets: Run cold water from each faucet for about 5 minutes (or until clear), starting with the faucet closest to where water enters your home.

Run cold water from each faucet for about (or until clear), starting with the faucet closest to where water enters your home. Flush appliances: Run and flush refrigerator water dispensers and filtration systems per the manufacturer. Discard all ice made during the advisory and at least one new full batch after flushing.

Run and flush and per the manufacturer. made during the advisory and at least after flushing. If water is cloudy or discolored, keep running cold water until it clears and hold off on washing white/light laundry until then.

If you still see discolored water, odd pressure, or other issues, contact the City of Ocean Shores Public Works Department.