🚧 High winds may disrupt bus service on Saturday

High winds are predicted for Saturday, November 13, especially north of Ocean Park. This may cause Pacific Transit bus routes to be canceled or changed.

If you plan to ride on Saturday:

Be ready for schedule or route changes

Check for the latest updates before you travel

Call 360-875-9418 or 360-642-9418 for current route information

Plan a little extra time for your trip and confirm your bus before you head out.