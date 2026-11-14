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Ocean Park
⚠️ Saturday bus routes may change due to high winds
13 days ago
🚧 High winds may disrupt bus service on Saturday
High winds are predicted for Saturday, November 13, especially north of Ocean Park. This may cause Pacific Transit bus routes to be canceled or changed.
If you plan to ride on Saturday:
- Be ready for schedule or route changes
- Check for the latest updates before you travel
- Call 360-875-9418 or 360-642-9418 for current route information
Plan a little extra time for your trip and confirm your bus before you head out.
More Info: 11/13/26: RIDER ALERT for Saturday – Pacific Trans...
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