The Town of Ocean Isle Beach Recreation Department will host a Santa mailbox night on Friday, November 27 from 6:00–8:00 PM at Town Center Park, 11 E. 2nd St, OIB. Families can bring children to write and send Christmas wish lists to the North Pole, with food trucks opening at 5:00 PM, including Blessed Bellies Smash Burgers and Chocolate & S’more. This is an outdoor event and will take place only if weather allows, with updates posted on the department’s Facebook page.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Ocean Isle Beach Recreation Department