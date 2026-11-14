The Town of Ocean Isle Beach Recreation Department is holding a Holiday Food & Pet Food Drive to help local families and pets, with donations accepted through Friday, December 11 at Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall, 111 Causeway Drive. Residents can drop off unopened, non-perishable food for Brunswick Family Assistance and unopened dog and cat food and treats for the Paws Pantry Program Monday–Friday, 8:30am–4:30pm.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Ocean Isle Beach Recreation Department