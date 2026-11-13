📅 Overdose prevention year-end review with free lunch

The Ocean County Health Department Overdose Response Team is hosting a 2026 Year-End Review to look at overdose prevention work across the county.

Join them on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 12:00–1:30 PM at 175 Sunset Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753.

They’ll:

Review local overdose data and trends

Share updates on Narcan box placements in Ocean County towns

in Ocean County towns Discuss current prevention efforts and where more community help is needed

and where more community help is needed Gather feedback and ideas to shape priorities for 2027

Open to community members, public health partners, first responders, educators, treatment providers, and anyone interested in reducing overdoses in Ocean County.

Lunch is provided, but RSVP is required by December 9, 2026 (via email, per the Health Department’s notice) because space is limited.