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Ocean City
Library hosts Return of the King book talk Nov. 28
11 days ago
OC Public Library will host a book discussion, “Reading to Mordor and Back,” on November 28 at 2:00 PM in room N111 and on Zoom, covering Chapters 1–4 of Book Six in The Return of the King. Join in person or online to take part in the talk. More information: https://t.co/zjDVWV319P
This content is adapted from materials provided by OC Public Library
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