OC Public Library will host a book discussion, “Reading to Mordor and Back,” on November 28 at 2:00 PM in room N111 and on Zoom, covering Chapters 1–4 of Book Six in The Return of the King. Join in person or online to take part in the talk. More information: https://t.co/zjDVWV319P

This content is adapted from materials provided by OC Public Library