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Ocean City
Winterfest By The Sea set for Saturday at Civic Center
8 days ago
The 6th Annual Winterfest By The Sea will take place on Saturday, November 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean City Civic Center. Visitors can shop local vendors, enjoy seasonal treats, and get an early start on holiday shopping. More information: OceanCityVacation.com
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ocean City NJ
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