📅 Community Thanksgiving Service Nov. 24 at St. Frances Cabrini

📅 Community Thanksgiving service in Ocean City

Everyone is welcome to a Community Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 at 12 p.m.

Location: St. Frances Cabrini Church, 114 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City

The annual service, hosted by the Ocean City Ecumenical Council and Ocean City Ministerium, will feature:

Thanksgiving hymns of praise and gratitude

Thanksgiving reflections

The Presidential Thanksgiving Proclamation

Clergy from many Ocean City churches will take part. A dessert fellowship will follow the service.

An offering will be collected to support the Ecumenical Council Food Cupboard and Clothes Closet.

All are invited to attend—no registration mentioned.