Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Ocean City

📅 Community Thanksgiving Service Nov. 24 at St. Frances Cabrini

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GoZjJBZ00

📅 Community Thanksgiving service in Ocean City

Everyone is welcome to a Community Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 at 12 p.m.

Location: St. Frances Cabrini Church, 114 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City

The annual service, hosted by the Ocean City Ecumenical Council and Ocean City Ministerium, will feature:

  • Thanksgiving hymns of praise and gratitude
  • Thanksgiving reflections
  • The Presidential Thanksgiving Proclamation

Clergy from many Ocean City churches will take part. A dessert fellowship will follow the service.

An offering will be collected to support the Ecumenical Council Food Cupboard and Clothes Closet.

All are invited to attend—no registration mentioned.

More Info: Welcome to Ocean City, New Jersey, America's Great...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments