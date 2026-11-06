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📅 Community Thanksgiving Service Nov. 24 at St. Frances Cabrini
📅 Community Thanksgiving service in Ocean City
Everyone is welcome to a Community Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 at 12 p.m.
Location: St. Frances Cabrini Church, 114 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City
The annual service, hosted by the Ocean City Ecumenical Council and Ocean City Ministerium, will feature:
- Thanksgiving hymns of praise and gratitude
- Thanksgiving reflections
- The Presidential Thanksgiving Proclamation
Clergy from many Ocean City churches will take part. A dessert fellowship will follow the service.
An offering will be collected to support the Ecumenical Council Food Cupboard and Clothes Closet.
All are invited to attend—no registration mentioned.
More Info: Welcome to Ocean City, New Jersey, America's Great...
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