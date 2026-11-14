Ocean City’s retail scene is busy year‑round, with extra foot traffic in peak seasons. Here are a few solid customer‑facing roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Ocean City, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on salon role doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more inside Ulta. You’ll build a regular guest list, hit service and product sales goals, and must have a cosmetology license and be able to work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Ocean City, MD

Type: Full-time or part-time (varies by store)

Full-time or part-time (varies by store) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Front-of-store role helping guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus running the register and keeping shelves stocked. Good fit if you love beauty, can stand and move all shift, and want access to benefits (medical for full-time; dental/vision/life for part-time).

Employer: Torrid

Location: Ocean Bay City, MD (near Ocean City)

(near Ocean City) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.45/hour

Lead the floor in a plus-size fashion store, help open/close, and act as Manager on Duty when needed. Comes with 50% employee discount, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and tuition reimbursement, plus a focus on inclusive, body‑positive fashion.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Ocean City, MD

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50 – $23.88/hour

16‑week program that prepares you to run your own CVS store. Mix of virtual and hands‑on training in leadership, customer service, merchandising, and inventory, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and a clear path into store management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.