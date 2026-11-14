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🛒 Ocean City, MD Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Hourly Pay
Ocean City’s retail scene is busy year‑round, with extra foot traffic in peak seasons. Here are a few solid customer‑facing roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Ocean City, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on salon role doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more inside Ulta. You’ll build a regular guest list, hit service and product sales goals, and must have a cosmetology license and be able to work a flexible schedule.
Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Ocean City, MD
- Type: Full-time or part-time (varies by store)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour
Front-of-store role helping guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus running the register and keeping shelves stocked. Good fit if you love beauty, can stand and move all shift, and want access to benefits (medical for full-time; dental/vision/life for part-time).
Keyholder
- Employer: Torrid
- Location: Ocean Bay City, MD (near Ocean City)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $19.45/hour
Lead the floor in a plus-size fashion store, help open/close, and act as Manager on Duty when needed. Comes with 50% employee discount, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and tuition reimbursement, plus a focus on inclusive, body‑positive fashion.
Store Manager in Training
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Ocean City, MD
- Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.50 – $23.88/hour
16‑week program that prepares you to run your own CVS store. Mix of virtual and hands‑on training in leadership, customer service, merchandising, and inventory, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and a clear path into store management.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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