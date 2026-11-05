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🍽️ Ocean City MD Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings
Ocean City’s food and hotel scene is busy year-round, not just in summer. Here are a few solid local spots hiring right now.
Crew Member – Dunkin'
- Employer: Dunkin'
- Location: Ocean City, MD
- Pay: $18/hour
- Type: Full-time / Part-time (franchise location)
Customer-facing role making coffee, donuts, and breakfast for guests. Flexible hours, competitive pay, and perks like PTO, healthcare, and vacation time if you meet eligibility rules.
Guest Services Agent – Stonebridge Companies
- Employer: Stonebridge Companies (hotel front desk)
- Location: Ocean City, MD
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, mostly 3pm–11pm
Front desk role handling check-ins, check-outs, payments, and guest questions. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, travel perks, and more; posting is expected to close by 2026-12-03.
Assistant Manager – Pizza Tugos
- Employer: Pizza Tugos
- Location: Ocean City, MD
- Pay: $45,000–$60,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Restaurant leadership role in a fast-paced pizza shop with no experience required—they’ll train you. Offers paid time off, paid training, employee discount, and clear growth paths, with potential to move up toward six-figure earnings.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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