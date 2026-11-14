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📅 Annual kids’ catch-and-release fishing contest in Ocean Beach
📅 Kids’ catch-and-release fishing fun in Ocean Beach
The Ocean Beach Fishing Club, started in 1945, runs an annual Catch & Release fishing contest for kids 14 and under in the Village of Ocean Beach.
The contest is usually held in the last week of summer and draws 70+ girls and boys each year. It focuses on good sportsmanship and conservation — all fish are released.
Each child who signs up gets:
- A T‑shirt
- A bamboo fishing rod (everyone must use these so it’s fair)
- Bait and refreshments
- A chance at special awards like “best sportsman” and “High Hook”
- An event gift and an ice cream cone, even if they don’t catch a fish
Parents often help assemble the bamboo rods the night before, making it a fun shared project.
The Village of Ocean Beach now sponsors the contest, keeping this long‑running, conservation‑minded tradition going strong for local kids.
More Info: Ocean Beach Fishing Club — Village of Ocean Beach
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