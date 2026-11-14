📅 Kids’ catch-and-release fishing fun in Ocean Beach

The Ocean Beach Fishing Club, started in 1945, runs an annual Catch & Release fishing contest for kids 14 and under in the Village of Ocean Beach.

The contest is usually held in the last week of summer and draws 70+ girls and boys each year. It focuses on good sportsmanship and conservation — all fish are released.

Each child who signs up gets:

A T‑shirt

A bamboo fishing rod (everyone must use these so it’s fair)

(everyone must use these so it’s fair) Bait and refreshments

A chance at special awards like “best sportsman” and “High Hook”

like “best sportsman” and “High Hook” An event gift and an ice cream cone, even if they don’t catch a fish

Parents often help assemble the bamboo rods the night before, making it a fun shared project.

The Village of Ocean Beach now sponsors the contest, keeping this long‑running, conservation‑minded tradition going strong for local kids.