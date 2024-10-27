How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Sept. 2-8, 2024

This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Sept. 2-8, 2024.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Inversiones Jupamared Inc, $292,990

Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $368,442.98

Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Frenos Centro LLC, $300,000

Bellechase: Johnson Jennifer to Lindner Robert E, $400,000

Belleview: Hickey Anastasia to James Richard A, $355,675

Belleview: Weitlauf Properties LLC to 52Nd Ave Holdings LLC, $519,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Pooran Somwar to Mendez Erasmo, $180,000

Cala Hills: Brown Alicia to Lopes Solange Dos Santos, $227,500

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Nichols Angela, $370,000

Candler Hills: Ware Josephine Annette to Campbell David P, $315,000

Candler Hills: Wales Thomas R to Lapchynski Douglas N, $345,000

Cedar Hill: Rangel Cathleen to Marks Robert Paul, $260,000

Cherrywood Estates: Smith Belinda to Salmon John Edward Jr, $177,000

Cherrywood Estates: Saenz Theresia M to Ross Robert, $195,000

Circle Square Woods: Uzua Luis A Gonzalez to Cardozo Javier, $153,000

Circle Square Woods: King Patricia A to Pacheco Victoria, $243,000

City of Ocala: JD Denmark Restorations LLC to Lopez Jett Melina Maria, $223,000

Cobblestone: G&D Properties LLC to Dietter Lauren, $410,000

Country Club of Ocala: Breed Charles Lincoln II to Sievers Michael Ray, $875,000

Countryside Farms of Ocala: Mccartney Ronald to Anderson Holly, $975,000

Crestwood: Royal Palm Equity LLC to Main Key Construction LLC, $223,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Heimann Matthew Ian, $300,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Mendez Carlos A Sanchez, $306,990

El Dorado: Vasudevan Ram to Limper Nicole, $977,000

Fountains: Zaumseil Kristin to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $91,020

Fox Hollow: Investment Rb LLC to Cabrales Kirstin Leontina, $230,000

Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Winston Sherry Lynn, $360,980

Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: McFadden Jason to Canada Roy, $520,500

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $350,311

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Maronie Ronda Jean, $359,494

Greystone Hills: Martinez Kenneth John to Porreca Bayley Josef, $295,000

Hardwood Trails: Diaz Rene Fernando to Phelps Andrew J, $285,000

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $306,573

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Tatikonda Navya, $320,000

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Kociecki Robert E Tr, $324,589

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Evans Stephen Todd, $330,000

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Martin Jennifer Lynn, $347,089

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ortiz Lisandra Velaquez, $351,449

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Keller Lisa Jan, $370,199

HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Ware Rose Marie to Chau Hoa T, $450,000

Indigo Estates: Lafrance Cynthia J to Farnan John J Tr, $282,500

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Daivs Jerry Lee, $296,990

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Jones Tevis N to Mojica Dalia, $460,000

Lake Diamond: Mr4 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $255,000

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Ferrer Patricia, $309,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Fonseca Eliezer, $329,990

Lake Weir Heights: Lopez Margarita M to Phillips Blake, $147,000

Lake Weir Shores: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Sanchez Vicente S Jr, $259,000

Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Supria Beverley Agatha, $239,990

Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Martin Janice Marie, $242,990

Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Ruiz Mariana Munoz, $253,990

Laurel Run: Mierzwiak Todd J to Laiblin Carolyn, $790,000

Leighton Estates: Nick Katherine Ann to Baltazar Jose Lino, $82,000

Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Lynch David L to Cornell Adam B, $218,900

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Caldwell James S, $335,965

Majestic Oaks: Spratt Raquel to Calkins Melanie, $380,000

Marion County: Cox Keelan to Ponce Marta, $98,000

Marion County: Long James Gardner Iii Tr to Larocca Robert F, $105,000

Marion County: Ernst Mark to England Randy K, $110,000

Marion County: Ambrose Jana C Est to Acosta Rivera Katherine, $128,500

Marion County: Geller Amy to Lozano Kevin Alejandro Bedoya, $130,000

Marion County: Pyke Robert to Driscoll Patricia Ann, $145,000

Marion County: Turner Thomas P to Horner William, $150,000

Marion County: Johnson Walter B to Kramer Jesse Allen, $162,900

Marion County: Dookheran Rajendra to San Lazaro Stud LLC, $175,000

Marion County: Fernando Homs Pa to Lewandowski Corey, $180,000

Marion County: Fusco Frank to Stein Kathy Clevinger, $198,000

Marion County: Property 2024 LLC to Faria Gutierrez Angelica Maria, $210,000

Marion County: Daggett Wanda to Heppenheimer Linda Claire, $215,900

Marion County: Sea Chaine Office LLC to Dmpw Office LLC, $225,000

Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Acosta Jan Emanuel Serrano, $239,900

Marion County: McWilliams Jacqueline to Harry Leroy N, $240,000

Marion County: Bielling Ronald E to Lefils James Jr, $246,000

Marion County: Arthur Dennis to Ali Navid, $249,000

Marion County: Happy Trails Of Ocala LLC to Cedars Mhp LLC, $290,000

Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Karwoski Joan E, $290,150

Marion County: Ajs Property Holdings LLC to Garcia Manuel Jimenez, $292,000

Marion County: Walker Wendie H to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $300,000

Marion County: Padron Castillo Williams E to Jimenez Christian Iii, $318,000

Marion County: Hughes Wayne to Ramirez Elvia Garcia, $334,000

Marion County: Tracy Gaige to Swindle John Michael, $375,000

Marion County: Don K & Carole J Revocable Trust to Valeri Jean Love Revocable Trust, $377,000

Marion County: Rumans Lindsey to Nieves Reynaldo Pagan, $396,000

Marion County: Peterson Michael W to Mcnally Robert F, $445,000

Marion County: Ken Davis Auto Repair Inc to Villalobos Ian, $460,000

Marion County: Liles Corey to Rose Rachel K, $582,000

Marion County: Luntsford Kenneth to Elsbury Timothy James, $655,000

Marion County: Duval Jeffery P to Chikhale Sharon R, $690,000

Marion County: Campalto LLC to Stone Gregory D Tr, $1,291,000

Marion County: Solitude Ltd to J2 Squared Enterprises LLC, $1,500,000

Marion County: Smith Patricia Suzanne to Mossberg Anders, $2,712,500

Marion County: Miller Donna R to Vreeland John K Tr, $3,000,000

Marion County: Ocala 85 LLC to Blue River Development Acquisitions LLC, $3,200,900

Marion County: Om3530 Ocala Inc to Shree Om 3530 LLC, $9,900,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $165,501

Marion Heights: Spirits Aflame Inc to Lone Beaver LLC, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Destefano Smith Britt Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $84,272

Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Acranom Masonry Enterprises Inc, $92,000

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Ulreich Laverne Larsen, $94,375

Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Nicchio Real Estate Investments LLC, $95,860

Marion Oaks: Bennitt Richard Z to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $97,900

Marion Oaks: Walsh Donald J to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $99,650

Marion Oaks: Williams Taisha to Ace Homes Tn LLC, $130,000

Marion Oaks: Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner Iv LLC to Classens Samuel, $230,000

Marion Oaks: Moran Joan to Paredes Jose Perez, $235,000

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Saunders Cynthia, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Clark Kelly to Morris Adam J, $239,900

Marion Oaks: Ali Mansoor Noor to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Hernandez Robbin J Rodriguez, $260,000

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Mohebbi Mohammad Reza, $264,900

Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Tejada Javier Ricardo, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Avs Homes LLC to Torres Samuel Isaac Ramos, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Toro Bracero Liamaria, $269,899

Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to Rios Jessica Marie, $272,000

Marion Oaks: Opendoor Property Trust I to Pizor William Louis Iii, $275,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to De La Paz Hector Companioni, $277,990

Marion Oaks: Worth Construction & Remodeling Inc to Simko Ronald Elias Jr, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Vazquez Jose Miguel, $282,920

Marion Oaks: Pineda Home Remodeling Corp Inc to Hernandez Felipa, $285,000

Marion Oaks: Ic Consortium LLC to Rodriguez Blanca Iris, $285,000

Marion Oaks: Santos Teles LLC to Rodriguez Maria Milagros Rivera, $286,500

Marion Oaks: Henry Management Homes LLC to Davis George Anthony, $300,000

Marion Oaks: Ipb Construction LLC to Drollinger Darren, $309,900

Marion Oaks: Mirante LLC to Sardinas Liset Montesino, $310,000

Marion Oaks: Famacim Construction Investments LLC to Calderon Jorge Marcelo, $312,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Cadena Juan Sebastian, $316,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez Salas Miguel Enrique, $317,890

Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Diaz Gerardo Matos, $317,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Cruz Ricardo Orlando Martin, $318,290

Marion Oaks: Cherry Alina to Lara Cesar A, $339,500

Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Schroeder Joan, $348,475

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Jones Matthew Paul, $364,990

Marion Oaks: I&G Developers Group LLC to Chavez Joshua, $450,000

Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pulido Properties Inc, $159,001

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $301,857

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Taveras Blanco Amilcar Boanerger, $302,440

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Stanley Amy Jean, $307,135

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Centeno Hanfrit Rafael Reyes, $323,478

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $353,738

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Figueroa Wilda, $400,290

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $301,857

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Lewis Diane Elizabeth, $315,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Watkins Michele Lee, $334,080

Northwoods: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Jones Myra, $158,125

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $216,959

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Hasti Madhan, $220,000

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Grandhi Sainath, $220,000

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Konakalla Raaga Priyanka, $220,000

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Chavali Santhosh Rupa Devi, $220,000

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Batna Bharani, $220,000

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $223,563

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Veeramalla Srikanth, $230,000

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Mecias Maria Laura, $267,994

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arocal LLC, $269,589

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arocal LLC, $269,589

Oak Hill Plantation: Ngo Madison Cierra to Baptiste Widgelo Jean, $313,100

Oak Run Neighborhood: Santos Carlos Vizcaino De Los to Stilwell Robin, $200,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Giaccone Blanca A to Scott Christine, $214,990

Oak Run Neighborhood: Polsgrove Michael W to Cole Monice Rae, $255,000

Ocala: Cole Morgan Ostten to Hetherington Gregory Scott, $1,000,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Garcia Francisca, $315,990

Ocala Estates: Merchant Thomas to Best International Investment Realty Inc, $89,000

Ocala Palms: Hafner Brian to Ruoff Cathy, $275,000

Ocala Palms: Stiegler Werner W Tr to Nolan Robert Dale, $375,000

Ocala Park Estates,6132 Nw LLC to Navarro Jeanpaul, $264,900

Ocala Park Estates: Gonzalez Humberto to Peacock Carl J, $359,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Stein Joel Russell, $342,867

Ocala Preserve: Smith Wade Hamilton to Messier Kathleen J, $344,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Vest Area: Bervinkle Linda B to Hughes Wayne L, $200,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Koller Kenneth Joseph to Bello Jose G Tr, $270,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Ender19 LLC to Aguda Evangeline Biado, $325,000

Palm Cay: Yarbrough Roy E. Jr to Rainey Michael, $240,000

Pinehurst: Amo Paul J to Tunis Family Trust, $425,000

Pine Run Estates: Stevens Michael Jonathan to Alert Homes LLC, $87,000

Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc to Cruz Tirado Darwin Noel, $329,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Vaxer Barry S to Moxley Terry C, $145,000

Rainbow Park: Jt Construction Group LLC to Gomez Reinier Ricardo Alvarez, $227,000

Rainbow Springs: Morgan James C Tr to Krok Richard J Ii, $300,000

Rainbow Springs: Koene Margaretha M to Licolli Ginger, $379,000

Raven Glen: Zaumseil Kristin to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $112,217

Raven Glen: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Hiesinger Carol Jean, $559,325

Rio Vista: Shelton Raymond R to Carroll Carol A, $1,400,000

Rolling Hills: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Gaymon Bari, $249,900

Rolling Hills: Robden LLC to Gould Dorothy A, $355,000

Rolling Hills: Aldana Contracting LLC to Murillo Magali Nayeli, $382,000

Rolling Hills: Hero Star Farm LLC to Jacobs Adam P, $500,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Urbanowicz David to Stamatopoulos Gina, $229,900

Silver Meadows: Danylczuk Diane Michelle Correa to Chamberlain Dystany, $124,704.99

Silver Springs Shores: Doehring Daniel to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $105,650

Silver Springs Shores: Parson Daniel C to Baker Courtney, $195,000

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Williams Christine Hilda, $197,750

Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Donnelly Monique Lucy, $200,500

Silver Springs Shores: Rahaman Bibi to Rahaman Sheik Hefaaz, $205,000

Silver Springs Shores: Chang Jennifer S Tr to Garcia Kevin E Planas, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Stracuzzi Virginia Allis Tr to Lindsey Alexia, $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wulf Ronald E to Queen Jonathan Z Ii, $233,500

Silver Springs Shores: Pac 3 Properties LLC to Newton Bradly Austin, $234,000

Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes LLC to Gines Christian Josue Figueroa, $235,000

Silver Springs Shores: Clark Kelly to Bourne Sheila Lutrichia, $239,900

Silver Springs Shores: Gillison Lawrence B to Melendez Gonzalez Ivelisse, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Roe Danielle E, $249,900

Silver Springs Shores: Dlryco LLC to Sullivan Dagmar J Tr, $269,900

Silver Springs Shores: Mi Herrera Group LLC to Acosta David Jr, $275,000

Silver Springs Shores: Aitana Property LLC to Greenberg Avos Y, $278,000

Silver Springs Shores: Milton Alvin Lee to Hannemann Monica Pacora Tr, $280,000

Silver Springs Shores: Diaz Albelo Erick to Myers Steven L, $295,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fogg Cummings Rebecca L to Alves Michael, $360,000

Silver Springs Shores: Drozdowski Justyna to 9373 6346 Quebec Inc, $370,000

Sonoma: Maronda Homes LLC to Pena Pedro Gonzalez, $310,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Root Carl E to Pratt Charles H Ii, $392,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Prockish Karen M P to Berndt Carolyn, $315,000

Spruce Creek South: Kinblom Jeffrey R to Mayle Saundra R, $278,000

St. James Park: Memon Muhammad Azeem to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $102,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Edward M Secore Family Revocable Trust to Mcnutt Patricia C, $265,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Bergstol Carol A Tr to Mcginn Bonnie C Tr, $285,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Berger Larry J to Helms Garry Tr, $420,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mcginn Bonnie G to Alonso Mario, $420,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Melchior Wayne Ross to Caroselli John A, $460,500

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Paramithis George A, $491,810

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Limbrock Scott J, $523,590

Stonecrest: Hill Kevin R to Puffer David D, $320,000

Summercrest: Palladio Development LLC to Oropeza Mauricio Jose Varela, $255,900

Summercrest: Jf Residential Holdings LLC to Walters Ronnie W Jr, $329,900

Summercrest: Hamilton Tyler Michael to Beasley Patrick Wayne, $348,900

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Maldonado Doris, $403,250

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Metcalf Pauline, $430,130

Summit: Miller Donna J to Callahan Jack, $725,000

Sun Country Estates: Nms Properties LLC to Kappel Marilyn, $203,160

Sun Country Estates: Etwaroo Divendra R to Poole George, $300,000

Sunset Hills: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $312,701.01

Turning Hawk Ranch: Pratt Charles H Ii to Millhiser John D, $1,085,000

Villages of Marion: Pfleger Richard K to Carr Kimberly A, $245,000

Villages of Marion: Malik Maureen to Braman Robert G, $305,000

Villages of Marion: Arndt Lawrence C to Foster Jeanie, $325,000

Villages of Marion: Cantillo Debra Ann to Mullen Renee A, $349,000

Vinings: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Roller David J, $633,000

Virmillion Estates: Gruber Deborah J to Wightman Stuart J, $327,000

Weybourne Landing: Tapp Diana E to Daniel Michael, $385,000

Weybourne Landing: Mata Sally Ann to Colaiacovo June, $415,000

Winding Waters: Borelli Deborah to Moye Robert, $175,000

Woodfields: Norfleet Pamela Short Est to Fernung Guy Andrew, $385,000

Wyomina Crest: Yesenia Farias Hilda to Richardson Rosa, $185,000

Wyomina Terrace: Walker & Walker Holdings LLC to Way James Edward III, $266,000

