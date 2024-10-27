How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Sept. 2-8, 2024

This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Sept. 2-8, 2024.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Inversiones Jupamared Inc, $292,990
Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $368,442.98
Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Frenos Centro LLC, $300,000
Bellechase: Johnson Jennifer to Lindner Robert E, $400,000
Belleview: Hickey Anastasia to James Richard A, $355,675
Belleview: Weitlauf Properties LLC to 52Nd Ave Holdings LLC, $519,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Pooran Somwar to Mendez Erasmo, $180,000
Cala Hills: Brown Alicia to Lopes Solange Dos Santos, $227,500
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Nichols Angela, $370,000
Candler Hills: Ware Josephine Annette to Campbell David P, $315,000
Candler Hills: Wales Thomas R to Lapchynski Douglas N, $345,000
Cedar Hill: Rangel Cathleen to Marks Robert Paul, $260,000
Cherrywood Estates: Smith Belinda to Salmon John Edward Jr, $177,000
Cherrywood Estates: Saenz Theresia M to Ross Robert, $195,000
Circle Square Woods: Uzua Luis A Gonzalez to Cardozo Javier, $153,000
Circle Square Woods: King Patricia A to Pacheco Victoria, $243,000
City of Ocala: JD Denmark Restorations LLC to Lopez Jett Melina Maria, $223,000
Cobblestone: G&D Properties LLC to Dietter Lauren, $410,000
Country Club of Ocala: Breed Charles Lincoln II to Sievers Michael Ray, $875,000
Countryside Farms of Ocala: Mccartney Ronald to Anderson Holly, $975,000
Crestwood: Royal Palm Equity LLC to Main Key Construction LLC, $223,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Heimann Matthew Ian, $300,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Mendez Carlos A Sanchez, $306,990
El Dorado: Vasudevan Ram to Limper Nicole, $977,000
Fountains: Zaumseil Kristin to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $91,020
Fox Hollow: Investment Rb LLC to Cabrales Kirstin Leontina, $230,000
Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Winston Sherry Lynn, $360,980
Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: McFadden Jason to Canada Roy, $520,500
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $350,311
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Maronie Ronda Jean, $359,494
Greystone Hills: Martinez Kenneth John to Porreca Bayley Josef, $295,000
Hardwood Trails: Diaz Rene Fernando to Phelps Andrew J, $285,000
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $306,573
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Tatikonda Navya, $320,000
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Kociecki Robert E Tr, $324,589
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Evans Stephen Todd, $330,000
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Martin Jennifer Lynn, $347,089
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ortiz Lisandra Velaquez, $351,449
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Keller Lisa Jan, $370,199
HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Ware Rose Marie to Chau Hoa T, $450,000
Indigo Estates: Lafrance Cynthia J to Farnan John J Tr, $282,500
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Daivs Jerry Lee, $296,990
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Jones Tevis N to Mojica Dalia, $460,000
Lake Diamond: Mr4 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $255,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Ferrer Patricia, $309,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Fonseca Eliezer, $329,990
Lake Weir Heights: Lopez Margarita M to Phillips Blake, $147,000
Lake Weir Shores: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Sanchez Vicente S Jr, $259,000
Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Supria Beverley Agatha, $239,990
Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Martin Janice Marie, $242,990
Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Ruiz Mariana Munoz, $253,990
Laurel Run: Mierzwiak Todd J to Laiblin Carolyn, $790,000
Leighton Estates: Nick Katherine Ann to Baltazar Jose Lino, $82,000
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Lynch David L to Cornell Adam B, $218,900
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Caldwell James S, $335,965
Majestic Oaks: Spratt Raquel to Calkins Melanie, $380,000
Marion County: Cox Keelan to Ponce Marta, $98,000
Marion County: Long James Gardner Iii Tr to Larocca Robert F, $105,000
Marion County: Ernst Mark to England Randy K, $110,000
Marion County: Ambrose Jana C Est to Acosta Rivera Katherine, $128,500
Marion County: Geller Amy to Lozano Kevin Alejandro Bedoya, $130,000
Marion County: Pyke Robert to Driscoll Patricia Ann, $145,000
Marion County: Turner Thomas P to Horner William, $150,000
Marion County: Johnson Walter B to Kramer Jesse Allen, $162,900
Marion County: Dookheran Rajendra to San Lazaro Stud LLC, $175,000
Marion County: Fernando Homs Pa to Lewandowski Corey, $180,000
Marion County: Fusco Frank to Stein Kathy Clevinger, $198,000
Marion County: Property 2024 LLC to Faria Gutierrez Angelica Maria, $210,000
Marion County: Daggett Wanda to Heppenheimer Linda Claire, $215,900
Marion County: Sea Chaine Office LLC to Dmpw Office LLC, $225,000
Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Acosta Jan Emanuel Serrano, $239,900
Marion County: McWilliams Jacqueline to Harry Leroy N, $240,000
Marion County: Bielling Ronald E to Lefils James Jr, $246,000
Marion County: Arthur Dennis to Ali Navid, $249,000
Marion County: Happy Trails Of Ocala LLC to Cedars Mhp LLC, $290,000
Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Karwoski Joan E, $290,150
Marion County: Ajs Property Holdings LLC to Garcia Manuel Jimenez, $292,000
Marion County: Walker Wendie H to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $300,000
Marion County: Padron Castillo Williams E to Jimenez Christian Iii, $318,000
Marion County: Hughes Wayne to Ramirez Elvia Garcia, $334,000
Marion County: Tracy Gaige to Swindle John Michael, $375,000
Marion County: Don K & Carole J Revocable Trust to Valeri Jean Love Revocable Trust, $377,000
Marion County: Rumans Lindsey to Nieves Reynaldo Pagan, $396,000
Marion County: Peterson Michael W to Mcnally Robert F, $445,000
Marion County: Ken Davis Auto Repair Inc to Villalobos Ian, $460,000
Marion County: Liles Corey to Rose Rachel K, $582,000
Marion County: Luntsford Kenneth to Elsbury Timothy James, $655,000
Marion County: Duval Jeffery P to Chikhale Sharon R, $690,000
Marion County: Campalto LLC to Stone Gregory D Tr, $1,291,000
Marion County: Solitude Ltd to J2 Squared Enterprises LLC, $1,500,000
Marion County: Smith Patricia Suzanne to Mossberg Anders, $2,712,500
Marion County: Miller Donna R to Vreeland John K Tr, $3,000,000
Marion County: Ocala 85 LLC to Blue River Development Acquisitions LLC, $3,200,900
Marion County: Om3530 Ocala Inc to Shree Om 3530 LLC, $9,900,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $165,501
Marion Heights: Spirits Aflame Inc to Lone Beaver LLC, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Destefano Smith Britt Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $84,272
Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Acranom Masonry Enterprises Inc, $92,000
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Ulreich Laverne Larsen, $94,375
Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Nicchio Real Estate Investments LLC, $95,860
Marion Oaks: Bennitt Richard Z to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $97,900
Marion Oaks: Walsh Donald J to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $99,650
Marion Oaks: Williams Taisha to Ace Homes Tn LLC, $130,000
Marion Oaks: Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner Iv LLC to Classens Samuel, $230,000
Marion Oaks: Moran Joan to Paredes Jose Perez, $235,000
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Saunders Cynthia, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Clark Kelly to Morris Adam J, $239,900
Marion Oaks: Ali Mansoor Noor to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Hernandez Robbin J Rodriguez, $260,000
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Mohebbi Mohammad Reza, $264,900
Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Tejada Javier Ricardo, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Avs Homes LLC to Torres Samuel Isaac Ramos, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Toro Bracero Liamaria, $269,899
Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to Rios Jessica Marie, $272,000
Marion Oaks: Opendoor Property Trust I to Pizor William Louis Iii, $275,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to De La Paz Hector Companioni, $277,990
Marion Oaks: Worth Construction & Remodeling Inc to Simko Ronald Elias Jr, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Vazquez Jose Miguel, $282,920
Marion Oaks: Pineda Home Remodeling Corp Inc to Hernandez Felipa, $285,000
Marion Oaks: Ic Consortium LLC to Rodriguez Blanca Iris, $285,000
Marion Oaks: Santos Teles LLC to Rodriguez Maria Milagros Rivera, $286,500
Marion Oaks: Henry Management Homes LLC to Davis George Anthony, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Ipb Construction LLC to Drollinger Darren, $309,900
Marion Oaks: Mirante LLC to Sardinas Liset Montesino, $310,000
Marion Oaks: Famacim Construction Investments LLC to Calderon Jorge Marcelo, $312,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Cadena Juan Sebastian, $316,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez Salas Miguel Enrique, $317,890
Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Diaz Gerardo Matos, $317,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Cruz Ricardo Orlando Martin, $318,290
Marion Oaks: Cherry Alina to Lara Cesar A, $339,500
Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Schroeder Joan, $348,475
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Jones Matthew Paul, $364,990
Marion Oaks: I&G Developers Group LLC to Chavez Joshua, $450,000
Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pulido Properties Inc, $159,001
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $301,857
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Taveras Blanco Amilcar Boanerger, $302,440
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Stanley Amy Jean, $307,135
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Centeno Hanfrit Rafael Reyes, $323,478
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $353,738
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Figueroa Wilda, $400,290
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $301,857
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Lewis Diane Elizabeth, $315,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Watkins Michele Lee, $334,080
Northwoods: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Jones Myra, $158,125
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $216,959
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Hasti Madhan, $220,000
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Grandhi Sainath, $220,000
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Konakalla Raaga Priyanka, $220,000
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Chavali Santhosh Rupa Devi, $220,000
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Batna Bharani, $220,000
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $223,563
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Veeramalla Srikanth, $230,000
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Mecias Maria Laura, $267,994
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arocal LLC, $269,589
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arocal LLC, $269,589
Oak Hill Plantation: Ngo Madison Cierra to Baptiste Widgelo Jean, $313,100
Oak Run Neighborhood: Santos Carlos Vizcaino De Los to Stilwell Robin, $200,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Giaccone Blanca A to Scott Christine, $214,990
Oak Run Neighborhood: Polsgrove Michael W to Cole Monice Rae, $255,000
Ocala: Cole Morgan Ostten to Hetherington Gregory Scott, $1,000,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Garcia Francisca, $315,990
Ocala Estates: Merchant Thomas to Best International Investment Realty Inc, $89,000
Ocala Palms: Hafner Brian to Ruoff Cathy, $275,000
Ocala Palms: Stiegler Werner W Tr to Nolan Robert Dale, $375,000
Ocala Park Estates,6132 Nw LLC to Navarro Jeanpaul, $264,900
Ocala Park Estates: Gonzalez Humberto to Peacock Carl J, $359,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Stein Joel Russell, $342,867
Ocala Preserve: Smith Wade Hamilton to Messier Kathleen J, $344,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Vest Area: Bervinkle Linda B to Hughes Wayne L, $200,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Koller Kenneth Joseph to Bello Jose G Tr, $270,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Ender19 LLC to Aguda Evangeline Biado, $325,000
Palm Cay: Yarbrough Roy E. Jr to Rainey Michael, $240,000
Pinehurst: Amo Paul J to Tunis Family Trust, $425,000
Pine Run Estates: Stevens Michael Jonathan to Alert Homes LLC, $87,000
Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc to Cruz Tirado Darwin Noel, $329,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Vaxer Barry S to Moxley Terry C, $145,000
Rainbow Park: Jt Construction Group LLC to Gomez Reinier Ricardo Alvarez, $227,000
Rainbow Springs: Morgan James C Tr to Krok Richard J Ii, $300,000
Rainbow Springs: Koene Margaretha M to Licolli Ginger, $379,000
Raven Glen: Zaumseil Kristin to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $112,217
Raven Glen: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Hiesinger Carol Jean, $559,325
Rio Vista: Shelton Raymond R to Carroll Carol A, $1,400,000
Rolling Hills: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Gaymon Bari, $249,900
Rolling Hills: Robden LLC to Gould Dorothy A, $355,000
Rolling Hills: Aldana Contracting LLC to Murillo Magali Nayeli, $382,000
Rolling Hills: Hero Star Farm LLC to Jacobs Adam P, $500,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Urbanowicz David to Stamatopoulos Gina, $229,900
Silver Meadows: Danylczuk Diane Michelle Correa to Chamberlain Dystany, $124,704.99
Silver Springs Shores: Doehring Daniel to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $105,650
Silver Springs Shores: Parson Daniel C to Baker Courtney, $195,000
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Williams Christine Hilda, $197,750
Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Donnelly Monique Lucy, $200,500
Silver Springs Shores: Rahaman Bibi to Rahaman Sheik Hefaaz, $205,000
Silver Springs Shores: Chang Jennifer S Tr to Garcia Kevin E Planas, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Stracuzzi Virginia Allis Tr to Lindsey Alexia, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wulf Ronald E to Queen Jonathan Z Ii, $233,500
Silver Springs Shores: Pac 3 Properties LLC to Newton Bradly Austin, $234,000
Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes LLC to Gines Christian Josue Figueroa, $235,000
Silver Springs Shores: Clark Kelly to Bourne Sheila Lutrichia, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Gillison Lawrence B to Melendez Gonzalez Ivelisse, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Roe Danielle E, $249,900
Silver Springs Shores: Dlryco LLC to Sullivan Dagmar J Tr, $269,900
Silver Springs Shores: Mi Herrera Group LLC to Acosta David Jr, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: Aitana Property LLC to Greenberg Avos Y, $278,000
Silver Springs Shores: Milton Alvin Lee to Hannemann Monica Pacora Tr, $280,000
Silver Springs Shores: Diaz Albelo Erick to Myers Steven L, $295,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fogg Cummings Rebecca L to Alves Michael, $360,000
Silver Springs Shores: Drozdowski Justyna to 9373 6346 Quebec Inc, $370,000
Sonoma: Maronda Homes LLC to Pena Pedro Gonzalez, $310,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Root Carl E to Pratt Charles H Ii, $392,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Prockish Karen M P to Berndt Carolyn, $315,000
Spruce Creek South: Kinblom Jeffrey R to Mayle Saundra R, $278,000
St. James Park: Memon Muhammad Azeem to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $102,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Edward M Secore Family Revocable Trust to Mcnutt Patricia C, $265,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Bergstol Carol A Tr to Mcginn Bonnie C Tr, $285,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Berger Larry J to Helms Garry Tr, $420,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mcginn Bonnie G to Alonso Mario, $420,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Melchior Wayne Ross to Caroselli John A, $460,500
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Paramithis George A, $491,810
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Limbrock Scott J, $523,590
Stonecrest: Hill Kevin R to Puffer David D, $320,000
Summercrest: Palladio Development LLC to Oropeza Mauricio Jose Varela, $255,900
Summercrest: Jf Residential Holdings LLC to Walters Ronnie W Jr, $329,900
Summercrest: Hamilton Tyler Michael to Beasley Patrick Wayne, $348,900
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Maldonado Doris, $403,250
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Metcalf Pauline, $430,130
Summit: Miller Donna J to Callahan Jack, $725,000
Sun Country Estates: Nms Properties LLC to Kappel Marilyn, $203,160
Sun Country Estates: Etwaroo Divendra R to Poole George, $300,000
Sunset Hills: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $312,701.01
Turning Hawk Ranch: Pratt Charles H Ii to Millhiser John D, $1,085,000
Villages of Marion: Pfleger Richard K to Carr Kimberly A, $245,000
Villages of Marion: Malik Maureen to Braman Robert G, $305,000
Villages of Marion: Arndt Lawrence C to Foster Jeanie, $325,000
Villages of Marion: Cantillo Debra Ann to Mullen Renee A, $349,000
Vinings: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Roller David J, $633,000
Virmillion Estates: Gruber Deborah J to Wightman Stuart J, $327,000
Weybourne Landing: Tapp Diana E to Daniel Michael, $385,000
Weybourne Landing: Mata Sally Ann to Colaiacovo June, $415,000
Winding Waters: Borelli Deborah to Moye Robert, $175,000
Woodfields: Norfleet Pamela Short Est to Fernung Guy Andrew, $385,000
Wyomina Crest: Yesenia Farias Hilda to Richardson Rosa, $185,000
Wyomina Terrace: Walker & Walker Holdings LLC to Way James Edward III, $266,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Sept. 2-8, 2024
Comments / 0