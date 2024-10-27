Open in App
    Ocala Star Banner

    How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Sept. 2-8, 2024

    By Ocala Star-Banner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTpCm_0wO3JqZy00

    This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

    Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

    Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Sept. 2-8, 2024.

    Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Inversiones Jupamared Inc, $292,990

    Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $368,442.98

    Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Frenos Centro LLC, $300,000

    Bellechase: Johnson Jennifer to Lindner Robert E, $400,000

    Belleview: Hickey Anastasia to James Richard A, $355,675

    Belleview: Weitlauf Properties LLC to 52Nd Ave Holdings LLC, $519,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Pooran Somwar to Mendez Erasmo, $180,000

    Cala Hills: Brown Alicia to Lopes Solange Dos Santos, $227,500

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Nichols Angela, $370,000

    Candler Hills: Ware Josephine Annette to Campbell David P, $315,000

    Candler Hills: Wales Thomas R to Lapchynski Douglas N, $345,000

    Cedar Hill: Rangel Cathleen to Marks Robert Paul, $260,000

    Cherrywood Estates: Smith Belinda to Salmon John Edward Jr, $177,000

    Cherrywood Estates: Saenz Theresia M to Ross Robert, $195,000

    Circle Square Woods: Uzua Luis A Gonzalez to Cardozo Javier, $153,000

    Circle Square Woods: King Patricia A to Pacheco Victoria, $243,000

    City of Ocala: JD Denmark Restorations LLC to Lopez Jett Melina Maria, $223,000

    Cobblestone: G&D Properties LLC to Dietter Lauren, $410,000

    Country Club of Ocala: Breed Charles Lincoln II to Sievers Michael Ray, $875,000

    Countryside Farms of Ocala: Mccartney Ronald to Anderson Holly, $975,000

    Crestwood: Royal Palm Equity LLC to Main Key Construction LLC, $223,000

    Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Heimann Matthew Ian, $300,000

    Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Mendez Carlos A Sanchez, $306,990

    El Dorado: Vasudevan Ram to Limper Nicole, $977,000

    Fountains: Zaumseil Kristin to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $91,020

    Fox Hollow: Investment Rb LLC to Cabrales Kirstin Leontina, $230,000

    Freedom Crossings Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Winston Sherry Lynn, $360,980

    Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: McFadden Jason to Canada Roy, $520,500

    Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $350,311

    Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Maronie Ronda Jean, $359,494

    Greystone Hills: Martinez Kenneth John to Porreca Bayley Josef, $295,000

    Hardwood Trails: Diaz Rene Fernando to Phelps Andrew J, $285,000

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $306,573

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Tatikonda Navya, $320,000

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Kociecki Robert E Tr, $324,589

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Evans Stephen Todd, $330,000

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Martin Jennifer Lynn, $347,089

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Ortiz Lisandra Velaquez, $351,449

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Keller Lisa Jan, $370,199

    HeathBrook/Heath Brook: Ware Rose Marie to Chau Hoa T, $450,000

    Indigo Estates: Lafrance Cynthia J to Farnan John J Tr, $282,500

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Daivs Jerry Lee, $296,990

    Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Jones Tevis N to Mojica Dalia, $460,000

    Lake Diamond: Mr4 LLC to DR Horton Inc, $255,000

    Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Ferrer Patricia, $309,990

    Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Fonseca Eliezer, $329,990

    Lake Weir Heights: Lopez Margarita M to Phillips Blake, $147,000

    Lake Weir Shores: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Sanchez Vicente S Jr, $259,000

    Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Supria Beverley Agatha, $239,990

    Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Martin Janice Marie, $242,990

    Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Ruiz Mariana Munoz, $253,990

    Laurel Run: Mierzwiak Todd J to Laiblin Carolyn, $790,000

    Leighton Estates: Nick Katherine Ann to Baltazar Jose Lino, $82,000

    Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Lynch David L to Cornell Adam B, $218,900

    Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Caldwell James S, $335,965

    Majestic Oaks: Spratt Raquel to Calkins Melanie, $380,000

    Marion County: Cox Keelan to Ponce Marta, $98,000

    Marion County: Long James Gardner Iii Tr to Larocca Robert F, $105,000

    Marion County: Ernst Mark to England Randy K, $110,000

    Marion County: Ambrose Jana C Est to Acosta Rivera Katherine, $128,500

    Marion County: Geller Amy to Lozano Kevin Alejandro Bedoya, $130,000

    Marion County: Pyke Robert to Driscoll Patricia Ann, $145,000

    Marion County: Turner Thomas P to Horner William, $150,000

    Marion County: Johnson Walter B to Kramer Jesse Allen, $162,900

    Marion County: Dookheran Rajendra to San Lazaro Stud LLC, $175,000

    Marion County: Fernando Homs Pa to Lewandowski Corey, $180,000

    Marion County: Fusco Frank to Stein Kathy Clevinger, $198,000

    Marion County: Property 2024 LLC to Faria Gutierrez Angelica Maria, $210,000

    Marion County: Daggett Wanda to Heppenheimer Linda Claire, $215,900

    Marion County: Sea Chaine Office LLC to Dmpw Office LLC, $225,000

    Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Acosta Jan Emanuel Serrano, $239,900

    Marion County: McWilliams Jacqueline to Harry Leroy N, $240,000

    Marion County: Bielling Ronald E to Lefils James Jr, $246,000

    Marion County: Arthur Dennis to Ali Navid, $249,000

    Marion County: Happy Trails Of Ocala LLC to Cedars Mhp LLC, $290,000

    Marion County: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Karwoski Joan E, $290,150

    Marion County: Ajs Property Holdings LLC to Garcia Manuel Jimenez, $292,000

    Marion County: Walker Wendie H to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $300,000

    Marion County: Padron Castillo Williams E to Jimenez Christian Iii, $318,000

    Marion County: Hughes Wayne to Ramirez Elvia Garcia, $334,000

    Marion County: Tracy Gaige to Swindle John Michael, $375,000

    Marion County: Don K & Carole J Revocable Trust to Valeri Jean Love Revocable Trust, $377,000

    Marion County: Rumans Lindsey to Nieves Reynaldo Pagan, $396,000

    Marion County: Peterson Michael W to Mcnally Robert F, $445,000

    Marion County: Ken Davis Auto Repair Inc to Villalobos Ian, $460,000

    Marion County: Liles Corey to Rose Rachel K, $582,000

    Marion County: Luntsford Kenneth to Elsbury Timothy James, $655,000

    Marion County: Duval Jeffery P to Chikhale Sharon R, $690,000

    Marion County: Campalto LLC to Stone Gregory D Tr, $1,291,000

    Marion County: Solitude Ltd to J2 Squared Enterprises LLC, $1,500,000

    Marion County: Smith Patricia Suzanne to Mossberg Anders, $2,712,500

    Marion County: Miller Donna R to Vreeland John K Tr, $3,000,000

    Marion County: Ocala 85 LLC to Blue River Development Acquisitions LLC, $3,200,900

    Marion County: Om3530 Ocala Inc to Shree Om 3530 LLC, $9,900,000

    Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $165,501

    Marion Heights: Spirits Aflame Inc to Lone Beaver LLC, $260,000

    Marion Oaks: Destefano Smith Britt Tr to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $84,272

    Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Acranom Masonry Enterprises Inc, $92,000

    Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Ulreich Laverne Larsen, $94,375

    Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Nicchio Real Estate Investments LLC, $95,860

    Marion Oaks: Bennitt Richard Z to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $97,900

    Marion Oaks: Walsh Donald J to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $99,650

    Marion Oaks: Williams Taisha to Ace Homes Tn LLC, $130,000

    Marion Oaks: Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner Iv LLC to Classens Samuel, $230,000

    Marion Oaks: Moran Joan to Paredes Jose Perez, $235,000

    Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Saunders Cynthia, $239,900

    Marion Oaks: Clark Kelly to Morris Adam J, $239,900

    Marion Oaks: Ali Mansoor Noor to Land Acquisition Of Florida LLC, $250,000

    Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Hernandez Robbin J Rodriguez, $260,000

    Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Mohebbi Mohammad Reza, $264,900

    Marion Oaks: Jny Alpha LLC to Tejada Javier Ricardo, $265,000

    Marion Oaks: Avs Homes LLC to Torres Samuel Isaac Ramos, $265,000

    Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Toro Bracero Liamaria, $269,899

    Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to Rios Jessica Marie, $272,000

    Marion Oaks: Opendoor Property Trust I to Pizor William Louis Iii, $275,000

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to De La Paz Hector Companioni, $277,990

    Marion Oaks: Worth Construction & Remodeling Inc to Simko Ronald Elias Jr, $280,000

    Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Vazquez Jose Miguel, $282,920

    Marion Oaks: Pineda Home Remodeling Corp Inc to Hernandez Felipa, $285,000

    Marion Oaks: Ic Consortium LLC to Rodriguez Blanca Iris, $285,000

    Marion Oaks: Santos Teles LLC to Rodriguez Maria Milagros Rivera, $286,500

    Marion Oaks: Henry Management Homes LLC to Davis George Anthony, $300,000

    Marion Oaks: Ipb Construction LLC to Drollinger Darren, $309,900

    Marion Oaks: Mirante LLC to Sardinas Liset Montesino, $310,000

    Marion Oaks: Famacim Construction Investments LLC to Calderon Jorge Marcelo, $312,900

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Cadena Juan Sebastian, $316,990

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez Salas Miguel Enrique, $317,890

    Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida LLC to Diaz Gerardo Matos, $317,900

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Cruz Ricardo Orlando Martin, $318,290

    Marion Oaks: Cherry Alina to Lara Cesar A, $339,500

    Marion Oaks: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Schroeder Joan, $348,475

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Jones Matthew Paul, $364,990

    Marion Oaks: I&G Developers Group LLC to Chavez Joshua, $450,000

    Marion Oaks: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Pulido Properties Inc, $159,001

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $301,857

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Taveras Blanco Amilcar Boanerger, $302,440

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Stanley Amy Jean, $307,135

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Centeno Hanfrit Rafael Reyes, $323,478

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $353,738

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Figueroa Wilda, $400,290

    Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $301,857

    Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Lewis Diane Elizabeth, $315,000

    Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Watkins Michele Lee, $334,080

    Northwoods: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Jones Myra, $158,125

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $216,959

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Hasti Madhan, $220,000

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Grandhi Sainath, $220,000

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Konakalla Raaga Priyanka, $220,000

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Chavali Santhosh Rupa Devi, $220,000

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Batna Bharani, $220,000

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Slate Non Nc Non Wa Property Owner LLC, $223,563

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Veeramalla Srikanth, $230,000

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Mecias Maria Laura, $267,994

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arocal LLC, $269,589

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Arocal LLC, $269,589

    Oak Hill Plantation: Ngo Madison Cierra to Baptiste Widgelo Jean, $313,100

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Santos Carlos Vizcaino De Los to Stilwell Robin, $200,000

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Giaccone Blanca A to Scott Christine, $214,990

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Polsgrove Michael W to Cole Monice Rae, $255,000

    Ocala: Cole Morgan Ostten to Hetherington Gregory Scott, $1,000,000

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Garcia Francisca, $315,990

    Ocala Estates: Merchant Thomas to Best International Investment Realty Inc, $89,000

    Ocala Palms: Hafner Brian to Ruoff Cathy, $275,000

    Ocala Palms: Stiegler Werner W Tr to Nolan Robert Dale, $375,000

    Ocala Park Estates,6132 Nw LLC to Navarro Jeanpaul, $264,900

    Ocala Park Estates: Gonzalez Humberto to Peacock Carl J, $359,000

    Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Stein Joel Russell, $342,867

    Ocala Preserve: Smith Wade Hamilton to Messier Kathleen J, $344,000

    On Top of the World Ctrl Vest Area: Bervinkle Linda B to Hughes Wayne L, $200,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Koller Kenneth Joseph to Bello Jose G Tr, $270,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Ender19 LLC to Aguda Evangeline Biado, $325,000

    Palm Cay: Yarbrough Roy E. Jr to Rainey Michael, $240,000

    Pinehurst: Amo Paul J to Tunis Family Trust, $425,000

    Pine Run Estates: Stevens Michael Jonathan to Alert Homes LLC, $87,000

    Rainbow Acres: Alamo Construction Company Inc to Cruz Tirado Darwin Noel, $329,000

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Vaxer Barry S to Moxley Terry C, $145,000

    Rainbow Park: Jt Construction Group LLC to Gomez Reinier Ricardo Alvarez, $227,000

    Rainbow Springs: Morgan James C Tr to Krok Richard J Ii, $300,000

    Rainbow Springs: Koene Margaretha M to Licolli Ginger, $379,000

    Raven Glen: Zaumseil Kristin to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $112,217

    Raven Glen: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Hiesinger Carol Jean, $559,325

    Rio Vista: Shelton Raymond R to Carroll Carol A, $1,400,000

    Rolling Hills: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Gaymon Bari, $249,900

    Rolling Hills: Robden LLC to Gould Dorothy A, $355,000

    Rolling Hills: Aldana Contracting LLC to Murillo Magali Nayeli, $382,000

    Rolling Hills: Hero Star Farm LLC to Jacobs Adam P, $500,000

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Urbanowicz David to Stamatopoulos Gina, $229,900

    Silver Meadows: Danylczuk Diane Michelle Correa to Chamberlain Dystany, $124,704.99

    Silver Springs Shores: Doehring Daniel to Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC, $105,650

    Silver Springs Shores: Parson Daniel C to Baker Courtney, $195,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Williams Christine Hilda, $197,750

    Silver Springs Shores: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Donnelly Monique Lucy, $200,500

    Silver Springs Shores: Rahaman Bibi to Rahaman Sheik Hefaaz, $205,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Chang Jennifer S Tr to Garcia Kevin E Planas, $225,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Stracuzzi Virginia Allis Tr to Lindsey Alexia, $230,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Wulf Ronald E to Queen Jonathan Z Ii, $233,500

    Silver Springs Shores: Pac 3 Properties LLC to Newton Bradly Austin, $234,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes LLC to Gines Christian Josue Figueroa, $235,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Clark Kelly to Bourne Sheila Lutrichia, $239,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Gillison Lawrence B to Melendez Gonzalez Ivelisse, $245,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Roe Danielle E, $249,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Dlryco LLC to Sullivan Dagmar J Tr, $269,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Mi Herrera Group LLC to Acosta David Jr, $275,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Aitana Property LLC to Greenberg Avos Y, $278,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Milton Alvin Lee to Hannemann Monica Pacora Tr, $280,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Diaz Albelo Erick to Myers Steven L, $295,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Fogg Cummings Rebecca L to Alves Michael, $360,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Drozdowski Justyna to 9373 6346 Quebec Inc, $370,000

    Sonoma: Maronda Homes LLC to Pena Pedro Gonzalez, $310,000

    Spruce Creek Country Club: Root Carl E to Pratt Charles H Ii, $392,000

    Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Prockish Karen M P to Berndt Carolyn, $315,000

    Spruce Creek South: Kinblom Jeffrey R to Mayle Saundra R, $278,000

    St. James Park: Memon Muhammad Azeem to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $102,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Edward M Secore Family Revocable Trust to Mcnutt Patricia C, $265,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Bergstol Carol A Tr to Mcginn Bonnie C Tr, $285,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Berger Larry J to Helms Garry Tr, $420,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mcginn Bonnie G to Alonso Mario, $420,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Melchior Wayne Ross to Caroselli John A, $460,500

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Paramithis George A, $491,810

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Limbrock Scott J, $523,590

    Stonecrest: Hill Kevin R to Puffer David D, $320,000

    Summercrest: Palladio Development LLC to Oropeza Mauricio Jose Varela, $255,900

    Summercrest: Jf Residential Holdings LLC to Walters Ronnie W Jr, $329,900

    Summercrest: Hamilton Tyler Michael to Beasley Patrick Wayne, $348,900

    Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Maldonado Doris, $403,250

    Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Metcalf Pauline, $430,130

    Summit: Miller Donna J to Callahan Jack, $725,000

    Sun Country Estates: Nms Properties LLC to Kappel Marilyn, $203,160

    Sun Country Estates: Etwaroo Divendra R to Poole George, $300,000

    Sunset Hills: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $312,701.01

    Turning Hawk Ranch: Pratt Charles H Ii to Millhiser John D, $1,085,000

    Villages of Marion: Pfleger Richard K to Carr Kimberly A, $245,000

    Villages of Marion: Malik Maureen to Braman Robert G, $305,000

    Villages of Marion: Arndt Lawrence C to Foster Jeanie, $325,000

    Villages of Marion: Cantillo Debra Ann to Mullen Renee A, $349,000

    Vinings: Elder Planning Income Concepts LLC to Roller David J, $633,000

    Virmillion Estates: Gruber Deborah J to Wightman Stuart J, $327,000

    Weybourne Landing: Tapp Diana E to Daniel Michael, $385,000

    Weybourne Landing: Mata Sally Ann to Colaiacovo June, $415,000

    Winding Waters: Borelli Deborah to Moye Robert, $175,000

    Woodfields: Norfleet Pamela Short Est to Fernung Guy Andrew, $385,000

    Wyomina Crest: Yesenia Farias Hilda to Richardson Rosa, $185,000

    Wyomina Terrace: Walker & Walker Holdings LLC to Way James Edward III, $266,000

    This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Sept. 2-8, 2024

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy