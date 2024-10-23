Ocala Arts Festival and more: Fun things to do this weekend in Ocala/Marion

THIS WEEKEND

'A Nightmare on Pine Street'

This spooky Halloween season event runs 8-11 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2 at Wayne's World, 4841 S. Pine Ave., Ocala. Cost is $15 per adult and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Cash only. 5 acres of haunted attractions. This is NOT a paintball event. All kids younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent. No more than five kids per one adult. Proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. More at https://www.facebook.com/WaynesWorldPaintball/ or 352-401-1801.

'Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic'

This show will be live onstage for four performances, Oct. 24-27, at the College of Central Florida Dassance Fine Arts Center auditorium, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. The auditorium "is being transformed into a fantastical wizarding world" for this CF Theatre production, organizers say. "Theatergoers are encouraged to wear their house colors, wizarding robes or hats, and bring magic wands." Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for non-CF students. Visit cf.universitytickets.com or call 352-873-5810. Tickets are free for CF students, faculty and staff with valid I.D. More at CF.edu/theatre .

Fall festival

This free event (food not included) will be 4-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Ocala First Nazarene Church, 3732 NE Seventh St., Ocala. Bounce house, rock wall, slide hayride. Food, games and prizes.

'Macabaret'

"Live and undead, 'Macabaret' returns to thrill and chill! Back from the dead, OCT’s long-beloved Halloween-themed youth cabaret rises from the grave to haunt new generations," organizers say. This youth production is live onstage Oct. 25-27 at the Ocala Civic Theatre, 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. More at https://ocalacivictheatre.com/

Fine Arts for Ocala's annual Ocala Arts Festival

The festival will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26-27 in downtown Ocala. More than 155 artists from around the country will have work on display and for sale. Also featured: entertainment, food trucks, arts and crafts and more. More information at fafo.org

Kingdom of the Sun Ceremonial Band

The community band will perform at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala. "The program promises contemporary music as well as much loved Sousa marches," organizers say. Admission free with love offering. Call 352-237-4633 for more details.

Sweet Tunes: A Community Sing-Along - Halloween Edition

Join Community Stages for this event, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Chelsea Art Center, 3305 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. "Led by Community Stages’ founder, Terry LeCompte, this sing-along is packed with Ghoulish Grooves from Greg Doss on keyboard and features spine-tingling tunes like 'The Monster Mash,' Stevie Wonder’s 'Superstition,' Blondie’s 'One Way or Another,' and a collection of Disney villain songs to bring out your inner baddie!" organizers say. Fun for all ages. Spooky sweet treats, haunted house games, door prizes for best costumes. Tickets are $5 per person online (no fees) and $8 at the door. More at https://communitystages.org

COMING SOON

Fourth annual Ocala Food & Wine Festival

This event will be Nov. 1-3 at the World Equestrian Center, 1750 NW 80th Ave., Ocala. "The 2024 event is a celebrity-chef-led celebration featuring three days of culinary competition, beer, wine and spirits education and samples of extraordinary cuisine. Event proceeds benefit the Public Education Foundation of Marion County and the ProStart Program," organizers say. Food Network star Lorena Garcia headlines the festival. Tickets at https://www.showclix.com/event/2024-ocala-food-wine-festival

Marion County Chili Cook-Off

This annual event will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala. Tickets $5 at the gate. Proceeds benefit the Cornerstone School. More at www.marioncountychilicookoff.com

Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists

This musical performance is part of the Fall Sunset Songs at the Downtown Square series. This program is organized by the city of Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department. This performance will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 on the square, 1 SE Broadway St. Bring your own chairs or blankets. "Recently voted Orlando's Best Rock Act and Best Singer/songwriter (2 years running), Cat Ridgeway is a powerhouse performer from Orlando known for her soulful vocals, high energy, and magnetic stage presence," organizers say. More at ocalafl.gov/SunsetSongsSeries .

'The Glass Menagerie'

Tennessee Williams’ classic drama will be live onstage Nov. 7-24 at the Ocala Civic Theatre, 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. More at www.ocalacivictheatre.com

'Threading the Needle'

The College of Central Florida Webber Gallery will host this competitive national art quilt exhibition Nov. 7-Dec. 12. The juried show is open to 2D and 3D quilted works. “This exhibition is a celebration and examination of contemporary art quilts created by artists from across the country,” said Tyrus Clutter, CF professor of art, in a news release. The community is invited to an opening reception, awards ceremony and artist talk at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The Webber Gallery is located at the CF Ocala campus, 3001 SW College Road. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Admission is free. More at www.CF.edu/Webber or 352-854-2322, ext. 1664.

'Trains for Christmas'

This free train show will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Marion Oaks Community Center, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala. For more information, contact Bill Quast at 352-209-5422 or email wmquast@gmail.com.

13th annual Veterans Light the Stars

This free concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10. "This very special evening of music, fireworks and American spirit will be held at the Ocala/Marion County Veterans’ Memorial Park, 2601 SE Fort King Street in Ocala," organizers say. "In case of rain, the concert will be held on Monday, November 11th. For more information, visit www.kindomofthesunband.org"

Southern Express Big Band

This 17-piece ensemble will perform a Veterans Day concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala. Free. Donations gratefully accepted. More at 352-237-4633.

Second annual Songwriters Showcase

This event, featuring Nashville singers Clint Daniels, Elvie Shane and Trea Landon, will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Ocala Civic Theatre, 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Tickets are $30. Visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com .

ONGOING

Ocala Pumpkin Patch 2024

This annual tradition is held at Ocala First United Methodist Church, 126 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. The Ocala Pumpkin Patch will be open Mondays through Fridays, 4-8 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The patch will be open through Oct. 31. Special events include:

+ Potluck in the Patch: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Fried chicken and drinks provided; sign up to bring sides and desserts at https://www.perfectpotluck.com/EWJQ7915

'Transformational Gifts: Recent Acquisitions (2019-2024)'

This exhibition, showing approximately 200 recent additions to the Appleton Museum of Art's collection, is up Oct. 19 though Feb. 2. "The works span a vast 5,000 years, with notable names such as Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Charles Ephraim Burchfield, Ansel Adams, Jim Dine, Louise Nevelson, Käthe Kollwitz, Joan Miró, James Rosenquist, Genryusai Seiya, and many others," organizers say. The Appleton, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. More at 352-291-4455 or appletonMuseum.org

'Equine Impressions'

This exhibition, honoring Ocala's status as Horse Capital of the World, will be up at the College of Central Florida Webber Gallery Sept. 30-Oct. 31. "Curated by the Florida-based 24 Hands Printmaking Collective, featured artworks in all forms of printmaking will highlight the beauty, spirit and grandeur of horses and the equine world," organizers say. The gallery is located at the CF Ocala campus, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Admission is free. More at www.CF.edu/Webber or 352-854-2322, ext. 1664.

'Abundant Creativity'

This fall all-media exhibit is up at the Chelsea Art Center, 3305 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, through November. It features 54 artworks in all media by 28 local artists. The exhibit may be viewed Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors can cast two ballots for the People’s Choice Awards. More at https://chelseaartcenter.com/

'Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure'

"The acclaimed PBS KIDS series produced by GBH Kids, 'MOLLY OF DENALI', is brought to life" with the Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, which is up through Jan. 6, organizers say. The center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Set in the fictitious rural Alaskan village of Qyah, the show follows the adventures of Molly Mabray, her family, friends, and dog Suki. It is infused with Alaska Native values, history, traditions, and language," organizers say. This is a "nationally traveling exhibit created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum, in collaboration with GBH Kids and a team of Alaska Native advisors."

More at (352) 401-3900 or www.mydiscoverycenter.org

'Common Thread: Photographs by Theresa Segal'

This anthology is up at the Appleton Museum of Art through Jan. 5. " 'Common Thread' is a comprehensive anthology showcasing the work of Segal. This career-spanning collection of photographs delves into a subject she knows well: her native state, Florida," organizers say. The Appleton, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. More at 352-291-4455 or appletonMuseum.org

'Spiky Truths, Sweet Solutions: Pineapples Allegories for Healing Justice' by April Fitzpatrick

This exhibit is up through Dec. 2 at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., Ocala. "This collection of multi-media artworks comes from Fitzpatrick’s recent artist residency in South Carolina. Using color, textures, composition, and pineapple, Fitzpatrick addresses the consequences and traumas of slavery and the stress caused by inequity and racial disparities within the healthcare system," the city of Ocala says in a news release. More at 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.gov and www.ocalafl.gov/artincityspaces

'Paint Meets Dirt' by Janas Smith Durkee

This exhibit is up through Dec. 9 at the Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600, Ocala. "This exhibit features 14 oil paintings that incorporate both Indiana and Florida landscapes from the past and present. Durkee’s impressionistic style depicts quiet towns, classic cars, and farm animals," the city of Ocala says in a news release. More at 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.gov and www.ocalafl.gov/artincityspaces

'Reflections of My World'

This exhibit from Janice Tindall is up through Dec. 3 at the Ocala City Clerk's Office. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is located at 110 SE Watula Ave. Tindall specializes in watercolor paintings. This exhibit "represents the beauty and calmness Tindall sees around herself, especially in nature," organizers say. More at 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.gov or www.ocalafl.gov/artincityspaces

'The Great Outdoors'

This exhibition from the Ocala Camera Club and Friends is up through Dec. 16 at the Recreation and Parks Administration building, 828 NE Eighth Ave., and the Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 830 NE Eighth Ave. The buildings are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Free and open to the public.

"Ocala Camera Club was a photography club that provided social, cultural and educational opportunities to all experience levels of photographers, from beginner to advanced amateur to professional," organizers say. "Although the club closed in December 2023, the photography friendships and lessons remain. 'The Great Outdoors' celebrates Ocala Camera Club’s final group exhibition while including some non-member photographers. This exhibition features photographs that display the different aspects of the natural world’s flora and fauna."

More at 352-629-8383, artinfo@ocalafl.gov or www.ocalafl.gov/artincityspaces

