Rodent activity: State temporarily closes one Ocala restaurant

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Marion County restaurant inspections site .

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Marion County, Florida, for the week of Oct. 14-20, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Marion County restaurant inspection site .

Which Marion County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Oct. 14-20 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Marion County restaurants were temporarily closed by inspectors?

These restaurants failed their Oct. 14-20 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-upinspections are required.

7123 N. U.S. 441, Ocala

Routine Inspection on Oct. 16

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

33 total violations, with 12 high-priority violations

High Priority - Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Male employee working with raw chicken and spreed then touched tray with cooked rice without washing hands.

High Priority - Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched face then continued to cook without washing hands. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touched soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched apron and shirt then continued to cook without washing hands. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched cardboard box then placed sauce in cup without washing hands. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Male employee touching cooked chicken with bare hands.

High Priority - Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Employee rinsed pan and placed with clean dishes.

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Cooked chicken being placed back in cardboard box that previously contained raw chicken. Operator began reheating chicken to 165F and above.

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Sheet pans with raw chicken stored over pans of raw beef in reach in freezer. Sheet pans of raw beef on shelf over bags of raw pork.

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Three live roaches on floor in warehouse wash area. One live roach on wall near hand sink next to reach in chest freezer. **Warning**

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Five rodent droppings on floor near back door. More than 15 rodent droppings on floor behind reach in chest freezer. Five rodent droppings on dry storage shelves. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut Cabbage 55F on prep table next to broccoli. Establishment using time for other items, cut cabbage is not on list. Discussed adding to Time as a Public Health Control (TPHC). Operator added. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking. Chicken and egg rolls on prep table with no time mark. Time was added during this inspection. **Corrected On-Site**

7123 N. U.S. 441, Ocala

Routine Inspection on Oct. 17

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

7 total violations, with 6 high-priority violations

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Male employee working with raw chicken and spreed then touched tray with cooked rice without washing hands. - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food. **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched face then continued to cook without washing hands. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food. **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touched soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched apron and shirt then continued to cook without washing hands. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food. **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched cardboard box then placed sauce in cup without washing hands. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food. **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Three live roaches on floor in warehouse wash area. One live roach on wall near hand sink next to reach in chest freezer. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: One live roach on hinge of reach in chest freezer in warewash area. One live roach on gasket of reach in drink cooler at front counter. Operator killed both. **Time Extended** **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Five rodent droppings on floor near back door. More than 15 rodent droppings on floor behind reach in chest freezer. Five rodent droppings on dry storage shelves. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: None observed during this inspection. **Time Extended**

Which Marion County restaurants had high priority violations?

5174 NW 26th St., Ocala

Food-Licensing Inspection Inspection on Oct. 15

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

8 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed four rodent dropping by water heater, two dropping by dry goods storage area and two dropping by on tap cooler at bar. **Warning**

11150 N. Williams St. Unit 103, Dunnellon

Routine Inspection on Oct. 16

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. License expired 06/01/2024. **Admin Complaint**

7123 N. U.S. 441, Ocala

Routine Inspection on Oct. 17

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

4 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Male employee working with raw chicken and spreed then touched tray with cooked rice without washing hands. - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched face then continued to cook without washing hands. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touched soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched apron and shirt then continued to cook without washing hands. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food **Time Extended**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee touched cardboard box then placed sauce in cup without washing hands. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-17: No employees currently working with food **Time Extended**

17474 S. County Road 25, Weirsdale

Routine Inspection on Oct. 14

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

19 total violations, with 7 high-priority violations

High Priority - Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Female employee touched hair then poured tea in customers glasses without washing hands. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Female employee removed trash from table then touched single service tray and placed food inside without washing hands. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Two live flies in kitchen area.

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw ground beef patties on shelf over pepperoni and mushrooms in walk in cooler. Raw pooled shell eggs on shelf over cooked chicken. All were moved during this inspection. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. On prep table over reach in cooler in kitchen area near bar: butter packets 67F. Stop sale issued. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. On prep table over reach in cooler in kitchen area near bar: butter packets 67F. Stop sale issued. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. In sham located in front kitchen area: ribs 127F. Employee began reheating. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

316 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Routine Inspection on Oct. 14

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

3 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee touched face and proceeded to handle clean utensils and plates on cook line. Manager had employee wash hands. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-14: Male employee touched hat and soiled whipping cloth and proceeded to handle clean utensils placing fingers on the food contact surface of the plate. Inspector introduced to wash hands. **Admin Complaint** **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Server in wait station handled toast with bare hands. - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-14: At the cook line, male employee handle bread with bare hands. Also another male employee touched with bare hands cut lettuce and cut tomatoes. Inspector introduced to stop, washed hands and use gloves. **Admin Complaint**

7578 Maricamp Rd, Ocala

Routine Inspection on Oct. 15

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

3 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. June 1, 2024 **Admin Complaint**

4901 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Unit 702, Ocala

Routine Inspection on Oct. 17

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

9 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Reach-in cooler at the front, raw chicken wings stored above wontons and cooked chicken, manager stored properly, also in walk-in cooler, raw chicken stored above opened sauce bucket and raw pork stored over cut vegetables, Manager stored properly. Also in freezer, raw chicken stored above raw beef and pork, manager stored all food properly. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb or on fitting/splitter added to hose bibb. At the triple sink, first compartment with a splitter, no back flow preventer installed on any sides of the splitter.

9562 Maricamp Rd Ste. 3, Ocala

Routine Inspection on Oct. 15

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

9 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach-in cooler at the pizza station, ham 62F, meatballs 58F, cheese 48F, pizza sauce 52F, sausage 51F, ricotta cheese 48F, pizza sauce 46F, per manager all items brought out at 11:30-12:00. Manager moved some items to freezer. Food will be discarded at 3:30pm. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

2159 E.ast Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 14

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

4 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. At the cook line, observed male employee touching forehead and hair, immediately after employee grabbed cooked bacon and placed on a plate. Inspector observed employee was sweating and instructed to replaced bacon, washed hands and use gloves. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. At the cook line, observed male employee touching forehead and hair and immediately after employee grabbed cooked bacon and placed on a plate. Inspector observed employee was sweating and instructed to replaced bacon, washed hands and use gloves. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Food contaminated by employees/consumers and operator continued to serve food. See stop sale. At the cook line, observed male employee touching forehead and hair and immediately after employee grabbed cooked bacon and placed on a plate. Inspector observed employee was sweating and instructed to replaced bacon, washed hands and use gloves.

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database .

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Rodent activity: State temporarily closes one Ocala restaurant