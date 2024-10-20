How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024

This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Heber Alexander Stewart, $278,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Thomas Xiomara, $299,990

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Roman Soto Alexis, $342,990

Avondale: Brown Charles R Jr to Lietz Donna Ann, $455,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Manning Robert F to Menci Dawn, $88,888

Belleview Heights Estates: Synergy Builders Llc to Serrano Braulio Jimenez, $255,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Dahm Richard Me Jr to Dunford Dana, $265,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Jelo Construction Llc to Baez Edwin Jr, $283,900

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rodgers Jessica Nicole, $332,950

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Thang Cin Suan, $403,350

Cala Hills: Santana Jesus Manuel to Hilley Peggy J, $275,500

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development Llc to Puentes, $340,555

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development Llc to Martinez Rivera Teresa, $385,790

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development Llc to Carr Angela, $388,500

Candler Hills: Zawilski Joseph G to Leiter Susan C, $305,000

Candler Hills: Gore Robert L to Underwood Glen, $420,000

Candler Hills: Christy Wegel Marie to Willette Joseph A Jr, $435,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Mireau Gregg R, $601,941.25

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities Llc to Mullineaux Susanne M, $604,343.75

Carol Estates: Home Pipeline Holdingd to Live Lif3 Inc, $155,000

Cherrywood Estates: Mcpherson Julia A to Lorenz Norma J, $227,819

Cobblestone: Kaptrosky Arlene to Gansky Lance M, $469,900

College Park: Rencoukos Julia to Overturf Brent Allen, $305,000

Country Club of Ocala: Burgin Paul M to Martinez Francisco Ramos, $340,000

Countryside Estates: Marte Ileana B to Dosher Jesse, $229,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Palacio Marcela Esperanza, $318,000

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Beitia Lisa Marie, $348,990

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Pacello Melissa A, $473,200

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rodriguez Jose, $479,150

Evergreen: Jameson Amy M to Barrabi Mario, $415,000

Fellowship Acres: Oakmont Capital Llc to McKenna Dennis M, $289,000

Florida Highlands: Angelo Toni Anne to Campbell Keith Allen, $245,000

Fort McCoy: Ocala Meat Plant Llc to Fort McCoy Ranch Llc, $6,463,740

Glynwood: Adam Elizabeth F to Nine Blessings Llc, $170,000

Golden Ocala: RLR Investments Llc to Hendrix Thomas L, $625,000

Heritage Hills: Geary Eric to Silva David, $224,000

Indigo Estates: Trammel Janet Bernadine to Valdes Reynaldo G, $250,000

Irish Acres: Clinton Eugene to Cone Dalton, $150,000

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Willig Dennis A Sr, $297,990

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Menendez Omar Argelio, $297,990

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Patel Pritesh V, $303,990

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Defelippis Ana Maria, $329,990

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Glassman Nancy Beth, $334,990

Juliette Falls: Hearn Grant M to Vikings Llc, $123,000

Juliette Falls: Jmucker203 Llc to Hearn Grant M, $280,000

Kingsland Country Estates: Roi Land Company Llc to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $90,000

Kingsland Country Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Taylor Malcolm, $387,450

Kingsland Country Estates: Westman Ian to Montes Juan Jr, $467,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Strausser Michele Francis to Dagrin Andre Paul, $335,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Holiday Builders Inc to Novac Oleg, $377,636

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Lopez Jose Gregorio Ruiz, $299,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez William Maisonet, $336,990

Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Malave Christian Arroyo, $340,990

Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Clark John E to Penberthy Dennis Wayne, $405,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities Llc to Hittmeier Kenneth G, $515,952

Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Brown William Herman, $244,990

Marion County: Pellegrini John E to Hovey David John, $80,000

Marion County: New Venture Properties Llc to Peterson Nickey, $95,000

Marion County: East Whitney N to Buzz Buys Inc, $100,000

Marion County: Concept Development Inc to Babos Enterprise Llc, $100,000

Marion County: Principal Partners Group Llc to Arenas Marcos, $102,000

Marion County: New Home Investors Llc to Barreto Giovanny Jose, $114,000

Marion County: Matanzas Solutions Llc to Manhar Properties Llc, $123,000

Marion County: Werneth Roger D to Blake Cassidy Jane, $125,000

Marion County: Walker Robert to Gainey Glenda Fay, $125,000

Marion County: Overman Robert to Hoey Lisa B Tr, $130,000

Marion County: Buzz Buys Inc to C K & K Services Inc, $135,000

Marion County: Provinground Productions Llc to Pinder Michael, $137,000

Marion County: Brown Joe C to Clemente Yohena Hernandez, $139,995

Marion County: Stevens Daren J to Morris Mashell, $140,000

Marion County: Rugg Tami Dawn to Rugg Brittany Renee, $148,000

Marion County: Stover Heather to Lauramore Jessica, $150,000

Marion County: Jester Ashley to Gavidia Rebecca, $150,000

Marion County: Rlcg Llc to Deming Dylan, $150,000

Marion County: Luthey Justen Thomas to Nune David Jr, $150,000

Marion County: Beaver Eunice I to Prieto Miguel, $160,000

Marion County: Menza Angelo M to Swift Darren, $160,000

Marion County: Mintz Deborah to Pearson Levi, $165,000

Marion County: Rise Home Buyers Llc to Lo Nonno 2 Corp, $182,000

Marion County: Gianikas Robin Grdn to Maddox Nicole, $195,000

Marion County: Bradley Andranique N to Mcnulty Andriea, $201,000

Marion County: Jensan 7Th Ave Llc to Tec Diversified Inc, $206,300

Marion County: Hyman Larry to Bell Terry L, $209,900

Marion County: Ashcroft Lisa M to Watt Catherine L, $220,000

Marion County: Lucas Kristine Marie to Cole Hayilee, $225,000

Marion County: Surles Charles F Jr to Enriquez Alberto Ariel, $225,000

Marion County: Marquis Shawn R to M&G Huembes Properties Llc, $230,000

Marion County: Williams Curtis to Fiduciary Trust Services Llc, $235,000

Marion County: Churchill Robin B to Guerrero Herrera Alejandro, $240,000

Marion County: Benitez Lucas to Kahn Alan Henry, $240,000

Marion County: Perillo Anthony to Pricz Peter A, $254,900

Marion County: Santistevan Susan Kaye to Woolbright Jill, $254,900

Marion County: Verstraten 2323 Marion Llc to Burke Benjamin, $255,000

Marion County: Phillips Jerry L to Schrock Kevin Richard, $265,000

Marion County: Rhk Llc to Snipes Brianna, $265,000

Marion County: Rackett Justin Bryant to Dodson Ira, $275,000

Marion County: Moore Shawn M to Hunter Richard Cecil, $276,000

Marion County: Doyle Kathryn Mease to Harden Joel A, $289,000

Marion County: MacDonald Properties Of Martin County Llc to Vaughters Ann Byron Robertson, $320,000

Marion County: Flores Justino to Customs Home Service Llc, $325,000

Marion County: Barup Festus to Kaplan Paul D, $340,000

Marion County: Florida Land LLC to Littleton Robert, $359,900

Marion County: Peterson Kyle A to Monzon Abigail Marie, $365,000

Marion County: DR Horton Inc to Lewis Jerry Martin Jr, $365,990

Marion County: Holt Frederick C to Ortiz Pedro Nel Rodriguez, $370,000

Marion County: Baer David to Rosenthal Sharmon Joelle, $379,000

Marion County: Fernandez Jorge A to Heyer John L, $400,000

Marion County: Chamberlain Stephen to Willis Mark, $400,000

Marion County: Saving Mercy Corporation to Solitude Land Llc, $410,000

Marion County: Concepcion Karla A Tr to Carl Virgillio Revocable Trust, $450,000

Marion County: Brown Nancy D to Cohoon Brigitte, $475,000

Marion County: Strange James Stephens to Cheatham Christopher Scott Sr, $495,000

Marion County: Harp Anthony Lee to Audit Nicholas, $499,000

Marion County: Aujj Llc to Sd Investments 20 Llc, $525,000

Marion County: Walker Robert to Horn Fred, $525,000

Marion County: Sunday Bluff Llc to Boyles Carolee Anita, $560,000

Marion County: Hassell Jeremy to Leblanc Cassidy, $630,000

Marion County: Charles Diana to Toms Jason Matthew, $793,000

Marion County: Greer Charles to Mathew Thomas, $930,000

Marion County: Cashin Elisa Prescott to Perkins Jeffrey Keith, $1,025,000

Marion County: McGee Mary Beth to Staples Mary, $1,100,000

Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments Llc to Conway Peter Ralph, $1,207,000

Marion County: Patino Wilson Osorio to Aguilar Joseph, $1,350,000

Marion Landing: Young John R to Capano Robert, $212,000

Marion Oaks: Apf Solutions Llc to Global Investments & Management Group Llc, $97,000

Marion Oaks: Antic Nevenka to 4Ubuilders Llc, $97,000

Marion Oaks: Wilson Emmett to Interface Building Development Llc, $98,000

Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Evolution Llc to Interface Building Development Llc, $174,840

Marion Oaks: Fowey Investments Llc to DR Horton Inc, $184,000

Marion Oaks: Mendez Erasmo to Thillet Mariely, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Ortiz Letxamaly Flores, $251,990

Marion Oaks: Florida Land Llc to Laboy Froilan Mojica, $255,000

Marion Oaks: Vsj Enterprise Llc to Janakiraman Bhuvaneswari, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Valle Tracy Ann to Lewis Rodney Lamar, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes Llc to Reyes Flora, $265,000

Marion Oaks: Kimber Homes Llc to St Hilaire Lioneo, $269,000

Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes Llc to Tehranchian Sara, $269,900

Marion Oaks: Land Acquisition Of Florida Llc to Amicita Buildings Llc, $273,192

Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments Llc to Bashaboina Raju, $280,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Sapp Jordan Wayne, $280,990

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Bencebi Gabriel Gonzlaez, $289,990

Marion Oaks: BBG Poinciana Llc to Chacon Felipe Sofia, $290,000

Marion Oaks: BBG Tourism Llc to Garcia Jesus Rodriguez, $295,000

Marion Oaks: Liu Ying to Fickett Bryan K, $295,000

Marion Oaks: KB Marion 03 Llc to Perez Andres Miguel Balado, $299,000

Marion Oaks: LD & MN Properties Llc to Rubiera Benitez Luis, $306,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Morgan Frank Paul, $307,990

Marion Oaks: Zurique Llc to Castillo Danny Santana, $309,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Nieves Nancy Reyes, $312,990

Marion Oaks: Brasil Brothers Investments Llc to Ferrer Yunier, $315,000

Marion Oaks: Rf1 Enterprise Llc to Clarke Anthony Christopher, $319,000

Marion Oaks: Booming Homes Llc to Pena Marlon, $319,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Thomas Chelsea Lacy Ann, $319,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Garmendia Ismael Suarez, $324,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Lebowe Ricky Alan, $327,990

Marion Oaks: E Font Home Investment Llc to Lugo Jose Antonio, $329,900

Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance Llc to Grant Mario, $330,000

Marion Oaks: Layla Resi Llc to Roldan Mark A, $337,500

Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida Llc to Portell Edwin Colon, $341,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Morales Magaly Cordero, $352,990

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Moosue Steffern D, $371,408

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes Llc to Brown Kevin L, $307,935

Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company Llc to Edwards John J, $443,290

Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company Llc to Jacobs Christopher Joseph, $459,895

McIntosh: Myers Steven to Almeida Eduardo, $375,000

McIntosh: Braun Robert P Ii to Stevens Janelle Marie Tr, $865,000

Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Schulz Ana to Wade Gloria Ann, $280,000

Midway Acres: Wentz Maya Elizabeth to Turgeon Heidi Lee, $225,000

Oak Run: Florida Llc to Melendez Anna Lourdes, $215,000

Oak Run: Walter Stephanie Tr to Allen Andrew C, $215,000

Oak Run: Moore Janet L to Hogarth Steven, $220,000

Oak Run: Charalambous Nicolas to Tiedemann Maria M, $224,900

Oak Run: Fleming Julia to Hill Claude R, $410,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Lapoint Diane Marie to Moscatelli Thomas J, $219,888

Oak Run Neighborhood: Smith Christina C to Holland Kimberly J, $296,000

Ocala: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mjbs Holdings Llc Tr, $501,001

Ocala: West Oak Developers Llc to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $1,220,000

Ocala: Antebellum Holdings Llc to 1120 N Magnolia Tic II Llc, $4,000,000

Ocala Airport Commerce Center: Renzulli Properties Llc to Canaan Ranch Llp, $825,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Baez Jhonny Junior Alcantara, $307,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Gutierrez Alexander Manuel, $309,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Vanga Srinivasa Reddy, $336,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Ochoa Andres Mauricio Santaella, $324,990

Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Vingren Gunnar, $359,950

Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Vazquez Maribel, $410,850

Ocala Highlands: Flesher Cheryl L to Gibson Raymond, $208,000

Ocala Highlands: Hoyt Ralph S Jr to Adams Corbin J, $195,000

Ocala Highlands: Redi Real Estate Llc to Commodore Collective Llc, $217,000

Ocala Palms: Baldwin Edwinna to Mont Linda R Tr, $290,000

Ocala Palms: Davis Jerry L to Pratt Nancy W Tr, $365,000

Ocala Park Estates: Cachat Austin Perry to Caban Abdias Joel Molina, $199,900

Ocala Park Estates: Stewart Ellis Bennit Est to Gonzalez Peter, $260,000

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Elvin De Jesus Rivera, $254,990

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development Llc to Cannell Robert, $345,990

Ocala Preserve: Minutola Anthony to Smith Heather Colleen, $390,000

Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development Llc to Casale Gerard Mario, $495,415

Ocala Waterway Estates: Depew Richard to Casarotto James E, $147,000

Ocklawaha: Camp Gene B to Camp Gene B, $198,499

On Top of the World: Rivera Denise Carol to Mcculley Michael Wilson, $215,900

On Top of the World: Cooperman Richard to Johnson Suzanne C, $220,500

On Top of the World: Hall Danny L to Noyes Pamela A Tr, $233,500

On Top of the World: Cluff Thomas A to Bridges Vicky Hailey, $235,000

On Top of the World: Rose Bobbie L to Privett Randall Lee Tr, $348,000

On Top of the World: Rice David M to Pinelli Michael A, $370,000

On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Miracky Victoria E to Fricke Leigh Paul, $228,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Murphy Michael to Walker Johnny, $180,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Casper Steven E to Johnson Tara, $305,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Barrett Melissa Denae to Hershkovitz Rachel, $350,000

Palm Cay: Ward Faye A to Gagnon Robyn Marie, $185,000

Pidgeon Park: Douglas Myrtle to Ball Vicki Lynn, $285,000

Pidgeon Park: Brink William to Bates Nicholle, $300,000

Rainbow Acres: Brandon Michael Paul to Reid Corone Nicola, $132,500

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties Llc to Sanchez Anthony Garcia, $229,000

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties Llc to Demetrescu Vlad Paul, $230,000

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties Llc to Hall Lisa Darnella, $235,870

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Midland Ira Inc to Garland Sharrol, $185,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties Llc to Behul Davis, $229,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Safe Ira Homes Llc Tr to Cox Gary Thomas Jr, $229,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: H Stuart Investments Llc to Senopole Deborah, $229,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Peterson Alicia Kristine to Pervenecki Cody R V, $435,000

Rainbow Park: Mzc Investment Group Llc to Angelo Toni Anna, $219,900

Rainbow Park: Constantini Christine to Abreu Jasmine, $228,500

Rainbow Park: Koepke Garrett to Abbey Bridget Lee, $255,000

Rainbow Springs: Bowden Kathleen to Ccrz Llc, $185,000

Rainbow Springs: Phillips Charles T to Williams Richard Thomas Tr, $425,000

Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Darsey Michael Denean to Smith Milton, $287,900

Rolling Hills: Garrett Jimmy Sr to Nzg Capital Llc, $191,000

Rolling Hills: Raya Investments Llc to Ramirez Karla Waleska, $425,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes Llc to Bonner Bethany J, $238,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Jny Alpha Llc to Gray Lashaundra, $245,000

Silver Springs: Diversified Enterprises Llc to Burris Jeffrey D, $150,000

Silver Springs: Shepherd Randy to First Realty Solutions Inc, $173,000

Silver Springs: Lonsdale Alejandro to Freney James, $351,600

Silver Springs Shores: Plant David K to Flanagan Anita Kay, $85,000

Silver Springs Shores: New Mta Truckig Llc to Corinella Anthony J, $100,000

Silver Springs Shores: Goodwin Joan L Est to Stuby Precia, $132,000

Silver Springs Shores: US Bank National Association Tr to Moriah Architectures Llc, $157,300

Silver Springs Shores: Reid Melvin S to Ross Phillip, $170,000

Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes Llc to Simpson Anthony, $180,000

Silver Springs Shores: Larsen Wilhelm C J to Larsen Anne, $180,000

Silver Springs Shores: Bair Vicki S to Opendoor Property Trust I, $187,300

Silver Springs Shores: Accent Investments Inc to Sanchez Xavier Fernandez, $188,000

Silver Springs Shores: Colon Arlen Tamara to Opendoor Property J Llc, $191,400

Silver Springs Shores: Manzano Sarah to Bowie Shane, $193,500

Silver Springs Shores: Keenum Rica to Abarca Melissa Privaloba, $200,000

Silver Springs Shores: Alert Homes Llc to Rivas Gloria Stefany Munoz, $220,000

Silver Springs Shores: Fischetti Mayra to Opendoor Property Trust I, $220,500

Silver Springs Shores: Katzman Sharon to Washington Monae, $225,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings Llc to Osorno Juana, $229,900

Silver Springs Shores: Ceranko Alfred John to Hoelle Blake Quinton, $230,000

Silver Springs Shores: Robert Duane Everett to Benjamin Cade, $236,000

Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl Llc to Lawrie Meresa, $241,000

Silver Springs Shores: Pina Rebecca Dawn to Tucker Deon Ricardo, $242,000

Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes Llc to Velez Uriel Medina, $249,000

Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings Llc to Killey Benjamin, $259,900

Silver Springs Shores: Octagon Group Service Llc to Medina Ricardo, $260,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes Llc to Pulver Adam, $264,500

Silver Springs Shores: GC Real Estate Holdings LLC to Sanchez Abel Villalobos, $267,000

Silver Springs Shores: Laderia Investments Llc to Hayden James, $269,900

Silver Springs Shores: Rkhs Properties Llc to Delgdo Lorena Machin, $271,000

Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital Llc to Haugen Gregory, $285,400

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes Llc to Heredia Ozzy Ramon, $289,900

Silver Springs Shores: L & M Mega Investment Florida to Fernandez Maricela, $290,000

Silver Springs Shores: Cement Brothers Llc to Polanco Diaz Celenia, $320,000

Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Delgado Liemer Torres, $333,950

Silver Springs Shores: Wicks Amanda to Harrison Frank P, $365,000

Silver Springs Shores: Olleb Capital Llc Tr to Ortiz Gerardo, $366,000

Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Richard Denicola Consultants Llc to Partin Diana Grace, $386,000

Spruce Creek Preserve: Sniegowski Michael to Elfland William M Tr, $235,000

Spruce Creek South: Cohan Jon M to Pelczar Karol F, $220,000

St. James Park: Cook Howard David to Lloyd Jason, $275,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Guthrie Gregory Scott to Laforce Raymond F, $272,500

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Hays John C to Townsley David, $335,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Langley Jennifer L to Bovaird Terry, $341,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Erwine Daniel D, $343,800

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Desimone Margaret J to Vogelpohl Frederic H, $345,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Leon Barna Angela, $349,550

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Pinaud Emile Tr, $350,770

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Straube John D, $350,920

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Leon Helen M, $356,870

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Comet Jacqueline, $384,290

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Sears Ronald Keith, $392,320

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Fleeson Gerald Bruce, $438,560

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Dirubbio Jeanette, $482,120

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Gotto Michael Francis, $584,160

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Love Ellen Marie, $617,660

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Kress Nancy Jo, $634,490

Stonecrest: Messmer Leo R Jr to Heying Ronald Lee, $329,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Fleurial Marie E, $385,785

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Negron Erik, $388,175

Summerglen/Summer Glen: Tucker Leslie A to Allman Thomas Joe, $267,378

Tanglewoods: Tjaden Paul J to Grimes Karen A, $312,500

Villages of Marion: C Street Realty Llc to Kasper Joseph Alan, $265,000

Villages of Marion: Hino Leeann to Forcucci Richard A, $329,000

Villages of Marion: Pugh Diana L to Parko Ronald L, $340,000

Virmillion Estates: Nash Benjamin Patrick to 2580 Se 159Th Lane Road Llc, $520,000

Westwood: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Ab2 to Chavez Fredy Nova, $125,000

Westwood: Avendano Denis to Torres Ana Luz, $195,400

Westwood: Artman Rick to Gervasio James, $200,000

Westwood: Peltier Richard J to Wire Nathan Andrew, $210,000

Weybourne Landing: Valdes Reynaldo G to Pollman Ronald T, $340,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Oram Mathew S, $371,048

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Glenn Renee M, $381,641

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities Llc to Romero Orlando B, $452,355

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Tordoff Mary, $459,026

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024