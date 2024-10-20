Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ocala Star Banner

    How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024

    By Ocala Star-Banner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTpCm_0wEOfloV00

    This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

    Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

    Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024.

    Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Heber Alexander Stewart, $278,990

    Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Thomas Xiomara, $299,990

    Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Roman Soto Alexis, $342,990

    Avondale: Brown Charles R Jr to Lietz Donna Ann, $455,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Manning Robert F to Menci Dawn, $88,888

    Belleview Heights Estates: Synergy Builders Llc to Serrano Braulio Jimenez, $255,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Dahm Richard Me Jr to Dunford Dana, $265,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Jelo Construction Llc to Baez Edwin Jr, $283,900

    Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rodgers Jessica Nicole, $332,950

    Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Thang Cin Suan, $403,350

    Cala Hills: Santana Jesus Manuel to Hilley Peggy J, $275,500

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development Llc to Puentes, $340,555

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development Llc to Martinez Rivera Teresa, $385,790

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development Llc to Carr Angela, $388,500

    Candler Hills: Zawilski Joseph G to Leiter Susan C, $305,000

    Candler Hills: Gore Robert L to Underwood Glen, $420,000

    Candler Hills: Christy Wegel Marie to Willette Joseph A Jr, $435,000

    Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Mireau Gregg R, $601,941.25

    Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities Llc to Mullineaux Susanne M, $604,343.75

    Carol Estates: Home Pipeline Holdingd to Live Lif3 Inc, $155,000

    Cherrywood Estates: Mcpherson Julia A to Lorenz Norma J, $227,819

    Cobblestone: Kaptrosky Arlene to Gansky Lance M, $469,900

    College Park: Rencoukos Julia to Overturf Brent Allen, $305,000

    Country Club of Ocala: Burgin Paul M to Martinez Francisco Ramos, $340,000

    Countryside Estates: Marte Ileana B to Dosher Jesse, $229,000

    Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Palacio Marcela Esperanza, $318,000

    Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Beitia Lisa Marie, $348,990

    Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Pacello Melissa A, $473,200

    Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rodriguez Jose, $479,150

    Evergreen: Jameson Amy M to Barrabi Mario, $415,000

    Fellowship Acres: Oakmont Capital Llc to McKenna Dennis M, $289,000

    Florida Highlands: Angelo Toni Anne to Campbell Keith Allen, $245,000

    Fort McCoy: Ocala Meat Plant Llc to Fort McCoy Ranch Llc, $6,463,740

    Glynwood: Adam Elizabeth F to Nine Blessings Llc, $170,000

    Golden Ocala: RLR Investments Llc to Hendrix Thomas L, $625,000

    Heritage Hills: Geary Eric to Silva David, $224,000

    Indigo Estates: Trammel Janet Bernadine to Valdes Reynaldo G, $250,000

    Irish Acres: Clinton Eugene to Cone Dalton, $150,000

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Willig Dennis A Sr, $297,990

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Menendez Omar Argelio, $297,990

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Patel Pritesh V, $303,990

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Defelippis Ana Maria, $329,990

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Glassman Nancy Beth, $334,990

    Juliette Falls: Hearn Grant M to Vikings Llc, $123,000

    Juliette Falls: Jmucker203 Llc to Hearn Grant M, $280,000

    Kingsland Country Estates: Roi Land Company Llc to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $90,000

    Kingsland Country Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Taylor Malcolm, $387,450

    Kingsland Country Estates: Westman Ian to Montes Juan Jr, $467,000

    Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Strausser Michele Francis to Dagrin Andre Paul, $335,000

    Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Holiday Builders Inc to Novac Oleg, $377,636

    Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Lopez Jose Gregorio Ruiz, $299,990

    Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez William Maisonet, $336,990

    Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Malave Christian Arroyo, $340,990

    Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Clark John E to Penberthy Dennis Wayne, $405,000

    Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities Llc to Hittmeier Kenneth G, $515,952

    Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Brown William Herman, $244,990

    Marion County: Pellegrini John E to Hovey David John, $80,000

    Marion County: New Venture Properties Llc to Peterson Nickey, $95,000

    Marion County: East Whitney N to Buzz Buys Inc, $100,000

    Marion County: Concept Development Inc to Babos Enterprise Llc, $100,000

    Marion County: Principal Partners Group Llc to Arenas Marcos, $102,000

    Marion County: New Home Investors Llc to Barreto Giovanny Jose, $114,000

    Marion County: Matanzas Solutions Llc to Manhar Properties Llc, $123,000

    Marion County: Werneth Roger D to Blake Cassidy Jane, $125,000

    Marion County: Walker Robert to Gainey Glenda Fay, $125,000

    Marion County: Overman Robert to Hoey Lisa B Tr, $130,000

    Marion County: Buzz Buys Inc to C K & K Services Inc, $135,000

    Marion County: Provinground Productions Llc to Pinder Michael, $137,000

    Marion County: Brown Joe C to Clemente Yohena Hernandez, $139,995

    Marion County: Stevens Daren J to Morris Mashell, $140,000

    Marion County: Rugg Tami Dawn to Rugg Brittany Renee, $148,000

    Marion County: Stover Heather to Lauramore Jessica, $150,000

    Marion County: Jester Ashley to Gavidia Rebecca, $150,000

    Marion County: Rlcg Llc to Deming Dylan, $150,000

    Marion County: Luthey Justen Thomas to Nune David Jr, $150,000

    Marion County: Beaver Eunice I to Prieto Miguel, $160,000

    Marion County: Menza Angelo M to Swift Darren, $160,000

    Marion County: Mintz Deborah to Pearson Levi, $165,000

    Marion County: Rise Home Buyers Llc to Lo Nonno 2 Corp, $182,000

    Marion County: Gianikas Robin Grdn to Maddox Nicole, $195,000

    Marion County: Bradley Andranique N to Mcnulty Andriea, $201,000

    Marion County: Jensan 7Th Ave Llc to Tec Diversified Inc, $206,300

    Marion County: Hyman Larry to Bell Terry L, $209,900

    Marion County: Ashcroft Lisa M to Watt Catherine L, $220,000

    Marion County: Lucas Kristine Marie to Cole Hayilee, $225,000

    Marion County: Surles Charles F Jr to Enriquez Alberto Ariel, $225,000

    Marion County: Marquis Shawn R to M&G Huembes Properties Llc, $230,000

    Marion County: Williams Curtis to Fiduciary Trust Services Llc, $235,000

    Marion County: Churchill Robin B to Guerrero Herrera Alejandro, $240,000

    Marion County: Benitez Lucas to Kahn Alan Henry, $240,000

    Marion County: Perillo Anthony to Pricz Peter A, $254,900

    Marion County: Santistevan Susan Kaye to Woolbright Jill, $254,900

    Marion County: Verstraten 2323 Marion Llc to Burke Benjamin, $255,000

    Marion County: Phillips Jerry L to Schrock Kevin Richard, $265,000

    Marion County: Rhk Llc to Snipes Brianna, $265,000

    Marion County: Rackett Justin Bryant to Dodson Ira, $275,000

    Marion County: Moore Shawn M to Hunter Richard Cecil, $276,000

    Marion County: Doyle Kathryn Mease to Harden Joel A, $289,000

    Marion County: MacDonald Properties Of Martin County Llc to Vaughters Ann Byron Robertson, $320,000

    Marion County: Flores Justino to Customs Home Service Llc, $325,000

    Marion County: Barup Festus to Kaplan Paul D, $340,000

    Marion County: Florida Land LLC to Littleton Robert, $359,900

    Marion County: Peterson Kyle A to Monzon Abigail Marie, $365,000

    Marion County: DR Horton Inc to Lewis Jerry Martin Jr, $365,990

    Marion County: Holt Frederick C to Ortiz Pedro Nel Rodriguez, $370,000

    Marion County: Baer David to Rosenthal Sharmon Joelle, $379,000

    Marion County: Fernandez Jorge A to Heyer John L, $400,000

    Marion County: Chamberlain Stephen to Willis Mark, $400,000

    Marion County: Saving Mercy Corporation to Solitude Land Llc, $410,000

    Marion County: Concepcion Karla A Tr to Carl Virgillio Revocable Trust, $450,000

    Marion County: Brown Nancy D to Cohoon Brigitte, $475,000

    Marion County: Strange James Stephens to Cheatham Christopher Scott Sr, $495,000

    Marion County: Harp Anthony Lee to Audit Nicholas, $499,000

    Marion County: Aujj Llc to Sd Investments 20 Llc, $525,000

    Marion County: Walker Robert to Horn Fred, $525,000

    Marion County: Sunday Bluff Llc to Boyles Carolee Anita, $560,000

    Marion County: Hassell Jeremy to Leblanc Cassidy, $630,000

    Marion County: Charles Diana to Toms Jason Matthew, $793,000

    Marion County: Greer Charles to Mathew Thomas, $930,000

    Marion County: Cashin Elisa Prescott to Perkins Jeffrey Keith, $1,025,000

    Marion County: McGee Mary Beth to Staples Mary, $1,100,000

    Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments Llc to Conway Peter Ralph, $1,207,000

    Marion County: Patino Wilson Osorio to Aguilar Joseph, $1,350,000

    Marion Landing: Young John R to Capano Robert, $212,000

    Marion Oaks: Apf Solutions Llc to Global Investments & Management Group Llc, $97,000

    Marion Oaks: Antic Nevenka to 4Ubuilders Llc, $97,000

    Marion Oaks: Wilson Emmett to Interface Building Development Llc, $98,000

    Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Evolution Llc to Interface Building Development Llc, $174,840

    Marion Oaks: Fowey Investments Llc to DR Horton Inc, $184,000

    Marion Oaks: Mendez Erasmo to Thillet Mariely, $250,000

    Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Ortiz Letxamaly Flores, $251,990

    Marion Oaks: Florida Land Llc to Laboy Froilan Mojica, $255,000

    Marion Oaks: Vsj Enterprise Llc to Janakiraman Bhuvaneswari, $265,000

    Marion Oaks: Valle Tracy Ann to Lewis Rodney Lamar, $265,000

    Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes Llc to Reyes Flora, $265,000

    Marion Oaks: Kimber Homes Llc to St Hilaire Lioneo, $269,000

    Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes Llc to Tehranchian Sara, $269,900

    Marion Oaks: Land Acquisition Of Florida Llc to Amicita Buildings Llc, $273,192

    Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments Llc to Bashaboina Raju, $280,000

    Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Sapp Jordan Wayne, $280,990

    Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Bencebi Gabriel Gonzlaez, $289,990

    Marion Oaks: BBG Poinciana Llc to Chacon Felipe Sofia, $290,000

    Marion Oaks: BBG Tourism Llc to Garcia Jesus Rodriguez, $295,000

    Marion Oaks: Liu Ying to Fickett Bryan K, $295,000

    Marion Oaks: KB Marion 03 Llc to Perez Andres Miguel Balado, $299,000

    Marion Oaks: LD & MN Properties Llc to Rubiera Benitez Luis, $306,000

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Morgan Frank Paul, $307,990

    Marion Oaks: Zurique Llc to Castillo Danny Santana, $309,900

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Nieves Nancy Reyes, $312,990

    Marion Oaks: Brasil Brothers Investments Llc to Ferrer Yunier, $315,000

    Marion Oaks: Rf1 Enterprise Llc to Clarke Anthony Christopher, $319,000

    Marion Oaks: Booming Homes Llc to Pena Marlon, $319,000

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Thomas Chelsea Lacy Ann, $319,990

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Garmendia Ismael Suarez, $324,990

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Lebowe Ricky Alan, $327,990

    Marion Oaks: E Font Home Investment Llc to Lugo Jose Antonio, $329,900

    Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance Llc to Grant Mario, $330,000

    Marion Oaks: Layla Resi Llc to Roldan Mark A, $337,500

    Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida Llc to Portell Edwin Colon, $341,000

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Morales Magaly Cordero, $352,990

    Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Moosue Steffern D, $371,408

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes Llc to Brown Kevin L, $307,935

    Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company Llc to Edwards John J, $443,290

    Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company Llc to Jacobs Christopher Joseph, $459,895

    McIntosh: Myers Steven to Almeida Eduardo, $375,000

    McIntosh: Braun Robert P Ii to Stevens Janelle Marie Tr, $865,000

    Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Schulz Ana to Wade Gloria Ann, $280,000

    Midway Acres: Wentz Maya Elizabeth to Turgeon Heidi Lee, $225,000

    Oak Run: Florida Llc to Melendez Anna Lourdes, $215,000

    Oak Run: Walter Stephanie Tr to Allen Andrew C, $215,000

    Oak Run: Moore Janet L to Hogarth Steven, $220,000

    Oak Run: Charalambous Nicolas to Tiedemann Maria M, $224,900

    Oak Run: Fleming Julia to Hill Claude R, $410,000

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Lapoint Diane Marie to Moscatelli Thomas J, $219,888

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Smith Christina C to Holland Kimberly J, $296,000

    Ocala: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mjbs Holdings Llc Tr, $501,001

    Ocala: West Oak Developers Llc to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $1,220,000

    Ocala: Antebellum Holdings Llc to 1120 N Magnolia Tic II Llc, $4,000,000

    Ocala Airport Commerce Center: Renzulli Properties Llc to Canaan Ranch Llp, $825,000

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Baez Jhonny Junior Alcantara, $307,990

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Gutierrez Alexander Manuel, $309,990

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Vanga Srinivasa Reddy, $336,990

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Ochoa Andres Mauricio Santaella, $324,990

    Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Vingren Gunnar, $359,950

    Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Vazquez Maribel, $410,850

    Ocala Highlands: Flesher Cheryl L to Gibson Raymond, $208,000

    Ocala Highlands: Hoyt Ralph S Jr to Adams Corbin J, $195,000

    Ocala Highlands: Redi Real Estate Llc to Commodore Collective Llc, $217,000

    Ocala Palms: Baldwin Edwinna to Mont Linda R Tr, $290,000

    Ocala Palms: Davis Jerry L to Pratt Nancy W Tr, $365,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Cachat Austin Perry to Caban Abdias Joel Molina, $199,900

    Ocala Park Estates: Stewart Ellis Bennit Est to Gonzalez Peter, $260,000

    Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Elvin De Jesus Rivera, $254,990

    Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development Llc to Cannell Robert, $345,990

    Ocala Preserve: Minutola Anthony to Smith Heather Colleen, $390,000

    Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development Llc to Casale Gerard Mario, $495,415

    Ocala Waterway Estates: Depew Richard to Casarotto James E, $147,000

    Ocklawaha: Camp Gene B to Camp Gene B, $198,499

    On Top of the World: Rivera Denise Carol to Mcculley Michael Wilson, $215,900

    On Top of the World: Cooperman Richard to Johnson Suzanne C, $220,500

    On Top of the World: Hall Danny L to Noyes Pamela A Tr, $233,500

    On Top of the World: Cluff Thomas A to Bridges Vicky Hailey, $235,000

    On Top of the World: Rose Bobbie L to Privett Randall Lee Tr, $348,000

    On Top of the World: Rice David M to Pinelli Michael A, $370,000

    On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Miracky Victoria E to Fricke Leigh Paul, $228,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Murphy Michael to Walker Johnny, $180,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Casper Steven E to Johnson Tara, $305,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Barrett Melissa Denae to Hershkovitz Rachel, $350,000

    Palm Cay: Ward Faye A to Gagnon Robyn Marie, $185,000

    Pidgeon Park: Douglas Myrtle to Ball Vicki Lynn, $285,000

    Pidgeon Park: Brink William to Bates Nicholle, $300,000

    Rainbow Acres: Brandon Michael Paul to Reid Corone Nicola, $132,500

    Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties Llc to Sanchez Anthony Garcia, $229,000

    Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties Llc to Demetrescu Vlad Paul, $230,000

    Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties Llc to Hall Lisa Darnella, $235,870

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Midland Ira Inc to Garland Sharrol, $185,000

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties Llc to Behul Davis, $229,000

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Safe Ira Homes Llc Tr to Cox Gary Thomas Jr, $229,000

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: H Stuart Investments Llc to Senopole Deborah, $229,900

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Peterson Alicia Kristine to Pervenecki Cody R V, $435,000

    Rainbow Park: Mzc Investment Group Llc to Angelo Toni Anna, $219,900

    Rainbow Park: Constantini Christine to Abreu Jasmine, $228,500

    Rainbow Park: Koepke Garrett to Abbey Bridget Lee, $255,000

    Rainbow Springs: Bowden Kathleen to Ccrz Llc, $185,000

    Rainbow Springs: Phillips Charles T to Williams Richard Thomas Tr, $425,000

    Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Darsey Michael Denean to Smith Milton, $287,900

    Rolling Hills: Garrett Jimmy Sr to Nzg Capital Llc, $191,000

    Rolling Hills: Raya Investments Llc to Ramirez Karla Waleska, $425,000

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes Llc to Bonner Bethany J, $238,000

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Jny Alpha Llc to Gray Lashaundra, $245,000

    Silver Springs: Diversified Enterprises Llc to Burris Jeffrey D, $150,000

    Silver Springs: Shepherd Randy to First Realty Solutions Inc, $173,000

    Silver Springs: Lonsdale Alejandro to Freney James, $351,600

    Silver Springs Shores: Plant David K to Flanagan Anita Kay, $85,000

    Silver Springs Shores: New Mta Truckig Llc to Corinella Anthony J, $100,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Goodwin Joan L Est to Stuby Precia, $132,000

    Silver Springs Shores: US Bank National Association Tr to Moriah Architectures Llc, $157,300

    Silver Springs Shores: Reid Melvin S to Ross Phillip, $170,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes Llc to Simpson Anthony, $180,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Larsen Wilhelm C J to Larsen Anne, $180,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Bair Vicki S to Opendoor Property Trust I, $187,300

    Silver Springs Shores: Accent Investments Inc to Sanchez Xavier Fernandez, $188,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Colon Arlen Tamara to Opendoor Property J Llc, $191,400

    Silver Springs Shores: Manzano Sarah to Bowie Shane, $193,500

    Silver Springs Shores: Keenum Rica to Abarca Melissa Privaloba, $200,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Alert Homes Llc to Rivas Gloria Stefany Munoz, $220,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Fischetti Mayra to Opendoor Property Trust I, $220,500

    Silver Springs Shores: Katzman Sharon to Washington Monae, $225,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings Llc to Osorno Juana, $229,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Ceranko Alfred John to Hoelle Blake Quinton, $230,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Robert Duane Everett to Benjamin Cade, $236,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl Llc to Lawrie Meresa, $241,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Pina Rebecca Dawn to Tucker Deon Ricardo, $242,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes Llc to Velez Uriel Medina, $249,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings Llc to Killey Benjamin, $259,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Octagon Group Service Llc to Medina Ricardo, $260,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes Llc to Pulver Adam, $264,500

    Silver Springs Shores: GC Real Estate Holdings LLC to Sanchez Abel Villalobos, $267,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Laderia Investments Llc to Hayden James, $269,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Rkhs Properties Llc to Delgdo Lorena Machin, $271,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital Llc to Haugen Gregory, $285,400

    Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes Llc to Heredia Ozzy Ramon, $289,900

    Silver Springs Shores: L & M Mega Investment Florida to Fernandez Maricela, $290,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Cement Brothers Llc to Polanco Diaz Celenia, $320,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Delgado Liemer Torres, $333,950

    Silver Springs Shores: Wicks Amanda to Harrison Frank P, $365,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Olleb Capital Llc Tr to Ortiz Gerardo, $366,000

    Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Richard Denicola Consultants Llc to Partin Diana Grace, $386,000

    Spruce Creek Preserve: Sniegowski Michael to Elfland William M Tr, $235,000

    Spruce Creek South: Cohan Jon M to Pelczar Karol F, $220,000

    St. James Park: Cook Howard David to Lloyd Jason, $275,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Guthrie Gregory Scott to Laforce Raymond F, $272,500

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Hays John C to Townsley David, $335,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Langley Jennifer L to Bovaird Terry, $341,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Erwine Daniel D, $343,800

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Desimone Margaret J to Vogelpohl Frederic H, $345,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Leon Barna Angela, $349,550

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Pinaud Emile Tr, $350,770

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Straube John D, $350,920

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Leon Helen M, $356,870

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Comet Jacqueline, $384,290

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Sears Ronald Keith, $392,320

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Fleeson Gerald Bruce, $438,560

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Dirubbio Jeanette, $482,120

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Gotto Michael Francis, $584,160

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Love Ellen Marie, $617,660

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Kress Nancy Jo, $634,490

    Stonecrest: Messmer Leo R Jr to Heying Ronald Lee, $329,000

    Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Fleurial Marie E, $385,785

    Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Negron Erik, $388,175

    Summerglen/Summer Glen: Tucker Leslie A to Allman Thomas Joe, $267,378

    Tanglewoods: Tjaden Paul J to Grimes Karen A, $312,500

    Villages of Marion: C Street Realty Llc to Kasper Joseph Alan, $265,000

    Villages of Marion: Hino Leeann to Forcucci Richard A, $329,000

    Villages of Marion: Pugh Diana L to Parko Ronald L, $340,000

    Virmillion Estates: Nash Benjamin Patrick to 2580 Se 159Th Lane Road Llc, $520,000

    Westwood: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Ab2 to Chavez Fredy Nova, $125,000

    Westwood: Avendano Denis to Torres Ana Luz, $195,400

    Westwood: Artman Rick to Gervasio James, $200,000

    Westwood: Peltier Richard J to Wire Nathan Andrew, $210,000

    Weybourne Landing: Valdes Reynaldo G to Pollman Ronald T, $340,000

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Oram Mathew S, $371,048

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Glenn Renee M, $381,641

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities Llc to Romero Orlando B, $452,355

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Tordoff Mary, $459,026

    This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard By Security Camera
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Missing Woman, 80, Last Seen Walking into Hurricane Shelter and Is Then Found Dead Days Later: Officials
    People6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy