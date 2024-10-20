How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024
This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Heber Alexander Stewart, $278,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Thomas Xiomara, $299,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Roman Soto Alexis, $342,990
Avondale: Brown Charles R Jr to Lietz Donna Ann, $455,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Manning Robert F to Menci Dawn, $88,888
Belleview Heights Estates: Synergy Builders Llc to Serrano Braulio Jimenez, $255,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Dahm Richard Me Jr to Dunford Dana, $265,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Jelo Construction Llc to Baez Edwin Jr, $283,900
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rodgers Jessica Nicole, $332,950
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Thang Cin Suan, $403,350
Cala Hills: Santana Jesus Manuel to Hilley Peggy J, $275,500
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development Llc to Puentes, $340,555
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development Llc to Martinez Rivera Teresa, $385,790
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development Llc to Carr Angela, $388,500
Candler Hills: Zawilski Joseph G to Leiter Susan C, $305,000
Candler Hills: Gore Robert L to Underwood Glen, $420,000
Candler Hills: Christy Wegel Marie to Willette Joseph A Jr, $435,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Mireau Gregg R, $601,941.25
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities Llc to Mullineaux Susanne M, $604,343.75
Carol Estates: Home Pipeline Holdingd to Live Lif3 Inc, $155,000
Cherrywood Estates: Mcpherson Julia A to Lorenz Norma J, $227,819
Cobblestone: Kaptrosky Arlene to Gansky Lance M, $469,900
College Park: Rencoukos Julia to Overturf Brent Allen, $305,000
Country Club of Ocala: Burgin Paul M to Martinez Francisco Ramos, $340,000
Countryside Estates: Marte Ileana B to Dosher Jesse, $229,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Palacio Marcela Esperanza, $318,000
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Beitia Lisa Marie, $348,990
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Pacello Melissa A, $473,200
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Rodriguez Jose, $479,150
Evergreen: Jameson Amy M to Barrabi Mario, $415,000
Fellowship Acres: Oakmont Capital Llc to McKenna Dennis M, $289,000
Florida Highlands: Angelo Toni Anne to Campbell Keith Allen, $245,000
Fort McCoy: Ocala Meat Plant Llc to Fort McCoy Ranch Llc, $6,463,740
Glynwood: Adam Elizabeth F to Nine Blessings Llc, $170,000
Golden Ocala: RLR Investments Llc to Hendrix Thomas L, $625,000
Heritage Hills: Geary Eric to Silva David, $224,000
Indigo Estates: Trammel Janet Bernadine to Valdes Reynaldo G, $250,000
Irish Acres: Clinton Eugene to Cone Dalton, $150,000
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Willig Dennis A Sr, $297,990
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Menendez Omar Argelio, $297,990
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Patel Pritesh V, $303,990
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Defelippis Ana Maria, $329,990
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Glassman Nancy Beth, $334,990
Juliette Falls: Hearn Grant M to Vikings Llc, $123,000
Juliette Falls: Jmucker203 Llc to Hearn Grant M, $280,000
Kingsland Country Estates: Roi Land Company Llc to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $90,000
Kingsland Country Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Taylor Malcolm, $387,450
Kingsland Country Estates: Westman Ian to Montes Juan Jr, $467,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Strausser Michele Francis to Dagrin Andre Paul, $335,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Holiday Builders Inc to Novac Oleg, $377,636
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Lopez Jose Gregorio Ruiz, $299,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Rodriguez William Maisonet, $336,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Malave Christian Arroyo, $340,990
Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Clark John E to Penberthy Dennis Wayne, $405,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities Llc to Hittmeier Kenneth G, $515,952
Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Brown William Herman, $244,990
Marion County: Pellegrini John E to Hovey David John, $80,000
Marion County: New Venture Properties Llc to Peterson Nickey, $95,000
Marion County: East Whitney N to Buzz Buys Inc, $100,000
Marion County: Concept Development Inc to Babos Enterprise Llc, $100,000
Marion County: Principal Partners Group Llc to Arenas Marcos, $102,000
Marion County: New Home Investors Llc to Barreto Giovanny Jose, $114,000
Marion County: Matanzas Solutions Llc to Manhar Properties Llc, $123,000
Marion County: Werneth Roger D to Blake Cassidy Jane, $125,000
Marion County: Walker Robert to Gainey Glenda Fay, $125,000
Marion County: Overman Robert to Hoey Lisa B Tr, $130,000
Marion County: Buzz Buys Inc to C K & K Services Inc, $135,000
Marion County: Provinground Productions Llc to Pinder Michael, $137,000
Marion County: Brown Joe C to Clemente Yohena Hernandez, $139,995
Marion County: Stevens Daren J to Morris Mashell, $140,000
Marion County: Rugg Tami Dawn to Rugg Brittany Renee, $148,000
Marion County: Stover Heather to Lauramore Jessica, $150,000
Marion County: Jester Ashley to Gavidia Rebecca, $150,000
Marion County: Rlcg Llc to Deming Dylan, $150,000
Marion County: Luthey Justen Thomas to Nune David Jr, $150,000
Marion County: Beaver Eunice I to Prieto Miguel, $160,000
Marion County: Menza Angelo M to Swift Darren, $160,000
Marion County: Mintz Deborah to Pearson Levi, $165,000
Marion County: Rise Home Buyers Llc to Lo Nonno 2 Corp, $182,000
Marion County: Gianikas Robin Grdn to Maddox Nicole, $195,000
Marion County: Bradley Andranique N to Mcnulty Andriea, $201,000
Marion County: Jensan 7Th Ave Llc to Tec Diversified Inc, $206,300
Marion County: Hyman Larry to Bell Terry L, $209,900
Marion County: Ashcroft Lisa M to Watt Catherine L, $220,000
Marion County: Lucas Kristine Marie to Cole Hayilee, $225,000
Marion County: Surles Charles F Jr to Enriquez Alberto Ariel, $225,000
Marion County: Marquis Shawn R to M&G Huembes Properties Llc, $230,000
Marion County: Williams Curtis to Fiduciary Trust Services Llc, $235,000
Marion County: Churchill Robin B to Guerrero Herrera Alejandro, $240,000
Marion County: Benitez Lucas to Kahn Alan Henry, $240,000
Marion County: Perillo Anthony to Pricz Peter A, $254,900
Marion County: Santistevan Susan Kaye to Woolbright Jill, $254,900
Marion County: Verstraten 2323 Marion Llc to Burke Benjamin, $255,000
Marion County: Phillips Jerry L to Schrock Kevin Richard, $265,000
Marion County: Rhk Llc to Snipes Brianna, $265,000
Marion County: Rackett Justin Bryant to Dodson Ira, $275,000
Marion County: Moore Shawn M to Hunter Richard Cecil, $276,000
Marion County: Doyle Kathryn Mease to Harden Joel A, $289,000
Marion County: MacDonald Properties Of Martin County Llc to Vaughters Ann Byron Robertson, $320,000
Marion County: Flores Justino to Customs Home Service Llc, $325,000
Marion County: Barup Festus to Kaplan Paul D, $340,000
Marion County: Florida Land LLC to Littleton Robert, $359,900
Marion County: Peterson Kyle A to Monzon Abigail Marie, $365,000
Marion County: DR Horton Inc to Lewis Jerry Martin Jr, $365,990
Marion County: Holt Frederick C to Ortiz Pedro Nel Rodriguez, $370,000
Marion County: Baer David to Rosenthal Sharmon Joelle, $379,000
Marion County: Fernandez Jorge A to Heyer John L, $400,000
Marion County: Chamberlain Stephen to Willis Mark, $400,000
Marion County: Saving Mercy Corporation to Solitude Land Llc, $410,000
Marion County: Concepcion Karla A Tr to Carl Virgillio Revocable Trust, $450,000
Marion County: Brown Nancy D to Cohoon Brigitte, $475,000
Marion County: Strange James Stephens to Cheatham Christopher Scott Sr, $495,000
Marion County: Harp Anthony Lee to Audit Nicholas, $499,000
Marion County: Aujj Llc to Sd Investments 20 Llc, $525,000
Marion County: Walker Robert to Horn Fred, $525,000
Marion County: Sunday Bluff Llc to Boyles Carolee Anita, $560,000
Marion County: Hassell Jeremy to Leblanc Cassidy, $630,000
Marion County: Charles Diana to Toms Jason Matthew, $793,000
Marion County: Greer Charles to Mathew Thomas, $930,000
Marion County: Cashin Elisa Prescott to Perkins Jeffrey Keith, $1,025,000
Marion County: McGee Mary Beth to Staples Mary, $1,100,000
Marion County: Mg Properties & Investments Llc to Conway Peter Ralph, $1,207,000
Marion County: Patino Wilson Osorio to Aguilar Joseph, $1,350,000
Marion Landing: Young John R to Capano Robert, $212,000
Marion Oaks: Apf Solutions Llc to Global Investments & Management Group Llc, $97,000
Marion Oaks: Antic Nevenka to 4Ubuilders Llc, $97,000
Marion Oaks: Wilson Emmett to Interface Building Development Llc, $98,000
Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Evolution Llc to Interface Building Development Llc, $174,840
Marion Oaks: Fowey Investments Llc to DR Horton Inc, $184,000
Marion Oaks: Mendez Erasmo to Thillet Mariely, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Ortiz Letxamaly Flores, $251,990
Marion Oaks: Florida Land Llc to Laboy Froilan Mojica, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Vsj Enterprise Llc to Janakiraman Bhuvaneswari, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Valle Tracy Ann to Lewis Rodney Lamar, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Baxton Homes Llc to Reyes Flora, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Kimber Homes Llc to St Hilaire Lioneo, $269,000
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes Llc to Tehranchian Sara, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Land Acquisition Of Florida Llc to Amicita Buildings Llc, $273,192
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments Llc to Bashaboina Raju, $280,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Sapp Jordan Wayne, $280,990
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Bencebi Gabriel Gonzlaez, $289,990
Marion Oaks: BBG Poinciana Llc to Chacon Felipe Sofia, $290,000
Marion Oaks: BBG Tourism Llc to Garcia Jesus Rodriguez, $295,000
Marion Oaks: Liu Ying to Fickett Bryan K, $295,000
Marion Oaks: KB Marion 03 Llc to Perez Andres Miguel Balado, $299,000
Marion Oaks: LD & MN Properties Llc to Rubiera Benitez Luis, $306,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Morgan Frank Paul, $307,990
Marion Oaks: Zurique Llc to Castillo Danny Santana, $309,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Nieves Nancy Reyes, $312,990
Marion Oaks: Brasil Brothers Investments Llc to Ferrer Yunier, $315,000
Marion Oaks: Rf1 Enterprise Llc to Clarke Anthony Christopher, $319,000
Marion Oaks: Booming Homes Llc to Pena Marlon, $319,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Thomas Chelsea Lacy Ann, $319,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Garmendia Ismael Suarez, $324,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Lebowe Ricky Alan, $327,990
Marion Oaks: E Font Home Investment Llc to Lugo Jose Antonio, $329,900
Marion Oaks: Worldwide Alliance Llc to Grant Mario, $330,000
Marion Oaks: Layla Resi Llc to Roldan Mark A, $337,500
Marion Oaks: LGI Homes Florida Llc to Portell Edwin Colon, $341,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Morales Magaly Cordero, $352,990
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Moosue Steffern D, $371,408
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes Llc to Brown Kevin L, $307,935
Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company Llc to Edwards John J, $443,290
Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company Llc to Jacobs Christopher Joseph, $459,895
McIntosh: Myers Steven to Almeida Eduardo, $375,000
McIntosh: Braun Robert P Ii to Stevens Janelle Marie Tr, $865,000
Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Schulz Ana to Wade Gloria Ann, $280,000
Midway Acres: Wentz Maya Elizabeth to Turgeon Heidi Lee, $225,000
Oak Run: Florida Llc to Melendez Anna Lourdes, $215,000
Oak Run: Walter Stephanie Tr to Allen Andrew C, $215,000
Oak Run: Moore Janet L to Hogarth Steven, $220,000
Oak Run: Charalambous Nicolas to Tiedemann Maria M, $224,900
Oak Run: Fleming Julia to Hill Claude R, $410,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Lapoint Diane Marie to Moscatelli Thomas J, $219,888
Oak Run Neighborhood: Smith Christina C to Holland Kimberly J, $296,000
Ocala: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Mjbs Holdings Llc Tr, $501,001
Ocala: West Oak Developers Llc to Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc, $1,220,000
Ocala: Antebellum Holdings Llc to 1120 N Magnolia Tic II Llc, $4,000,000
Ocala Airport Commerce Center: Renzulli Properties Llc to Canaan Ranch Llp, $825,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Baez Jhonny Junior Alcantara, $307,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Gutierrez Alexander Manuel, $309,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Vanga Srinivasa Reddy, $336,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Ochoa Andres Mauricio Santaella, $324,990
Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Vingren Gunnar, $359,950
Ocala Crossings South: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Vazquez Maribel, $410,850
Ocala Highlands: Flesher Cheryl L to Gibson Raymond, $208,000
Ocala Highlands: Hoyt Ralph S Jr to Adams Corbin J, $195,000
Ocala Highlands: Redi Real Estate Llc to Commodore Collective Llc, $217,000
Ocala Palms: Baldwin Edwinna to Mont Linda R Tr, $290,000
Ocala Palms: Davis Jerry L to Pratt Nancy W Tr, $365,000
Ocala Park Estates: Cachat Austin Perry to Caban Abdias Joel Molina, $199,900
Ocala Park Estates: Stewart Ellis Bennit Est to Gonzalez Peter, $260,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Martinez Elvin De Jesus Rivera, $254,990
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development Llc to Cannell Robert, $345,990
Ocala Preserve: Minutola Anthony to Smith Heather Colleen, $390,000
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development Llc to Casale Gerard Mario, $495,415
Ocala Waterway Estates: Depew Richard to Casarotto James E, $147,000
Ocklawaha: Camp Gene B to Camp Gene B, $198,499
On Top of the World: Rivera Denise Carol to Mcculley Michael Wilson, $215,900
On Top of the World: Cooperman Richard to Johnson Suzanne C, $220,500
On Top of the World: Hall Danny L to Noyes Pamela A Tr, $233,500
On Top of the World: Cluff Thomas A to Bridges Vicky Hailey, $235,000
On Top of the World: Rose Bobbie L to Privett Randall Lee Tr, $348,000
On Top of the World: Rice David M to Pinelli Michael A, $370,000
On Top of the World Ctrl Replat: Miracky Victoria E to Fricke Leigh Paul, $228,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Murphy Michael to Walker Johnny, $180,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Casper Steven E to Johnson Tara, $305,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Barrett Melissa Denae to Hershkovitz Rachel, $350,000
Palm Cay: Ward Faye A to Gagnon Robyn Marie, $185,000
Pidgeon Park: Douglas Myrtle to Ball Vicki Lynn, $285,000
Pidgeon Park: Brink William to Bates Nicholle, $300,000
Rainbow Acres: Brandon Michael Paul to Reid Corone Nicola, $132,500
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties Llc to Sanchez Anthony Garcia, $229,000
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties Llc to Demetrescu Vlad Paul, $230,000
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties Llc to Hall Lisa Darnella, $235,870
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Midland Ira Inc to Garland Sharrol, $185,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties Llc to Behul Davis, $229,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Safe Ira Homes Llc Tr to Cox Gary Thomas Jr, $229,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: H Stuart Investments Llc to Senopole Deborah, $229,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Peterson Alicia Kristine to Pervenecki Cody R V, $435,000
Rainbow Park: Mzc Investment Group Llc to Angelo Toni Anna, $219,900
Rainbow Park: Constantini Christine to Abreu Jasmine, $228,500
Rainbow Park: Koepke Garrett to Abbey Bridget Lee, $255,000
Rainbow Springs: Bowden Kathleen to Ccrz Llc, $185,000
Rainbow Springs: Phillips Charles T to Williams Richard Thomas Tr, $425,000
Rainbow Springs Ctry Club Ests: Darsey Michael Denean to Smith Milton, $287,900
Rolling Hills: Garrett Jimmy Sr to Nzg Capital Llc, $191,000
Rolling Hills: Raya Investments Llc to Ramirez Karla Waleska, $425,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes Llc to Bonner Bethany J, $238,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Jny Alpha Llc to Gray Lashaundra, $245,000
Silver Springs: Diversified Enterprises Llc to Burris Jeffrey D, $150,000
Silver Springs: Shepherd Randy to First Realty Solutions Inc, $173,000
Silver Springs: Lonsdale Alejandro to Freney James, $351,600
Silver Springs Shores: Plant David K to Flanagan Anita Kay, $85,000
Silver Springs Shores: New Mta Truckig Llc to Corinella Anthony J, $100,000
Silver Springs Shores: Goodwin Joan L Est to Stuby Precia, $132,000
Silver Springs Shores: US Bank National Association Tr to Moriah Architectures Llc, $157,300
Silver Springs Shores: Reid Melvin S to Ross Phillip, $170,000
Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes Llc to Simpson Anthony, $180,000
Silver Springs Shores: Larsen Wilhelm C J to Larsen Anne, $180,000
Silver Springs Shores: Bair Vicki S to Opendoor Property Trust I, $187,300
Silver Springs Shores: Accent Investments Inc to Sanchez Xavier Fernandez, $188,000
Silver Springs Shores: Colon Arlen Tamara to Opendoor Property J Llc, $191,400
Silver Springs Shores: Manzano Sarah to Bowie Shane, $193,500
Silver Springs Shores: Keenum Rica to Abarca Melissa Privaloba, $200,000
Silver Springs Shores: Alert Homes Llc to Rivas Gloria Stefany Munoz, $220,000
Silver Springs Shores: Fischetti Mayra to Opendoor Property Trust I, $220,500
Silver Springs Shores: Katzman Sharon to Washington Monae, $225,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings Llc to Osorno Juana, $229,900
Silver Springs Shores: Ceranko Alfred John to Hoelle Blake Quinton, $230,000
Silver Springs Shores: Robert Duane Everett to Benjamin Cade, $236,000
Silver Springs Shores: Wjhfl Llc to Lawrie Meresa, $241,000
Silver Springs Shores: Pina Rebecca Dawn to Tucker Deon Ricardo, $242,000
Silver Springs Shores: Jen Homes Llc to Velez Uriel Medina, $249,000
Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings Llc to Killey Benjamin, $259,900
Silver Springs Shores: Octagon Group Service Llc to Medina Ricardo, $260,000
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes Llc to Pulver Adam, $264,500
Silver Springs Shores: GC Real Estate Holdings LLC to Sanchez Abel Villalobos, $267,000
Silver Springs Shores: Laderia Investments Llc to Hayden James, $269,900
Silver Springs Shores: Rkhs Properties Llc to Delgdo Lorena Machin, $271,000
Silver Springs Shores: Beach River Capital Llc to Haugen Gregory, $285,400
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes Llc to Heredia Ozzy Ramon, $289,900
Silver Springs Shores: L & M Mega Investment Florida to Fernandez Maricela, $290,000
Silver Springs Shores: Cement Brothers Llc to Polanco Diaz Celenia, $320,000
Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Delgado Liemer Torres, $333,950
Silver Springs Shores: Wicks Amanda to Harrison Frank P, $365,000
Silver Springs Shores: Olleb Capital Llc Tr to Ortiz Gerardo, $366,000
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Richard Denicola Consultants Llc to Partin Diana Grace, $386,000
Spruce Creek Preserve: Sniegowski Michael to Elfland William M Tr, $235,000
Spruce Creek South: Cohan Jon M to Pelczar Karol F, $220,000
St. James Park: Cook Howard David to Lloyd Jason, $275,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Guthrie Gregory Scott to Laforce Raymond F, $272,500
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Hays John C to Townsley David, $335,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Langley Jennifer L to Bovaird Terry, $341,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Erwine Daniel D, $343,800
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Desimone Margaret J to Vogelpohl Frederic H, $345,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Leon Barna Angela, $349,550
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Pinaud Emile Tr, $350,770
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Straube John D, $350,920
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Leon Helen M, $356,870
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Comet Jacqueline, $384,290
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Sears Ronald Keith, $392,320
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Fleeson Gerald Bruce, $438,560
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Dirubbio Jeanette, $482,120
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Gotto Michael Francis, $584,160
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Love Ellen Marie, $617,660
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company Llc to Kress Nancy Jo, $634,490
Stonecrest: Messmer Leo R Jr to Heying Ronald Lee, $329,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Fleurial Marie E, $385,785
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Negron Erik, $388,175
Summerglen/Summer Glen: Tucker Leslie A to Allman Thomas Joe, $267,378
Tanglewoods: Tjaden Paul J to Grimes Karen A, $312,500
Villages of Marion: C Street Realty Llc to Kasper Joseph Alan, $265,000
Villages of Marion: Hino Leeann to Forcucci Richard A, $329,000
Villages of Marion: Pugh Diana L to Parko Ronald L, $340,000
Virmillion Estates: Nash Benjamin Patrick to 2580 Se 159Th Lane Road Llc, $520,000
Westwood: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Ab2 to Chavez Fredy Nova, $125,000
Westwood: Avendano Denis to Torres Ana Luz, $195,400
Westwood: Artman Rick to Gervasio James, $200,000
Westwood: Peltier Richard J to Wire Nathan Andrew, $210,000
Weybourne Landing: Valdes Reynaldo G to Pollman Ronald T, $340,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Oram Mathew S, $371,048
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Glenn Renee M, $381,641
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities Llc to Romero Orlando B, $452,355
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Tordoff Mary, $459,026
