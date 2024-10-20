Open in App
    'So much has changed': Longtime Belleview city leader Sandi McKamey bids farewell

    By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner,

    2 days ago

    BELLEVIEW — When Sandi McKamey and her husband moved from Grand Forks, North Dakota, a college town, to the city of Belleview, another small town, it was to be close to family.

    It was late June 1979, and McKamey, a cashier, taking utility billing payments from customers, was among a handful of employees at City Hall.

    Back then, McKamey said, the city only had three departments. Of the three, the administration generated the most activities such as billing, the budget, and planning and zoning.

    Nearly five years after settling in Belleview, McKamey was the city's deputy clerk. A year later, McKamey was elevated to city clerk when the clerk departed.

    With the city's growth, Mayor Christine Dobkowski in 2016 decided to reorganize the administrative duties. With support from the city commission, the administration was reorganized and McKamey was appointed city administrator. It meant McKamey was in charge of the city's day-to-day operation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9RFa_0wEOf3Fu00

    Now, after close to a half a century of working from cashier to overseeing a city, McKamey has decided it's time for her to enjoy a cup of coffee at home without having to worry about what important decision to make at the office.

    "Belleview has been my life for so long," McKamey said in an interview.

    A growing city

    Throughout her 45 years at the city, McKamey has seen many changes. For instance, when McKamey relocated to the city of Belleview, the population was 2,000. Now, it's 5,936 residents living within 4.3 square miles.

    Instead of three departments, the city has expanded. It has an IT service with a director to protect sensitive information transmitting on the internet. The city's water and sewer operation doesn't just serve customers in town; service extends as far south as close to Del Webb Spruce Creek subdivision. The city has attracted development, which means more employees and essential services such as police. The city also has a spokesperson.

    The city's growth has brought new regulations, and city employees must be up to speed.

    "So much has changed, but it's fun and challenging," McKamey said.

    McKamey said they're a number of key elements that continues to make them a "City with Small Town Charm," according to their logo. She said she's a firm believer in transparency. Another important ingredient is the city's fortune of having a stable government with long time city commissioners. And, those who eventually replaced those leaders, continued the tradition of putting the city's needs first, together with working hand-in-hand with staff, who also have been around for years.

    "We're fortunate with our hirings and able to keep them," she said, adding having a good working environment is essential for everyone.

    The mayor

    Mayor Christine Dobkowski has worked with McKamey since Dobkowski was on the planning and zoning board in 2005. The mayor said McKamey's knowledge and experience of the city is irreplaceable. She said McKamey has worked in every department.

    Dobkowski said she cannot think of a situation the city or its staff have encountered that baffles McKamey. With her experience, the mayor said McKamey is always innovative, flexible and in-tune with the staff and their work routine.

    "She always keeps them fresh," Dobkowski said.

    Dobkowski said what she admires most about McKamey is her desire for staff to pursue some form of learning. Whether it's furthering their education, attend conferences or take additional courses in their respective fields. The mayor felt it has made a huge difference with the city.

    "We stay connected with everything," she said.

    Police chief

    Police Chief Terry Holland said McKamey is instrumental in keeping the city sharp, running smoothly and always on the move.

    The chief said McKamey was key in his transition from his job as a police officer to management. He said he cherishes McKamey's advise and guidance.

    "She has been there for me in my career," he said.

    As for what he will miss about her, Holland said everything.

    "It's going to be hard to imagine the city without her. She's like a rock for the city," he said.

    Dobkowski said McKamey has been her eyes and ears and has helped her tremendously behind the scenes.

    "She's always available. I'm going to miss calling her," Dobkowski said.

    McKamey said although her retirement is set for January 2025, her love for the city and the community will never be in doubt.

    "I'm not walking away," she said.

    McKamey said leaving the city "will be an adjustment." She said for three months, she doesn't plan to do anything other than enjoying her family.

    No more: Belleview is the last place in Marion County that allows internet cafés. Now that's changing

    Despite looking forward retirement, McKamey said city officials have not found her replacement by the time she's ready to leave, she'll remain until someone is found.

    "I'll be available," she said.

    Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

    This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: 'So much has changed': Longtime Belleview city leader Sandi McKamey bids farewell

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Ron in florida
    23h ago
    ok,the population of Belleview doubled. so why not have more shopping options here. why all the car washes, fast food joints and storage units? new homes going up all around me. you have to go to villages or ocala to shop.
    Melanie Hope
    1d ago
    congratulations girlfriend enjoy it.
    View all comments
