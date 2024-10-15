Open in App
    Ocala Star Banner

    3 Marion County restaurants cited for high-priority violations in state inspections

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028VCb_0w7HOfwD00

    You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

    Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

    For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Marion County restaurant inspections site .

    Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Marion County, Florida, for the week of Oct. 7-13, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

    Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

    For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Marion County restaurant inspection site .

    Which Marion County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

    These restaurants met all standards during their Oct. 7-13 inspections and no violations were found.

    ** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

    Which Marion County restaurants had high priority violations?

    Golden Spoon Diner & Seafood

    5400 SW College Rd Ste 101, Ocala

    Complaint Inspection on Oct. 8

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    11 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. In walk-in freezer, portion bags of raw beef stored above opened box of corn, manager moved. **Corrected On-Site**
    • High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening/preparation. Reach-in cooler at the cook line, spinach pie date marked 9/02/24, Manager stated item was made 10/02/24, manage marked. **Corrected On-Site**
    • High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. In walk-in cooler, chili date marked 9/12/24.

    Hardee's Of Belleview

    5741 SE Abshier Blvd., Belleview

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    6 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

    • High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Degreaser and stainless steel cleaner on table next to gloves and over tea and coffee packets in dessert area.

    Zella's Pizzeria

    9360 U.S. 441 Suite 6, Ocala

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    8 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

    • High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Window cleaner on top of reach in cooler. Moved. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

    What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

    Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

    How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

    If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

    Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database .

    What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

    Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

    A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

    An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

    An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

    A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

    This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: 3 Marion County restaurants cited for high-priority violations in state inspections

    OCAlA 2020
    1d ago
    they need to find the owners and managers on duty of the day it occurs
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy