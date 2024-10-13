Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ocala Star Banner

    How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 19-25, 2024

    By Ocala Star-Banner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTpCm_0w54aXa700

    This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

    Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

    Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Aug. 19-25, 2024.

    Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Duran Juan Gabriel Encarnacion, $286,990

    Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $315,341

    Bahia Oaks: Brown Michelle to Purchasing Fund 2024 1 LLC, $267,000

    Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Moseler Kaelyn J, $299,900

    Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Bosko Stephen Paul II, $319,000

    Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Luceros Construction LLC, $329,000

    Bel Lago: Aguilar Joseph to Payer Suzanne, $1,809,000

    Bellechase: Roberts Brandon to Mahmood Noor S, $277,000

    Belleview: Stender Raymond Paul Jr to A R Corporate Housing LLC, $90,000

    Belleview: Aguilar Juan Carlos to Salcedo Oscar Miguel, $175,000

    Belleview: Romano Christine to Marshall Amanda Lee, $320,000

    Belleview: C 25 Group LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $2,400,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Chan Stephen to Reyes Velez Lilliana Veronica, $225,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Brown Joe C to Mc Laras Investments LLC, $245,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Mc Laras Investments LLC to Trejo Ordonez Jennifer, $245,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Persaud Nickey Singh, $259,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Tenico Construction Corp to Colon Elizabeth Martinez, $259,900

    Belleview Ridge Estates: Werstein Randy to Howe Angela Lee, $258,000

    Breezewood Estates: Mow Donald L to Garrett Larry Jr, $93,500

    Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Zhang Tao, $368,050

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mathew Bini Maria, $378,355

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Stein Joshua Scott, $539,315

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Grajeda Frederick, $602,945

    Candler Hills: Milner Jennifer M to Arkebauer Cynthia D, $412,000

    Candler Hills: Verson Patricia F Diaz to Behrens Richard Priest Jr, $430,000

    Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Tucker Donald Fredrick, $519,508

    Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Commmunities LLC to Clardy Lewis R III, $539,236

    Cimarron: Gogineni Anil K to Ramirez Rafael Antonio, $342,000

    Circle Square,13715 31St Avenue LLC to F & L Investment Properties LLC, $1,050,000

    City of Ocala: Debolt Mark C to Earnest Daniel, $225,000

    College Park: Biggers Thomas J to Kevlar Homes LLC, $171,000

    College Park: Truesdale Cecilia M to Truesdale Adam, $225,000

    Coral Ridge: Rector David L to Nav Ez Fix & Flip LLC, $140,000

    Coventry: Summy Rodney L to Leger Brian J, $130,000

    Coventry: Loos Dana L to Shields Henry, $375,000

    Deer Path North: Lennar Homes LLC to Brown Kevin L, $307,935

    Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Brown Jeffrey Chris, $307,885

    Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Acevedo Luis Roberto, $419,950

    Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Heim Michael D, $464,450

    Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Cummings David Joseph, $472,450

    Dunnellon Heights: Dillon Charles Joseph III to Herkins Patricia Lu Tr, $150,150

    Dunnellon Oaks: C11 LLC to Gonzalez Migna, $234,900

    Fairfield Farms: Hexter Robert R Jr to Geiser Alison L, $200,000

    Fore Acres: Mars Sara Beth to King Wendy, $180,000

    Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Bailey Don C, $364,494

    Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Landry Candice Lee, $386,994

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Rifai Nayla Khaled, $315,000

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Lugo Diego Alejandro, $334,494

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Maynor Brenda Lee, $349,494

    Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Zulkowski Thomas Charles, $346,494

    Indian Meadows: Gansky Lance M to Rutt Christopher Scott Elvin, $354,000

    Indian Pines: Opendoor Property Trust I to Bowen Derek Lee, $332,000

    Irish Acres: Irish Acres Acquisitions LLC to Martin Jesse, $144,640

    JB Ranch: Greenway Larry to Pagan Villafane Virmar D, $294,900

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Sewell Deborah Anne, $300,990

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Bracco Paul A, $311,340

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Lapore Frana Diane, $312,990

    JB Ranch: Yarb Deborah Anne to Matthews Ronald, $377,000

    Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Stolsworth Bailey A, $385,000

    Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $205,508

    Lake Weir Gardens/Garden: Hendijani Mary Joanne to Opendoor Property Trust 1, $205,400

    Lake Weir Shores: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Bennett Tonya Kay, $259,000

    Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Anderson Mignonne to White Linda Jewell, $335,000

    Longleaf Ridge: Severino Anthony to Evans Amy Fisher, $306,000

    Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lanham Dennis James, $306,500

    Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Hegge David N, $528,000

    Majestic Oaks: Iverson Stacy to Brown Nancy, $132,500

    Majestic Oaks: Neuman Audrey J to Brown Nancy, $132,500

    Marion County: Turner Hillard to Rise Home Buyers LLC, $90,000

    Marion County: Woolridge Larry to Hatch Deborah J, $107,000

    Marion County: Bil Investment Properties LLC to Beckwith Bryan, $113,000

    Marion County: Massengale Mannie N to Smith Michael Adam Jr, $114,629

    Marion County: Hartz Renee D to Caranci Helen Bauer, $114,900

    Marion County: Kennedy Christopher Allen to Lawson Justin, $121,000

    Marion County: Grant Edgar Franklin Jr to Stender Kyle R, $125,000

    Marion County: Wagnon Eryn to Rivera Steffany, $127,500

    Marion County: Cline Anthony G to Zokus Edward Jr, $132,000

    Marion County: Sperring David A to 8X Solutions LLC, $135,000

    Marion County: Koch Carla N to Flippo Owen Vincent Tr, $149,900

    Marion County: Allen Linda to Giampa Joel P, $150,000

    Marion County: Santos Ysidro Luis to Mckinley William Leslie, $153,500

    Marion County: Keating Michael P to Morgan Peter A, $155,200

    Marion County: Lanser Kathleen to Thomas Jason Berisford, $159,500

    Marion County: Roach Staci to Ferris Brandon, $185,500

    Marion County: Thomason Carolyn M to Fletcher Keana Britian, $203,000

    Marion County: Lily Community Investments LLC to League Ann Marie, $215,000

    Marion County: Parnelle Peggy A to Miller Tamala Kay, $225,000

    Marion County: Tran Hong Thi Thu to La Marca Diego Hernan, $225,000

    Marion County: Morse Edgar S to Marshall Elizabeth Veazey, $230,000

    Marion County: Flynn Bethany to Johnson Kyle, $237,000

    Marion County: Van Atta Kyle to Chuchian William Arthur, $240,000

    Marion County: Smith Michael Adam Jr to 33Rd Ave Tc Holdings LLC, $245,000

    Marion County: Ferguson Angella to Ferguson Angella, $256,000

    Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Rashminkumar Chandulal, $264,000

    Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Gasconia 9B LLC, $269,200

    Marion County: Jacupke Janet Gail to Rudnianyn John S, $275,000

    Marion County: Tarlton Edward Eugene to Smith Karli Hunter, $275,000

    Marion County: Szot Kelly to Wodowski Ido Shalom, $310,000

    Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Campbell Jeffrey J, $336,595

    Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Garrity Patrick Henry Jr, $340,940

    Marion County: Preston Kristi Nichole to Liska Jason, $350,000

    Marion County: Florida Land LLC to Thomsen Curtis, $359,900

    Marion County: 3966 Se 12Th Street LLC to Lott Mary E, $390,000

    Marion County: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Brown Thomas A, $393,277

    Marion County: Trand Global Financial LLC Tr to Oshesky Lisa Rae Donato, $399,900

    Marion County: Smith John Foster to Balamut Lory, $399,999

    Marion County: R&P Group Partners LLC to Torres Nancy, $410,000

    Marion County: White Molly Mills to Kelley Tracey Strickland, $430,000

    Marion County: Advanced Holdings Real Estate LLC to Cornerstone School Inc, $430,000

    Marion County: Wise Weston to Strange James Stephen, $450,000

    Marion County: Mazzurco Sheila J to North Pointe Mobile Home Sales LLC, $475,000

    Marion County: Maude Elizabeth A to Deering John, $487,000

    Marion County: Hyde Alan E to Cobb Danny, $525,000

    Marion County: Hidden Little Lake Weir LLC to 140 Mhc LLC, $550,000

    Marion County: Ottombrino Nicholas to 8640 Se 73 LLC, $575,000

    Marion County: Audit Nicholas P to Espinosa Ricardo, $610,000

    Marion County: Daigneau Mark D to Belleview 12 LLC, $620,000

    Marion County: Bowden Jennifer S to Suslar LLC, $750,000

    Marion County: Mai Peter L to One Remington Ocala LLC, $1,135,000

    Marion County: Sturm John K to Shukla Himanshu Tr, $2,400,000

    Marion County: Hecht Ocala Property Ltd to Mg Properties & Investments LLC, $8,000,000

    Marion County: Rk Paddock 2 LLC to Paddock Apartments 85 LLC, $11,220,000

    Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Michael Amanda, $152,597

    Marion Landing: Dinoto Patrick to House Buyers Of America Inc, $110,000

    Marion Landing: Spotswood Robert E to Gerth Ned, $230,000

    Marion Oaks: Azofra Eduardo to 216 Marion Oaks LLC, $80,000

    Marion Oaks: Oxe Investments LLC to Interface Building Development LLC, $144,500

    Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Estella Specs 8 LLC, $149,500

    Marion Oaks: Zamdin Mohamed R to Oxe Investments LLC, $150,000

    Marion Oaks: Clarke Eloise N to Torres Clara, $150,000

    Marion Oaks: Lw Properties LLC to Feliciano Jesus Junior Acevedo, $150,000

    Marion Oaks: Sticken John K Iii to Canomon3 LLC, $200,000

    Marion Oaks: Reyes Chenee D to Navarro Jorge Joaquin, $209,999

    Marion Oaks: Clarke Estelda R to Vassell Lynwall Everton, $225,000

    Marion Oaks: Yalibat Rigoberto Pop to Celestin Raymond, $234,000

    Marion Oaks: Krohn Consortium 1 LLC to Figueroa Angel M, $250,000

    Marion Oaks: Clarke Derrick Arthur to Dias Pamela, $259,500

    Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Salabarria Nicholas R, $259,900

    Marion Oaks: Keys2Home Ventures Inc to Marshall Edwin, $264,900

    Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Tater Jamie Alexis, $267,900

    Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to Grant Julette O, $269,899

    Marion Oaks: Hepler Casper Joseph to Rivera Omayra Salgado, $269,900

    Marion Oaks: Juliet Building Usa LLC to Fundora Serguei, $270,000

    Marion Oaks: Castillo Ramon Henry to Tynes Nicola D, $270,430

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Fuentes Alfredo Jr, $270,990

    Marion Oaks: Pio Richard Francis to Swiderski Dylan E, $275,000

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Ponce Susana Fiorella, $277,990

    Marion Oaks: Vale Patricia De Jesus Cunha Farias to Quesada Mayra, $279,000

    Marion Oaks: Eeaje LLC to Yanez Juan Antonio Mogrezutt, $283,900

    Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to 2475 Sw 170 Ocala Fl 34473 Mc LLC, $284,899

    Marion Oaks: Idx Enterprises LLC to Davila Isemaris Chevere, $285,000

    Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Marthos Katrina Jot, $289,990

    Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Miguel to Rodriguez Miguel Angel, $290,000

    Marion Oaks: Killinger James to Global Real Estate Investors LLC, $293,500

    Marion Oaks: Rml Property Services LLC to Duff Emma, $294,900

    Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Hess Angela Luzette, $295,000

    Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Cross Chanda, $295,000

    Marion Oaks: Garp Homes LLC to Sanchez Jose Manuel Batista, $298,000

    Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Flemmings Livingston, $305,900

    Marion Oaks: Auguste Harold to Hernandez Haydee, $307,000

    Marion Oaks: New Build Venture Corp Inc to Rosario Fernando, $309,900

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Argudin Leidy Laura Jimenez, $316,490

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Moreno Luis Pacheco, $323,990

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Gonzalez Elver Armando Acosta, $324,990

    Marion Oaks: Rf1 Enterprise LLC to West Dejokta Jecommata, $327,000

    Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Evolution LLC to Oscar Cavelus, $339,000

    Marion Oaks: Triple Crown LLC to Sanchez Noelia Cintron, $345,000

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Doyley Michael Anthony George, $360,990

    Marion Oaks: Martinez Jesse Joseph to Young Amber, $370,000

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Rossi Michael Ronald, $301,000

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Guzman Steven Andres, $345,440

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Medina Belinda, $367,135

    Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company LLC to Atkinson Maria Lourdea Farrales, $432,920

    Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Ortiz Juan A, $300,000

    Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Burgos Nino Alexis Cross, $310,000

    Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Carness Dyan Tr, $350,000

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Stanley Matthew Robert, $237,994

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Li Leon Tr, $271,994

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Li Leon Tr, $271,994

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Santiago Javier Omar Vega, $252,000

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Rubio Joshua Jamille, $255,000

    Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Martinez Rosie B, $283,750

    Oak Run: Stair Alva T Jr Tr to Baldinucci Frank, $210,000

    Oak Run: Hahnfeld Lynda F to Smith Francis G, $218,000

    Oak Run: Meisner Lawrence J to Zelka Jeffrey, $245,000

    Oak Run: Lenzi Virgil to Siciliano Eugene L Tr, $262,900

    Oak Run: Rubino Nicholas F to Love Jaime, $300,000

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Shilling Samuel R to Wilkening Bill J, $200,000

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Edwards Carol M to Mcdonnell Thomas J Jr, $204,888

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Waskiewicz Melisa M to Haddock Edwin, $226,000

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Schultz John R to Chase A C, $239,000

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Carlson Darrell Johann Iii, $324,990

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Greear Jacob Aaron, $324,990

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Pena Vailori M Canelo, $344,990

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Salazar German Adolfo Mejia, $343,990

    Ocala Highlands: Woodbury Katherine A to Rr Group International LLC, $155,000

    Ocala Highlands Estates: Arrington Scott R to Alpine Trust & Properties LLC, $96,000

    Ocala Highlands Estates: Alpine Trust & Properties LLC to Cobo Projects Realty LLC, $112,990

    Ocala Palms: Sliwinski Betty L to Ebel Joy, $242,500

    Ocala Palms: Eipe LLC to Kathmann Steven R, $300,000

    Ocala Palms: Goss Timothy W to Miller Donna Jean, $330,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Onega Tracy to Simmons Kayla, $269,900

    Ocala Park Estates: On Point Properties LLC to Odowski Colby Aaron, $287,500

    Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Aziz Malik, $348,740

    Ocala Preserve: Coltun Revocable Trust to Young Everett, $375,000

    Ocala Ridge: Rivera Sandra to Ramirez Maria M, $160,000

    Ocala Ridge: Mogul Real Estate Service LLC to Oilz Florida LLC, $225,000

    Ocala Waterway Estates: Joo Manuel Arturo to Estela Living LLC, $100,000

    Ocala Waterway Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Del Toro Maria C, $306,000

    Ocala Waterway Estates: Cole Ferron Herma to Tran Minh Thuy, $350,000

    Ocala Waterway Estates: Girod Verona to Cervantes Fernando, $360,000

    Ocala Waterway Estates: Clma Investments LLC to Cardenas Michael, $369,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Brian Ehlers Construction Company LLC to Varela Kevin B, $293,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: S2 Premium Properties LLC to Walker Jonathan R, $350,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Valme Gueldine to Holmes Jennifer Hope, $355,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Rowan Herbert P to Berry Catherine L, $400,000

    Paddock Park: Advanta Irs Services LLC to Curto Mariella, $212,900

    Palm Cay: Phh Mortgage Corporation to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $136,161

    Pine Run Estates: Wood John J to Luna Luis Lopez, $179,000

    Pine Run Estates: Clements Priscilla to Strand Karen Marie, $181,000

    Poinciana Heights: Wooden Debra B to Fixword Corporation, $85,000

    Point Pleasant: Davis Nona Louise to Judd Mark Allen, $104,900

    Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Roy & Joyce Thompson Revocable Trust, $229,000

    Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Farinas Nivaldo Falcon, $229,000

    Rainbow Acres: Kuhar Jamesjay to James Jay & Susanann Kuhar Family Living Trust, $348,000

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Gonzalez Raul, $229,000

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Bwc Constructing & Contracting Inc to Egyed Gwendera, $249,900

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Vaughn Autumn to Carter Corey, $270,800

    Rainbow Park: Hockaday William to Adams Letitia D, $85,000

    Rainbow Park: Tigershark Group LLC to Everetts Dakota R, $232,000

    Rainbow Park: Jp Development Group Inc to Yonge Ryan Roswell, $239,900

    Rainbow Park: Robbins Pauline to Hamilton Craign William, $249,000

    Rainbow Springs: Caranci Helen to Nzg Capital LLC, $202,500

    Rolling Hills: Eddy David Brian to Morales Wilfredo J, $174,500

    Rolling Hills: Platanos Puerto Rican Kitchen LLC to Seiberth Christopher, $355,000

    Rolling Hills: Aldana Contracting LLC to Barrios Blanco Carlos Rafael, $420,000

    Rolling Hills: Micah Andrew LLC to Singh Jeffrey, $460,000

    Rolling Hills: Sbs Central Florida LLC to Wandersleben Jennifer, $465,000

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Perazzo Karl Frederick to Gonzalez Marcos De Line, $224,900

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Salabarria Jorge to Garcia Maria D Robles, $244,900

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Ogorman Shirley S, $245,000

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Your Ocala Homes Corp Inc to Amaya Hernandez Pablo A, $249,000

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Your Ocala Homes Corp Inc to Martinez Marisa Nicole, $255,000

    Sabal Park: Garcon Investment LLC to Pelaez Sergio Zuleta, $250,000

    Saddle Creek: Present Scott to Castro Sanchez Guido, $300,000

    Silver Lakes Acres: Bm International Corp to Guyette Bruce, $112,500

    Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Polykronis William R, $344,225

    Silver Springs: Kms Enterprises LLC to Baker Norma, $167,990

    Silver Springs: Herrera Manuel F Jr to Griffin Becky, $372,500

    Silver Springs Shores: Ramdial Shirley P to Hernandez Natasha N Cortes, $143,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Singh Searam to Rosa Rivera Yariliz Marie, $188,750

    Silver Springs Shores: Simard Kaela Nicole to Mcdonald Nicklauss J, $219,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Ortiz Jose Alberto Morales, $224,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Treibley William to Valencia Freddy Erick, $236,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Shah Shriraj Kishorebhai, $240,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Morse Patrick Cory to Ramos Joseph Ayala, $240,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings Inc to Shah Shriraj Kishorebhai, $240,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Krohn Consortium Iii LLC to Flohr Alphonso L Tr, $245,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Madera Efrain Jose Sarit to Stickley Michael, $249,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Kortsep Charles J to Rojas Ulyses, $249,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Lowe Daniel I, $250,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Villagio Construction LLC to Hernandez Ingrid, $251,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Earnest Stephanie to Batts Valarie D, $254,900

    Silver Springs Shores: T Legacy Holding LLC to Fernandez Maricela, $266,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Lee Sandra to Sanchez Luis A Cue, $269,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Advani Ryan, $269,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Greenberg8882Bedrock1Nc LLC, $275,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Cabrera Raul A, $277,900

    Silver Springs Shores: A L Milton Construction Inc to Hannemann Monica Pacora Tr, $280,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Sunshine Painting Enterprises LLC to Smith Kevin, $285,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Gracol Usa LLC to Davidson Lancelot, $285,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Roper Chelsea, $295,000

    Spruce Creek: Costa Rose to Piedra Manuel H, $175,000

    Spruce Creek Country Club: Fayen Carolyn M to Whipple Adrienne, $255,000

    Spruce Creek Country Club: Navarria Sharyn to Marte Rafaela M, $280,000

    Spruce Creek Country Club: Winnicki Monika to Vuturo Frank Joseph Jr, $290,000

    Spruce Creek Country Club: Jones Audrey L to Nagy Edward Stephen, $325,000

    Spruce Creek Country Club: Newstein Gail C to Cooke Ralph, $350,000

    Spruce Creek South: Kennedy Julie H to Giersdorf Rodney L, $242,000

    Spruce Creek South: Peterson Pamela Jean to Robinson Terry K, $255,000

    Spruce Creek South: Straube John D to Nordman John A, $290,750

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mahonik Daniel E to Jbd Equities LLC, $220,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Dyson Edward Andrew to Villa Anais, $273,400

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Birdwell Marsha, $279,600

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Holmes Martha Kay to Bruey Rebecah Lynn, $292,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Estalella Caridad, $302,330

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Witzel Roy to Kuehn Karine L Tr, $318,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Morfit John C to Grandos Elizabeth A, $330,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Crawford Howard to Dixon John Barry, $340,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Caulfield Marie A to Nardolillo Helen Ann, $375,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pecarina Daniel R, $454,050

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Madzar Patricia L, $622,900

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Dallman Jaclyn Marie, $522,250

    Stonecrest: Sumrell Elizabeth to Standish Lynette, $280,000

    Stonecrest: Preston Jefferson T to Becker John F Iii, $307,500

    Stonecrest: Justice Jeanne L to Collins Patricia, $312,000

    Stonecrest: Davis Eric H to Haggerty Donna, $500,000

    Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Haars Judith, $368,265

    Villages of Marion: Quinn Martin to Whitelaw Invsta LLC, $270,000

    Villages of Marion: Heisler Glorida J to Lebel Deborah L, $305,000

    Villages of Marion: Rohrbaugh Rusty Sloan to Whitelaw Invstc LLC, $325,000

    Villages of Marion: Bluhm Patricia A to Perkins John F, $357,500

    Villages of Marion: Mitchell Barbara D to Burrill Thomas Allen, $360,000

    Villages of Marion: Mcgovern Andrew N to Herbst Kathryn A, $365,500

    Villages of Marion: Young H Scott to Crothers Howard E, $422,000

    Villages of Marion: Abernathy Ronald G to Zellen Charles Evans Jr, $468,000

    Villages of Marion: Riley Timothy to Howard Thomas M, $524,000

    Villages of Marion: Ruel Johnson Karen Ruth to Galster Frederick A, $770,000

    Villas at Bellechase: Braden Nicholas to Hassell Jeremy John, $535,000

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Arrojo Reina, $342,376.25

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Marshall Glenn Alan, $435,185

    Whispering Sands: Davis Filna to Swift James, $300,000

    Woodmar: Edwards Heidi Jo to Black Lori, $200,000

    Woods & Lakes: Netishen Land Holdings LLC to Et Property Ventures LLC, $80,000

    Woods & Lakes: Trste LLC Tr to Truax Ashley, $197,900

    Wyomina Crest: Fernung Guy Andrew to Sanchez Amparo, $220,000

    Wyomina Terrace: Lord Jared M to Overfelt Matthew, $158,000

    This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 19-25, 2024

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Man dies after dirt bike crash in Ocala National Forest: FHP
    fox35orlando.com2 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy