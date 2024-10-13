How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 19-25, 2024

This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Aug. 19-25, 2024.

Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Duran Juan Gabriel Encarnacion, $286,990

Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $315,341

Bahia Oaks: Brown Michelle to Purchasing Fund 2024 1 LLC, $267,000

Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Moseler Kaelyn J, $299,900

Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Bosko Stephen Paul II, $319,000

Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Luceros Construction LLC, $329,000

Bel Lago: Aguilar Joseph to Payer Suzanne, $1,809,000

Bellechase: Roberts Brandon to Mahmood Noor S, $277,000

Belleview: Stender Raymond Paul Jr to A R Corporate Housing LLC, $90,000

Belleview: Aguilar Juan Carlos to Salcedo Oscar Miguel, $175,000

Belleview: Romano Christine to Marshall Amanda Lee, $320,000

Belleview: C 25 Group LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $2,400,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Chan Stephen to Reyes Velez Lilliana Veronica, $225,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Brown Joe C to Mc Laras Investments LLC, $245,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Mc Laras Investments LLC to Trejo Ordonez Jennifer, $245,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Persaud Nickey Singh, $259,000

Belleview Heights Estates: Tenico Construction Corp to Colon Elizabeth Martinez, $259,900

Belleview Ridge Estates: Werstein Randy to Howe Angela Lee, $258,000

Breezewood Estates: Mow Donald L to Garrett Larry Jr, $93,500

Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Zhang Tao, $368,050

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mathew Bini Maria, $378,355

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Stein Joshua Scott, $539,315

Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Grajeda Frederick, $602,945

Candler Hills: Milner Jennifer M to Arkebauer Cynthia D, $412,000

Candler Hills: Verson Patricia F Diaz to Behrens Richard Priest Jr, $430,000

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Tucker Donald Fredrick, $519,508

Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Commmunities LLC to Clardy Lewis R III, $539,236

Cimarron: Gogineni Anil K to Ramirez Rafael Antonio, $342,000

Circle Square,13715 31St Avenue LLC to F & L Investment Properties LLC, $1,050,000

City of Ocala: Debolt Mark C to Earnest Daniel, $225,000

College Park: Biggers Thomas J to Kevlar Homes LLC, $171,000

College Park: Truesdale Cecilia M to Truesdale Adam, $225,000

Coral Ridge: Rector David L to Nav Ez Fix & Flip LLC, $140,000

Coventry: Summy Rodney L to Leger Brian J, $130,000

Coventry: Loos Dana L to Shields Henry, $375,000

Deer Path North: Lennar Homes LLC to Brown Kevin L, $307,935

Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Brown Jeffrey Chris, $307,885

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Acevedo Luis Roberto, $419,950

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Heim Michael D, $464,450

Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Cummings David Joseph, $472,450

Dunnellon Heights: Dillon Charles Joseph III to Herkins Patricia Lu Tr, $150,150

Dunnellon Oaks: C11 LLC to Gonzalez Migna, $234,900

Fairfield Farms: Hexter Robert R Jr to Geiser Alison L, $200,000

Fore Acres: Mars Sara Beth to King Wendy, $180,000

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Bailey Don C, $364,494

Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Landry Candice Lee, $386,994

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Rifai Nayla Khaled, $315,000

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Lugo Diego Alejandro, $334,494

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Maynor Brenda Lee, $349,494

Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Zulkowski Thomas Charles, $346,494

Indian Meadows: Gansky Lance M to Rutt Christopher Scott Elvin, $354,000

Indian Pines: Opendoor Property Trust I to Bowen Derek Lee, $332,000

Irish Acres: Irish Acres Acquisitions LLC to Martin Jesse, $144,640

JB Ranch: Greenway Larry to Pagan Villafane Virmar D, $294,900

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Sewell Deborah Anne, $300,990

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Bracco Paul A, $311,340

JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Lapore Frana Diane, $312,990

JB Ranch: Yarb Deborah Anne to Matthews Ronald, $377,000

Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Stolsworth Bailey A, $385,000

Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $205,508

Lake Weir Gardens/Garden: Hendijani Mary Joanne to Opendoor Property Trust 1, $205,400

Lake Weir Shores: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Bennett Tonya Kay, $259,000

Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Anderson Mignonne to White Linda Jewell, $335,000

Longleaf Ridge: Severino Anthony to Evans Amy Fisher, $306,000

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lanham Dennis James, $306,500

Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Hegge David N, $528,000

Majestic Oaks: Iverson Stacy to Brown Nancy, $132,500

Majestic Oaks: Neuman Audrey J to Brown Nancy, $132,500

Marion County: Turner Hillard to Rise Home Buyers LLC, $90,000

Marion County: Woolridge Larry to Hatch Deborah J, $107,000

Marion County: Bil Investment Properties LLC to Beckwith Bryan, $113,000

Marion County: Massengale Mannie N to Smith Michael Adam Jr, $114,629

Marion County: Hartz Renee D to Caranci Helen Bauer, $114,900

Marion County: Kennedy Christopher Allen to Lawson Justin, $121,000

Marion County: Grant Edgar Franklin Jr to Stender Kyle R, $125,000

Marion County: Wagnon Eryn to Rivera Steffany, $127,500

Marion County: Cline Anthony G to Zokus Edward Jr, $132,000

Marion County: Sperring David A to 8X Solutions LLC, $135,000

Marion County: Koch Carla N to Flippo Owen Vincent Tr, $149,900

Marion County: Allen Linda to Giampa Joel P, $150,000

Marion County: Santos Ysidro Luis to Mckinley William Leslie, $153,500

Marion County: Keating Michael P to Morgan Peter A, $155,200

Marion County: Lanser Kathleen to Thomas Jason Berisford, $159,500

Marion County: Roach Staci to Ferris Brandon, $185,500

Marion County: Thomason Carolyn M to Fletcher Keana Britian, $203,000

Marion County: Lily Community Investments LLC to League Ann Marie, $215,000

Marion County: Parnelle Peggy A to Miller Tamala Kay, $225,000

Marion County: Tran Hong Thi Thu to La Marca Diego Hernan, $225,000

Marion County: Morse Edgar S to Marshall Elizabeth Veazey, $230,000

Marion County: Flynn Bethany to Johnson Kyle, $237,000

Marion County: Van Atta Kyle to Chuchian William Arthur, $240,000

Marion County: Smith Michael Adam Jr to 33Rd Ave Tc Holdings LLC, $245,000

Marion County: Ferguson Angella to Ferguson Angella, $256,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Rashminkumar Chandulal, $264,000

Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Gasconia 9B LLC, $269,200

Marion County: Jacupke Janet Gail to Rudnianyn John S, $275,000

Marion County: Tarlton Edward Eugene to Smith Karli Hunter, $275,000

Marion County: Szot Kelly to Wodowski Ido Shalom, $310,000

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Campbell Jeffrey J, $336,595

Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Garrity Patrick Henry Jr, $340,940

Marion County: Preston Kristi Nichole to Liska Jason, $350,000

Marion County: Florida Land LLC to Thomsen Curtis, $359,900

Marion County: 3966 Se 12Th Street LLC to Lott Mary E, $390,000

Marion County: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Brown Thomas A, $393,277

Marion County: Trand Global Financial LLC Tr to Oshesky Lisa Rae Donato, $399,900

Marion County: Smith John Foster to Balamut Lory, $399,999

Marion County: R&P Group Partners LLC to Torres Nancy, $410,000

Marion County: White Molly Mills to Kelley Tracey Strickland, $430,000

Marion County: Advanced Holdings Real Estate LLC to Cornerstone School Inc, $430,000

Marion County: Wise Weston to Strange James Stephen, $450,000

Marion County: Mazzurco Sheila J to North Pointe Mobile Home Sales LLC, $475,000

Marion County: Maude Elizabeth A to Deering John, $487,000

Marion County: Hyde Alan E to Cobb Danny, $525,000

Marion County: Hidden Little Lake Weir LLC to 140 Mhc LLC, $550,000

Marion County: Ottombrino Nicholas to 8640 Se 73 LLC, $575,000

Marion County: Audit Nicholas P to Espinosa Ricardo, $610,000

Marion County: Daigneau Mark D to Belleview 12 LLC, $620,000

Marion County: Bowden Jennifer S to Suslar LLC, $750,000

Marion County: Mai Peter L to One Remington Ocala LLC, $1,135,000

Marion County: Sturm John K to Shukla Himanshu Tr, $2,400,000

Marion County: Hecht Ocala Property Ltd to Mg Properties & Investments LLC, $8,000,000

Marion County: Rk Paddock 2 LLC to Paddock Apartments 85 LLC, $11,220,000

Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Michael Amanda, $152,597

Marion Landing: Dinoto Patrick to House Buyers Of America Inc, $110,000

Marion Landing: Spotswood Robert E to Gerth Ned, $230,000

Marion Oaks: Azofra Eduardo to 216 Marion Oaks LLC, $80,000

Marion Oaks: Oxe Investments LLC to Interface Building Development LLC, $144,500

Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Estella Specs 8 LLC, $149,500

Marion Oaks: Zamdin Mohamed R to Oxe Investments LLC, $150,000

Marion Oaks: Clarke Eloise N to Torres Clara, $150,000

Marion Oaks: Lw Properties LLC to Feliciano Jesus Junior Acevedo, $150,000

Marion Oaks: Sticken John K Iii to Canomon3 LLC, $200,000

Marion Oaks: Reyes Chenee D to Navarro Jorge Joaquin, $209,999

Marion Oaks: Clarke Estelda R to Vassell Lynwall Everton, $225,000

Marion Oaks: Yalibat Rigoberto Pop to Celestin Raymond, $234,000

Marion Oaks: Krohn Consortium 1 LLC to Figueroa Angel M, $250,000

Marion Oaks: Clarke Derrick Arthur to Dias Pamela, $259,500

Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Salabarria Nicholas R, $259,900

Marion Oaks: Keys2Home Ventures Inc to Marshall Edwin, $264,900

Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Tater Jamie Alexis, $267,900

Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to Grant Julette O, $269,899

Marion Oaks: Hepler Casper Joseph to Rivera Omayra Salgado, $269,900

Marion Oaks: Juliet Building Usa LLC to Fundora Serguei, $270,000

Marion Oaks: Castillo Ramon Henry to Tynes Nicola D, $270,430

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Fuentes Alfredo Jr, $270,990

Marion Oaks: Pio Richard Francis to Swiderski Dylan E, $275,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Ponce Susana Fiorella, $277,990

Marion Oaks: Vale Patricia De Jesus Cunha Farias to Quesada Mayra, $279,000

Marion Oaks: Eeaje LLC to Yanez Juan Antonio Mogrezutt, $283,900

Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to 2475 Sw 170 Ocala Fl 34473 Mc LLC, $284,899

Marion Oaks: Idx Enterprises LLC to Davila Isemaris Chevere, $285,000

Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Marthos Katrina Jot, $289,990

Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Miguel to Rodriguez Miguel Angel, $290,000

Marion Oaks: Killinger James to Global Real Estate Investors LLC, $293,500

Marion Oaks: Rml Property Services LLC to Duff Emma, $294,900

Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Hess Angela Luzette, $295,000

Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Cross Chanda, $295,000

Marion Oaks: Garp Homes LLC to Sanchez Jose Manuel Batista, $298,000

Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Flemmings Livingston, $305,900

Marion Oaks: Auguste Harold to Hernandez Haydee, $307,000

Marion Oaks: New Build Venture Corp Inc to Rosario Fernando, $309,900

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Argudin Leidy Laura Jimenez, $316,490

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Moreno Luis Pacheco, $323,990

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Gonzalez Elver Armando Acosta, $324,990

Marion Oaks: Rf1 Enterprise LLC to West Dejokta Jecommata, $327,000

Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Evolution LLC to Oscar Cavelus, $339,000

Marion Oaks: Triple Crown LLC to Sanchez Noelia Cintron, $345,000

Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Doyley Michael Anthony George, $360,990

Marion Oaks: Martinez Jesse Joseph to Young Amber, $370,000

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Rossi Michael Ronald, $301,000

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Guzman Steven Andres, $345,440

Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Medina Belinda, $367,135

Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company LLC to Atkinson Maria Lourdea Farrales, $432,920

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Ortiz Juan A, $300,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Burgos Nino Alexis Cross, $310,000

Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Carness Dyan Tr, $350,000

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Stanley Matthew Robert, $237,994

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Li Leon Tr, $271,994

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Li Leon Tr, $271,994

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Santiago Javier Omar Vega, $252,000

Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Rubio Joshua Jamille, $255,000

Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Martinez Rosie B, $283,750

Oak Run: Stair Alva T Jr Tr to Baldinucci Frank, $210,000

Oak Run: Hahnfeld Lynda F to Smith Francis G, $218,000

Oak Run: Meisner Lawrence J to Zelka Jeffrey, $245,000

Oak Run: Lenzi Virgil to Siciliano Eugene L Tr, $262,900

Oak Run: Rubino Nicholas F to Love Jaime, $300,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Shilling Samuel R to Wilkening Bill J, $200,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Edwards Carol M to Mcdonnell Thomas J Jr, $204,888

Oak Run Neighborhood: Waskiewicz Melisa M to Haddock Edwin, $226,000

Oak Run Neighborhood: Schultz John R to Chase A C, $239,000

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Carlson Darrell Johann Iii, $324,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Greear Jacob Aaron, $324,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Pena Vailori M Canelo, $344,990

Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Salazar German Adolfo Mejia, $343,990

Ocala Highlands: Woodbury Katherine A to Rr Group International LLC, $155,000

Ocala Highlands Estates: Arrington Scott R to Alpine Trust & Properties LLC, $96,000

Ocala Highlands Estates: Alpine Trust & Properties LLC to Cobo Projects Realty LLC, $112,990

Ocala Palms: Sliwinski Betty L to Ebel Joy, $242,500

Ocala Palms: Eipe LLC to Kathmann Steven R, $300,000

Ocala Palms: Goss Timothy W to Miller Donna Jean, $330,000

Ocala Park Estates: Onega Tracy to Simmons Kayla, $269,900

Ocala Park Estates: On Point Properties LLC to Odowski Colby Aaron, $287,500

Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Aziz Malik, $348,740

Ocala Preserve: Coltun Revocable Trust to Young Everett, $375,000

Ocala Ridge: Rivera Sandra to Ramirez Maria M, $160,000

Ocala Ridge: Mogul Real Estate Service LLC to Oilz Florida LLC, $225,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Joo Manuel Arturo to Estela Living LLC, $100,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Del Toro Maria C, $306,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Cole Ferron Herma to Tran Minh Thuy, $350,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Girod Verona to Cervantes Fernando, $360,000

Ocala Waterway Estates: Clma Investments LLC to Cardenas Michael, $369,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Brian Ehlers Construction Company LLC to Varela Kevin B, $293,000

Orange Blossom Hills: S2 Premium Properties LLC to Walker Jonathan R, $350,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Valme Gueldine to Holmes Jennifer Hope, $355,000

Orange Blossom Hills: Rowan Herbert P to Berry Catherine L, $400,000

Paddock Park: Advanta Irs Services LLC to Curto Mariella, $212,900

Palm Cay: Phh Mortgage Corporation to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $136,161

Pine Run Estates: Wood John J to Luna Luis Lopez, $179,000

Pine Run Estates: Clements Priscilla to Strand Karen Marie, $181,000

Poinciana Heights: Wooden Debra B to Fixword Corporation, $85,000

Point Pleasant: Davis Nona Louise to Judd Mark Allen, $104,900

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Roy & Joyce Thompson Revocable Trust, $229,000

Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Farinas Nivaldo Falcon, $229,000

Rainbow Acres: Kuhar Jamesjay to James Jay & Susanann Kuhar Family Living Trust, $348,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Gonzalez Raul, $229,000

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Bwc Constructing & Contracting Inc to Egyed Gwendera, $249,900

Rainbow Lakes Estates: Vaughn Autumn to Carter Corey, $270,800

Rainbow Park: Hockaday William to Adams Letitia D, $85,000

Rainbow Park: Tigershark Group LLC to Everetts Dakota R, $232,000

Rainbow Park: Jp Development Group Inc to Yonge Ryan Roswell, $239,900

Rainbow Park: Robbins Pauline to Hamilton Craign William, $249,000

Rainbow Springs: Caranci Helen to Nzg Capital LLC, $202,500

Rolling Hills: Eddy David Brian to Morales Wilfredo J, $174,500

Rolling Hills: Platanos Puerto Rican Kitchen LLC to Seiberth Christopher, $355,000

Rolling Hills: Aldana Contracting LLC to Barrios Blanco Carlos Rafael, $420,000

Rolling Hills: Micah Andrew LLC to Singh Jeffrey, $460,000

Rolling Hills: Sbs Central Florida LLC to Wandersleben Jennifer, $465,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Perazzo Karl Frederick to Gonzalez Marcos De Line, $224,900

Rolling Ranch Estates: Salabarria Jorge to Garcia Maria D Robles, $244,900

Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Ogorman Shirley S, $245,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Your Ocala Homes Corp Inc to Amaya Hernandez Pablo A, $249,000

Rolling Ranch Estates: Your Ocala Homes Corp Inc to Martinez Marisa Nicole, $255,000

Sabal Park: Garcon Investment LLC to Pelaez Sergio Zuleta, $250,000

Saddle Creek: Present Scott to Castro Sanchez Guido, $300,000

Silver Lakes Acres: Bm International Corp to Guyette Bruce, $112,500

Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Polykronis William R, $344,225

Silver Springs: Kms Enterprises LLC to Baker Norma, $167,990

Silver Springs: Herrera Manuel F Jr to Griffin Becky, $372,500

Silver Springs Shores: Ramdial Shirley P to Hernandez Natasha N Cortes, $143,000

Silver Springs Shores: Singh Searam to Rosa Rivera Yariliz Marie, $188,750

Silver Springs Shores: Simard Kaela Nicole to Mcdonald Nicklauss J, $219,000

Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Ortiz Jose Alberto Morales, $224,900

Silver Springs Shores: Treibley William to Valencia Freddy Erick, $236,000

Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Shah Shriraj Kishorebhai, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Morse Patrick Cory to Ramos Joseph Ayala, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings Inc to Shah Shriraj Kishorebhai, $240,000

Silver Springs Shores: Krohn Consortium Iii LLC to Flohr Alphonso L Tr, $245,000

Silver Springs Shores: Madera Efrain Jose Sarit to Stickley Michael, $249,000

Silver Springs Shores: Kortsep Charles J to Rojas Ulyses, $249,000

Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Lowe Daniel I, $250,000

Silver Springs Shores: Villagio Construction LLC to Hernandez Ingrid, $251,000

Silver Springs Shores: Earnest Stephanie to Batts Valarie D, $254,900

Silver Springs Shores: T Legacy Holding LLC to Fernandez Maricela, $266,000

Silver Springs Shores: Lee Sandra to Sanchez Luis A Cue, $269,000

Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Advani Ryan, $269,900

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Greenberg8882Bedrock1Nc LLC, $275,000

Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Cabrera Raul A, $277,900

Silver Springs Shores: A L Milton Construction Inc to Hannemann Monica Pacora Tr, $280,000

Silver Springs Shores: Sunshine Painting Enterprises LLC to Smith Kevin, $285,000

Silver Springs Shores: Gracol Usa LLC to Davidson Lancelot, $285,000

Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Roper Chelsea, $295,000

Spruce Creek: Costa Rose to Piedra Manuel H, $175,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Fayen Carolyn M to Whipple Adrienne, $255,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Navarria Sharyn to Marte Rafaela M, $280,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Winnicki Monika to Vuturo Frank Joseph Jr, $290,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Jones Audrey L to Nagy Edward Stephen, $325,000

Spruce Creek Country Club: Newstein Gail C to Cooke Ralph, $350,000

Spruce Creek South: Kennedy Julie H to Giersdorf Rodney L, $242,000

Spruce Creek South: Peterson Pamela Jean to Robinson Terry K, $255,000

Spruce Creek South: Straube John D to Nordman John A, $290,750

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mahonik Daniel E to Jbd Equities LLC, $220,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Dyson Edward Andrew to Villa Anais, $273,400

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Birdwell Marsha, $279,600

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Holmes Martha Kay to Bruey Rebecah Lynn, $292,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Estalella Caridad, $302,330

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Witzel Roy to Kuehn Karine L Tr, $318,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Morfit John C to Grandos Elizabeth A, $330,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Crawford Howard to Dixon John Barry, $340,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Caulfield Marie A to Nardolillo Helen Ann, $375,000

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pecarina Daniel R, $454,050

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Madzar Patricia L, $622,900

Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Dallman Jaclyn Marie, $522,250

Stonecrest: Sumrell Elizabeth to Standish Lynette, $280,000

Stonecrest: Preston Jefferson T to Becker John F Iii, $307,500

Stonecrest: Justice Jeanne L to Collins Patricia, $312,000

Stonecrest: Davis Eric H to Haggerty Donna, $500,000

Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Haars Judith, $368,265

Villages of Marion: Quinn Martin to Whitelaw Invsta LLC, $270,000

Villages of Marion: Heisler Glorida J to Lebel Deborah L, $305,000

Villages of Marion: Rohrbaugh Rusty Sloan to Whitelaw Invstc LLC, $325,000

Villages of Marion: Bluhm Patricia A to Perkins John F, $357,500

Villages of Marion: Mitchell Barbara D to Burrill Thomas Allen, $360,000

Villages of Marion: Mcgovern Andrew N to Herbst Kathryn A, $365,500

Villages of Marion: Young H Scott to Crothers Howard E, $422,000

Villages of Marion: Abernathy Ronald G to Zellen Charles Evans Jr, $468,000

Villages of Marion: Riley Timothy to Howard Thomas M, $524,000

Villages of Marion: Ruel Johnson Karen Ruth to Galster Frederick A, $770,000

Villas at Bellechase: Braden Nicholas to Hassell Jeremy John, $535,000

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Arrojo Reina, $342,376.25

Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Marshall Glenn Alan, $435,185

Whispering Sands: Davis Filna to Swift James, $300,000

Woodmar: Edwards Heidi Jo to Black Lori, $200,000

Woods & Lakes: Netishen Land Holdings LLC to Et Property Ventures LLC, $80,000

Woods & Lakes: Trste LLC Tr to Truax Ashley, $197,900

Wyomina Crest: Fernung Guy Andrew to Sanchez Amparo, $220,000

Wyomina Terrace: Lord Jared M to Overfelt Matthew, $158,000

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 19-25, 2024