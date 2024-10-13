How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 19-25, 2024
By Ocala Star-Banner,2 days ago
This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com
Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Aug. 19-25, 2024.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Duran Juan Gabriel Encarnacion, $286,990
Autumn Glen: G2G Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $315,341
Bahia Oaks: Brown Michelle to Purchasing Fund 2024 1 LLC, $267,000
Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Moseler Kaelyn J, $299,900
Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Bosko Stephen Paul II, $319,000
Bahia Oaks: Isell2U LLC to Luceros Construction LLC, $329,000
Bel Lago: Aguilar Joseph to Payer Suzanne, $1,809,000
Bellechase: Roberts Brandon to Mahmood Noor S, $277,000
Belleview: Stender Raymond Paul Jr to A R Corporate Housing LLC, $90,000
Belleview: Aguilar Juan Carlos to Salcedo Oscar Miguel, $175,000
Belleview: Romano Christine to Marshall Amanda Lee, $320,000
Belleview: C 25 Group LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $2,400,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Chan Stephen to Reyes Velez Lilliana Veronica, $225,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Brown Joe C to Mc Laras Investments LLC, $245,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Mc Laras Investments LLC to Trejo Ordonez Jennifer, $245,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Mortgage Solutions & Investments Properties LLC to Persaud Nickey Singh, $259,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Tenico Construction Corp to Colon Elizabeth Martinez, $259,900
Belleview Ridge Estates: Werstein Randy to Howe Angela Lee, $258,000
Breezewood Estates: Mow Donald L to Garrett Larry Jr, $93,500
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Zhang Tao, $368,050
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Mathew Bini Maria, $378,355
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Stein Joshua Scott, $539,315
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Grajeda Frederick, $602,945
Candler Hills: Milner Jennifer M to Arkebauer Cynthia D, $412,000
Candler Hills: Verson Patricia F Diaz to Behrens Richard Priest Jr, $430,000
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Tucker Donald Fredrick, $519,508
Candler Hills: On Top Of The World Commmunities LLC to Clardy Lewis R III, $539,236
Cimarron: Gogineni Anil K to Ramirez Rafael Antonio, $342,000
Circle Square,13715 31St Avenue LLC to F & L Investment Properties LLC, $1,050,000
City of Ocala: Debolt Mark C to Earnest Daniel, $225,000
College Park: Biggers Thomas J to Kevlar Homes LLC, $171,000
College Park: Truesdale Cecilia M to Truesdale Adam, $225,000
Coral Ridge: Rector David L to Nav Ez Fix & Flip LLC, $140,000
Coventry: Summy Rodney L to Leger Brian J, $130,000
Coventry: Loos Dana L to Shields Henry, $375,000
Deer Path North: Lennar Homes LLC to Brown Kevin L, $307,935
Deer Path: DR Horton Inc to Brown Jeffrey Chris, $307,885
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Acevedo Luis Roberto, $419,950
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Heim Michael D, $464,450
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Cummings David Joseph, $472,450
Dunnellon Heights: Dillon Charles Joseph III to Herkins Patricia Lu Tr, $150,150
Dunnellon Oaks: C11 LLC to Gonzalez Migna, $234,900
Fairfield Farms: Hexter Robert R Jr to Geiser Alison L, $200,000
Fore Acres: Mars Sara Beth to King Wendy, $180,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Bailey Don C, $364,494
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Landry Candice Lee, $386,994
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Rifai Nayla Khaled, $315,000
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Lugo Diego Alejandro, $334,494
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Maynor Brenda Lee, $349,494
Heath Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Zulkowski Thomas Charles, $346,494
Indian Meadows: Gansky Lance M to Rutt Christopher Scott Elvin, $354,000
Indian Pines: Opendoor Property Trust I to Bowen Derek Lee, $332,000
Irish Acres: Irish Acres Acquisitions LLC to Martin Jesse, $144,640
JB Ranch: Greenway Larry to Pagan Villafane Virmar D, $294,900
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Sewell Deborah Anne, $300,990
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Bracco Paul A, $311,340
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Lapore Frana Diane, $312,990
JB Ranch: Yarb Deborah Anne to Matthews Ronald, $377,000
Juliette Falls: Vikings LLC to Stolsworth Bailey A, $385,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Whisp Pines: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Olleb Capital LLC Tr, $205,508
Lake Weir Gardens/Garden: Hendijani Mary Joanne to Opendoor Property Trust 1, $205,400
Lake Weir Shores: Mortgage Solutions & Investment Properties LLC to Bennett Tonya Kay, $259,000
Lk Diamond/Lk Diamond Golf & Ctry Club: Anderson Mignonne to White Linda Jewell, $335,000
Longleaf Ridge: Severino Anthony to Evans Amy Fisher, $306,000
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Lanham Dennis James, $306,500
Longleaf Ridge: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Hegge David N, $528,000
Majestic Oaks: Iverson Stacy to Brown Nancy, $132,500
Majestic Oaks: Neuman Audrey J to Brown Nancy, $132,500
Marion County: Turner Hillard to Rise Home Buyers LLC, $90,000
Marion County: Woolridge Larry to Hatch Deborah J, $107,000
Marion County: Bil Investment Properties LLC to Beckwith Bryan, $113,000
Marion County: Massengale Mannie N to Smith Michael Adam Jr, $114,629
Marion County: Hartz Renee D to Caranci Helen Bauer, $114,900
Marion County: Kennedy Christopher Allen to Lawson Justin, $121,000
Marion County: Grant Edgar Franklin Jr to Stender Kyle R, $125,000
Marion County: Wagnon Eryn to Rivera Steffany, $127,500
Marion County: Cline Anthony G to Zokus Edward Jr, $132,000
Marion County: Sperring David A to 8X Solutions LLC, $135,000
Marion County: Koch Carla N to Flippo Owen Vincent Tr, $149,900
Marion County: Allen Linda to Giampa Joel P, $150,000
Marion County: Santos Ysidro Luis to Mckinley William Leslie, $153,500
Marion County: Keating Michael P to Morgan Peter A, $155,200
Marion County: Lanser Kathleen to Thomas Jason Berisford, $159,500
Marion County: Roach Staci to Ferris Brandon, $185,500
Marion County: Thomason Carolyn M to Fletcher Keana Britian, $203,000
Marion County: Lily Community Investments LLC to League Ann Marie, $215,000
Marion County: Parnelle Peggy A to Miller Tamala Kay, $225,000
Marion County: Tran Hong Thi Thu to La Marca Diego Hernan, $225,000
Marion County: Morse Edgar S to Marshall Elizabeth Veazey, $230,000
Marion County: Flynn Bethany to Johnson Kyle, $237,000
Marion County: Van Atta Kyle to Chuchian William Arthur, $240,000
Marion County: Smith Michael Adam Jr to 33Rd Ave Tc Holdings LLC, $245,000
Marion County: Ferguson Angella to Ferguson Angella, $256,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Patel Rashminkumar Chandulal, $264,000
Marion County: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Gasconia 9B LLC, $269,200
Marion County: Jacupke Janet Gail to Rudnianyn John S, $275,000
Marion County: Tarlton Edward Eugene to Smith Karli Hunter, $275,000
Marion County: Szot Kelly to Wodowski Ido Shalom, $310,000
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Campbell Jeffrey J, $336,595
Marion County: Lennar Homes LLC to Garrity Patrick Henry Jr, $340,940
Marion County: Preston Kristi Nichole to Liska Jason, $350,000
Marion County: Florida Land LLC to Thomsen Curtis, $359,900
Marion County: 3966 Se 12Th Street LLC to Lott Mary E, $390,000
Marion County: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Brown Thomas A, $393,277
Marion County: Trand Global Financial LLC Tr to Oshesky Lisa Rae Donato, $399,900
Marion County: Smith John Foster to Balamut Lory, $399,999
Marion County: R&P Group Partners LLC to Torres Nancy, $410,000
Marion County: White Molly Mills to Kelley Tracey Strickland, $430,000
Marion County: Advanced Holdings Real Estate LLC to Cornerstone School Inc, $430,000
Marion County: Wise Weston to Strange James Stephen, $450,000
Marion County: Mazzurco Sheila J to North Pointe Mobile Home Sales LLC, $475,000
Marion County: Maude Elizabeth A to Deering John, $487,000
Marion County: Hyde Alan E to Cobb Danny, $525,000
Marion County: Hidden Little Lake Weir LLC to 140 Mhc LLC, $550,000
Marion County: Ottombrino Nicholas to 8640 Se 73 LLC, $575,000
Marion County: Audit Nicholas P to Espinosa Ricardo, $610,000
Marion County: Daigneau Mark D to Belleview 12 LLC, $620,000
Marion County: Bowden Jennifer S to Suslar LLC, $750,000
Marion County: Mai Peter L to One Remington Ocala LLC, $1,135,000
Marion County: Sturm John K to Shukla Himanshu Tr, $2,400,000
Marion County: Hecht Ocala Property Ltd to Mg Properties & Investments LLC, $8,000,000
Marion County: Rk Paddock 2 LLC to Paddock Apartments 85 LLC, $11,220,000
Marion County: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Michael Amanda, $152,597
Marion Landing: Dinoto Patrick to House Buyers Of America Inc, $110,000
Marion Landing: Spotswood Robert E to Gerth Ned, $230,000
Marion Oaks: Azofra Eduardo to 216 Marion Oaks LLC, $80,000
Marion Oaks: Oxe Investments LLC to Interface Building Development LLC, $144,500
Marion Oaks: Deltona Corporation to Estella Specs 8 LLC, $149,500
Marion Oaks: Zamdin Mohamed R to Oxe Investments LLC, $150,000
Marion Oaks: Clarke Eloise N to Torres Clara, $150,000
Marion Oaks: Lw Properties LLC to Feliciano Jesus Junior Acevedo, $150,000
Marion Oaks: Sticken John K Iii to Canomon3 LLC, $200,000
Marion Oaks: Reyes Chenee D to Navarro Jorge Joaquin, $209,999
Marion Oaks: Clarke Estelda R to Vassell Lynwall Everton, $225,000
Marion Oaks: Yalibat Rigoberto Pop to Celestin Raymond, $234,000
Marion Oaks: Krohn Consortium 1 LLC to Figueroa Angel M, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Clarke Derrick Arthur to Dias Pamela, $259,500
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Salabarria Nicholas R, $259,900
Marion Oaks: Keys2Home Ventures Inc to Marshall Edwin, $264,900
Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Tater Jamie Alexis, $267,900
Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to Grant Julette O, $269,899
Marion Oaks: Hepler Casper Joseph to Rivera Omayra Salgado, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Juliet Building Usa LLC to Fundora Serguei, $270,000
Marion Oaks: Castillo Ramon Henry to Tynes Nicola D, $270,430
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Fuentes Alfredo Jr, $270,990
Marion Oaks: Pio Richard Francis to Swiderski Dylan E, $275,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Ponce Susana Fiorella, $277,990
Marion Oaks: Vale Patricia De Jesus Cunha Farias to Quesada Mayra, $279,000
Marion Oaks: Eeaje LLC to Yanez Juan Antonio Mogrezutt, $283,900
Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to 2475 Sw 170 Ocala Fl 34473 Mc LLC, $284,899
Marion Oaks: Idx Enterprises LLC to Davila Isemaris Chevere, $285,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Marthos Katrina Jot, $289,990
Marion Oaks: Rodriguez Miguel to Rodriguez Miguel Angel, $290,000
Marion Oaks: Killinger James to Global Real Estate Investors LLC, $293,500
Marion Oaks: Rml Property Services LLC to Duff Emma, $294,900
Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Hess Angela Luzette, $295,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Cross Chanda, $295,000
Marion Oaks: Garp Homes LLC to Sanchez Jose Manuel Batista, $298,000
Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Flemmings Livingston, $305,900
Marion Oaks: Auguste Harold to Hernandez Haydee, $307,000
Marion Oaks: New Build Venture Corp Inc to Rosario Fernando, $309,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Argudin Leidy Laura Jimenez, $316,490
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Moreno Luis Pacheco, $323,990
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Gonzalez Elver Armando Acosta, $324,990
Marion Oaks: Rf1 Enterprise LLC to West Dejokta Jecommata, $327,000
Marion Oaks: Marion Oaks Evolution LLC to Oscar Cavelus, $339,000
Marion Oaks: Triple Crown LLC to Sanchez Noelia Cintron, $345,000
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Doyley Michael Anthony George, $360,990
Marion Oaks: Martinez Jesse Joseph to Young Amber, $370,000
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Rossi Michael Ronald, $301,000
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Guzman Steven Andres, $345,440
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Medina Belinda, $367,135
Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company LLC to Atkinson Maria Lourdea Farrales, $432,920
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Ortiz Juan A, $300,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Burgos Nino Alexis Cross, $310,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Carness Dyan Tr, $350,000
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Stanley Matthew Robert, $237,994
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Li Leon Tr, $271,994
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Li Leon Tr, $271,994
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Santiago Javier Omar Vega, $252,000
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Rubio Joshua Jamille, $255,000
Oak Hill Plantation: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Martinez Rosie B, $283,750
Oak Run: Stair Alva T Jr Tr to Baldinucci Frank, $210,000
Oak Run: Hahnfeld Lynda F to Smith Francis G, $218,000
Oak Run: Meisner Lawrence J to Zelka Jeffrey, $245,000
Oak Run: Lenzi Virgil to Siciliano Eugene L Tr, $262,900
Oak Run: Rubino Nicholas F to Love Jaime, $300,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Shilling Samuel R to Wilkening Bill J, $200,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Edwards Carol M to Mcdonnell Thomas J Jr, $204,888
Oak Run Neighborhood: Waskiewicz Melisa M to Haddock Edwin, $226,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Schultz John R to Chase A C, $239,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Carlson Darrell Johann Iii, $324,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Greear Jacob Aaron, $324,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Pena Vailori M Canelo, $344,990
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Salazar German Adolfo Mejia, $343,990
Ocala Highlands: Woodbury Katherine A to Rr Group International LLC, $155,000
Ocala Highlands Estates: Arrington Scott R to Alpine Trust & Properties LLC, $96,000
Ocala Highlands Estates: Alpine Trust & Properties LLC to Cobo Projects Realty LLC, $112,990
Ocala Palms: Sliwinski Betty L to Ebel Joy, $242,500
Ocala Palms: Eipe LLC to Kathmann Steven R, $300,000
Ocala Palms: Goss Timothy W to Miller Donna Jean, $330,000
Ocala Park Estates: Onega Tracy to Simmons Kayla, $269,900
Ocala Park Estates: On Point Properties LLC to Odowski Colby Aaron, $287,500
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Aziz Malik, $348,740
Ocala Preserve: Coltun Revocable Trust to Young Everett, $375,000
Ocala Ridge: Rivera Sandra to Ramirez Maria M, $160,000
Ocala Ridge: Mogul Real Estate Service LLC to Oilz Florida LLC, $225,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Joo Manuel Arturo to Estela Living LLC, $100,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Del Toro Maria C, $306,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Cole Ferron Herma to Tran Minh Thuy, $350,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Girod Verona to Cervantes Fernando, $360,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Clma Investments LLC to Cardenas Michael, $369,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Brian Ehlers Construction Company LLC to Varela Kevin B, $293,000
Orange Blossom Hills: S2 Premium Properties LLC to Walker Jonathan R, $350,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Valme Gueldine to Holmes Jennifer Hope, $355,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Rowan Herbert P to Berry Catherine L, $400,000
Paddock Park: Advanta Irs Services LLC to Curto Mariella, $212,900
Palm Cay: Phh Mortgage Corporation to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $136,161
Pine Run Estates: Wood John J to Luna Luis Lopez, $179,000
Pine Run Estates: Clements Priscilla to Strand Karen Marie, $181,000
Poinciana Heights: Wooden Debra B to Fixword Corporation, $85,000
Point Pleasant: Davis Nona Louise to Judd Mark Allen, $104,900
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Roy & Joyce Thompson Revocable Trust, $229,000
Rainbow Acres: Pac3 Properties LLC to Farinas Nivaldo Falcon, $229,000
Rainbow Acres: Kuhar Jamesjay to James Jay & Susanann Kuhar Family Living Trust, $348,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Gonzalez Raul, $229,000
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Bwc Constructing & Contracting Inc to Egyed Gwendera, $249,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Vaughn Autumn to Carter Corey, $270,800
Rainbow Park: Hockaday William to Adams Letitia D, $85,000
Rainbow Park: Tigershark Group LLC to Everetts Dakota R, $232,000
Rainbow Park: Jp Development Group Inc to Yonge Ryan Roswell, $239,900
Rainbow Park: Robbins Pauline to Hamilton Craign William, $249,000
Rainbow Springs: Caranci Helen to Nzg Capital LLC, $202,500
Rolling Hills: Eddy David Brian to Morales Wilfredo J, $174,500
Rolling Hills: Platanos Puerto Rican Kitchen LLC to Seiberth Christopher, $355,000
Rolling Hills: Aldana Contracting LLC to Barrios Blanco Carlos Rafael, $420,000
Rolling Hills: Micah Andrew LLC to Singh Jeffrey, $460,000
Rolling Hills: Sbs Central Florida LLC to Wandersleben Jennifer, $465,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Perazzo Karl Frederick to Gonzalez Marcos De Line, $224,900
Rolling Ranch Estates: Salabarria Jorge to Garcia Maria D Robles, $244,900
Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Ogorman Shirley S, $245,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Your Ocala Homes Corp Inc to Amaya Hernandez Pablo A, $249,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Your Ocala Homes Corp Inc to Martinez Marisa Nicole, $255,000
Sabal Park: Garcon Investment LLC to Pelaez Sergio Zuleta, $250,000
Saddle Creek: Present Scott to Castro Sanchez Guido, $300,000
Silver Lakes Acres: Bm International Corp to Guyette Bruce, $112,500
Silver Run Forest: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Polykronis William R, $344,225
Silver Springs: Kms Enterprises LLC to Baker Norma, $167,990
Silver Springs: Herrera Manuel F Jr to Griffin Becky, $372,500
Silver Springs Shores: Ramdial Shirley P to Hernandez Natasha N Cortes, $143,000
Silver Springs Shores: Singh Searam to Rosa Rivera Yariliz Marie, $188,750
Silver Springs Shores: Simard Kaela Nicole to Mcdonald Nicklauss J, $219,000
Silver Springs Shores: Patrick Holdings LLC to Ortiz Jose Alberto Morales, $224,900
Silver Springs Shores: Treibley William to Valencia Freddy Erick, $236,000
Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Shah Shriraj Kishorebhai, $240,000
Silver Springs Shores: Morse Patrick Cory to Ramos Joseph Ayala, $240,000
Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings Inc to Shah Shriraj Kishorebhai, $240,000
Silver Springs Shores: Krohn Consortium Iii LLC to Flohr Alphonso L Tr, $245,000
Silver Springs Shores: Madera Efrain Jose Sarit to Stickley Michael, $249,000
Silver Springs Shores: Kortsep Charles J to Rojas Ulyses, $249,000
Silver Springs Shores: Drc24 LLC to Lowe Daniel I, $250,000
Silver Springs Shores: Villagio Construction LLC to Hernandez Ingrid, $251,000
Silver Springs Shores: Earnest Stephanie to Batts Valarie D, $254,900
Silver Springs Shores: T Legacy Holding LLC to Fernandez Maricela, $266,000
Silver Springs Shores: Lee Sandra to Sanchez Luis A Cue, $269,000
Silver Springs Shores: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Advani Ryan, $269,900
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Greenberg8882Bedrock1Nc LLC, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Cabrera Raul A, $277,900
Silver Springs Shores: A L Milton Construction Inc to Hannemann Monica Pacora Tr, $280,000
Silver Springs Shores: Sunshine Painting Enterprises LLC to Smith Kevin, $285,000
Silver Springs Shores: Gracol Usa LLC to Davidson Lancelot, $285,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Roper Chelsea, $295,000
Spruce Creek: Costa Rose to Piedra Manuel H, $175,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Fayen Carolyn M to Whipple Adrienne, $255,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Navarria Sharyn to Marte Rafaela M, $280,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Winnicki Monika to Vuturo Frank Joseph Jr, $290,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Jones Audrey L to Nagy Edward Stephen, $325,000
Spruce Creek Country Club: Newstein Gail C to Cooke Ralph, $350,000
Spruce Creek South: Kennedy Julie H to Giersdorf Rodney L, $242,000
Spruce Creek South: Peterson Pamela Jean to Robinson Terry K, $255,000
Spruce Creek South: Straube John D to Nordman John A, $290,750
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mahonik Daniel E to Jbd Equities LLC, $220,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Dyson Edward Andrew to Villa Anais, $273,400
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Birdwell Marsha, $279,600
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Holmes Martha Kay to Bruey Rebecah Lynn, $292,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Estalella Caridad, $302,330
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Witzel Roy to Kuehn Karine L Tr, $318,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Morfit John C to Grandos Elizabeth A, $330,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Crawford Howard to Dixon John Barry, $340,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Caulfield Marie A to Nardolillo Helen Ann, $375,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Pecarina Daniel R, $454,050
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Madzar Patricia L, $622,900
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Dallman Jaclyn Marie, $522,250
Stonecrest: Sumrell Elizabeth to Standish Lynette, $280,000
Stonecrest: Preston Jefferson T to Becker John F Iii, $307,500
Stonecrest: Justice Jeanne L to Collins Patricia, $312,000
Stonecrest: Davis Eric H to Haggerty Donna, $500,000
Summercrest: Clayton Properties Group Inc to Haars Judith, $368,265
Villages of Marion: Quinn Martin to Whitelaw Invsta LLC, $270,000
Villages of Marion: Heisler Glorida J to Lebel Deborah L, $305,000
Villages of Marion: Rohrbaugh Rusty Sloan to Whitelaw Invstc LLC, $325,000
Villages of Marion: Bluhm Patricia A to Perkins John F, $357,500
Villages of Marion: Mitchell Barbara D to Burrill Thomas Allen, $360,000
Villages of Marion: Mcgovern Andrew N to Herbst Kathryn A, $365,500
Villages of Marion: Young H Scott to Crothers Howard E, $422,000
Villages of Marion: Abernathy Ronald G to Zellen Charles Evans Jr, $468,000
Villages of Marion: Riley Timothy to Howard Thomas M, $524,000
Villages of Marion: Ruel Johnson Karen Ruth to Galster Frederick A, $770,000
Villas at Bellechase: Braden Nicholas to Hassell Jeremy John, $535,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Arrojo Reina, $342,376.25
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Marshall Glenn Alan, $435,185
Whispering Sands: Davis Filna to Swift James, $300,000
Woodmar: Edwards Heidi Jo to Black Lori, $200,000
Woods & Lakes: Netishen Land Holdings LLC to Et Property Ventures LLC, $80,000
Woods & Lakes: Trste LLC Tr to Truax Ashley, $197,900
Wyomina Crest: Fernung Guy Andrew to Sanchez Amparo, $220,000
Wyomina Terrace: Lord Jared M to Overfelt Matthew, $158,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 19-25, 2024
