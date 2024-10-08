Roach activity: State temporarily closed a SW Ocala restaurant

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Marion County, Florida, for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Marion County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Sept. 30-Oct. 6 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Marion County restaurants were temporarily closed by inspectors?

These restaurants failed their Sept. 30-Oct. 6 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-upinspections are required.

8075 SW Hwy 200 Unit 117, Ocala

Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 1

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

14 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Male employee scratched his face and immediately after handle clean equipment and containers with food, Inspector instructed to stop, and wash his hands. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. At the kitchen area; observed three live roaches underneath prep table, two live roaches under Hot holding equipment, ten live roaches under reach-in freezer (motor area), two live roaches behind search protector at the cook line, one live roach in rice warmer hinges, five live roaches behind handwash sink at the kitchen entrance, four live roaches on floor under reach-in cooler at the cook line, one love roach on exterior part of chest freezer and three live roaches in chest freezer hinges. **Warning**

8075 SW Hwy 200 Unit 117, Ocala

Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 2

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

3 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. At the kitchen area; observed three live roaches underneath prep table, two live roaches under Hot holding equipment, ten live roaches under reach-in freezer (motor area), two live roaches behind search protector at the cook line, one live roach in rice warmer hinges, five live roaches behind handwash sink at the kitchen entrance, four live roaches on floor under reach-in cooler at the cook line, one love roach on exterior part of chest freezer and three live roaches in chest freezer hinges. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-02: At the kitchen area, observed two live roaches behind stove and one live roach inside freezer hinge, Manager killed all. **Admin Complaint** **Corrective Action Taken**

Which Marion County restaurants had high priority violations?

261 Marion Oaks Blvd., Ocala

Complaint Inspection on Oct. 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

3 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking. Pizza sauce stored on counter next to make line. Manager stated sauce was placed out two hours earlier. Manager placed proper time mark on sauce. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

6833 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala

Routine Inspection on Oct. 2

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

12 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach-in cooler at the cook line, diced tomatoes 50F, cheese 50F, Manager moved to freezer. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking. At the cook line, grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms no time marked, Manager marked 12:00-4:00. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food required to be date marked is not date marked and time of opening/preparation cannot be determined. See stop sale. Reach-in cooler at the bar area, heavy cream no date marked, unable to determine when was opened

506 S. Pine Ave., Ocala

Complaint Inspection on Oct. 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

13 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. Cold smoke salmon and Scot salmon no letter on site. **Warning**

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. At the line, quinoa containers date marked 9/25/24.

High Priority - Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Male employee (wearing gloves) cleaning food contact surfaces and organizing items around kitchen area, started working with food and no hand washed occurred. Also male employee handling raw chicken and with same gloved hand squeezed seasoning on grill, Inspector instructed to stop, employee change gloves no handwashing occurred. Manager addressed situation all employee stop, wash hands and continued working. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At the cook line, butter 78-90F, manager will discard at 2:00pm, Time as a public health control form provided. **Corrective Action Taken**

10786 S. U.S. 441, Belleview

Complaint Inspection on Oct. 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

5 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Employee talked on phone, put on gloves and proceeded to prepare food on make line without washing hands. Manager had employee wash hands and change gloves. **Corrective Action Taken**

11220 SW 69th Circle, Ocala

Complaint Inspection on Oct. 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

12 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Date marked combined ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days of preparing/opening the earliest ready-to-eat time/temperature for safety ingredient. See stop sale. Wings stored in walk-in cooler dated 9/27. Créme brÃ»lée stored in walk-in cooler dated 9/21. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee handled dirty dishes in dish area then proceeded to handle clean dishes without washing hands. Manager had employee wash hands. **Corrective Action Taken**

High Priority - Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. No proof of parasite destruction for salmon served undercooked. Manager received parasite destruction letter from distributor. **Corrected On-Site**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Roach activity: State temporarily closed a SW Ocala restaurant