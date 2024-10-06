How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 12-18, 2024

This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.
Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Aug. 12-18, 2024.
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Thompson Leonard Brian, $294,990
Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Alcalde Eduardo Orlando, $309,990
Bahia Oaks: McDaniel Timothy J to Hernandez Felipe, $221,000
Belleview: Boyd Clarence to 3G Ventures LLC, $200,000
Belleview: Weitlauf Properties LLC to Cardenas Ricardo, $229,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Belik Robert J to Daniel 1 8 LLC, $160,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Smith Nathaniel Sr to Mckay Connor F, $212,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Cruz Luis Miguel Jr, $229,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Krupa Charles A, $232,000
Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Calero Melissa Michelle, $244,900
Belleview Heights Estates: Jams Golden Investments LLC to Swaim Robin G, $285,000
Belleview Hills Estates: Lucero Bernard Mendoza to Gregory Nancy June, $187,000
Belmar Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Heil Meghan Briana, $263,000
Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Skipper Jeffrey Lyle, $359,600
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rubins David Charles, $368,470
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Roland Clark Gregory, $417,970
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Smith Gregory Henry, $451,835
Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Jagtap Abhishek Rajubhai, $526,345
Candler: Milone Ralph P to Gray Douglas Scott, $130,000
Candler Hills: Springmann Robert L to Pratt Timothy J, $588,000
Cimarron: Townsend Linwood Lee to Brown Shinique, $286,000
Circle Square Woods: Preyar Steven A to Brownell Toni N, $148,000
Circle Square Woods: West Larry W to Sanchez Maria M, $210,000
Circle Square Woods: Otto Daryl to Anastasi Michael, $223,000
Citra Highlands: Triple Crown Homes LLC to Paulk Pamela L, $274,500
Citra Highlands: Triple Crown Homes Inc to Patel Dushyantkumar Ashokbhai, $298,500
Coral Ridge: Ellis Theresa S to Smith Nathaniel Tr, $185,000
Coventry: Asc Developing LLC to Assael Jose, $370,000
Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Gaines Venita Lynn Austin, $440,950
Dunnellon: Addair Catherine to Jones Laurie D, $160,000
Forest Hills: Galler Joshua Michael to May Robert, $237,000
Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Gavin William Finley to Paisley Hill LLC, $450,000
Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Tacke Michael Anthony to Jay D R Magner Revocable Trust, $565,000
Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Nimsger Robert Joseph, $398,989
Green Ridge Acres: Lear Steven D to Sacco Sofia Tr, $475,000
High Cliff Heights: Shaffer Kimberly to Suzuki Joshua, $307,000
Hillside Acres: Aponte Adam to Quiros Nelson, $265,000
Irish Acres: Shanbru Inc to Baumgarten John Gary, $88,721
Irish Acres: Adams David A to Mansaw Adrian Eugene Sr, $92,700
Irish Acres: Irish Acres Acquisitions LLC to Secure Built LLC, $98,325
JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Frazee William Kirk, $301,990
Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Goldenberg Ryan Aubrey, $328,950
Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Mao Wei, $419,800
Kingsland Country Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Schwades Michael Grayling, $437,450
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Gustavson Seth Alexander to Oviedo Luis Antonio Vassallo, $420,000
Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Jusino Elizabeth to Mccutcheon Larry David Ii, $460,000
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Yeager John Philip, $304,990
Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Castro Zaibeth Soraya, $314,990
Lake Diamond: Ennis Jake Michael to Santiago Marcos, $328,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Kozsey Christine L to Alert Homes LLC, $137,000
Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Leigh Marlene C to Bennoon Tevel, $279,900
Lake Weir: Lake Weir Holdings LLC to Pine Properties Of Florida LLC, $507,500
Lake Weir Heights: Clark Sherlock Erica Lynn to Martinez Edwin, $245,900
Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Ferrer Patricia, $229,990
Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Acosta John Jairo, $241,990
Leighton Estates: Kms Enterprises LLC to Dejesus Juan, $249,990
Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Ritter Ona K to Hapro Holdings LLC, $90,000
Magnolia Villas: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Casafrande Nicholas Robert, $272,950
Marion County: Wilson Nyla Peterson to Tenico Construction Corp, $80,000
Marion County: Hale Ruby D to Rogers Zackery David, $80,000
Marion County: Woodring Robert Mac to Bevesar LLC, $94,000
Marion County: Lewis Rachel Karlene to Youdali International Investments LLC, $95,000
Marion County: Acosta Isabel to Mi Herrera Group LLC, $100,000
Marion County: Dash Martha Hofmann to Pope Calvin, $100,000
Marion County: Bilda Marion to 3469 Holdings LLC, $105,000
Marion County: Fannie Mae to Sudat Pooran, $110,000
Marion County: Busch Bradley L to Barreiro Jorge, $117,500
Marion County: Durocher Daniel A to Nc Hiatthaus LLC, $120,000
Marion County: Graham Scott M to Traglia Eugenia, $120,000
Marion County: Paolini Darryl to Demarce Daniel Allan, $120,000
Marion County: Masiado Beth Ann to Bland Barbara K, $124,000
Marion County: Buck Sales & Leasing Inc to Santana Yelandy, $125,000
Marion County: Rock Patricia to Alert Homes LLC, $127,127
Marion County: Boulware Audrey P to Atchison Windell, $130,000
Marion County: Goodwin Land Company LLC to Stine Joseph P, $135,000
Marion County: Strebbing Linda Orf to Blanton Karen, $135,000
Marion County: Stackpole Charles E to Fairchok Frank, $170,000
Marion County: Abonado Holdings One LLC to Mendoza Mario Alberto, $182,000
Marion County: Walch Katherine E to Brymer Jean E, $185,000
Marion County: Foss Roberty Roy to Foss Trey Mawyer Scott, $200,000
Marion County: Sunrock Capital LLC to Glowinski Michael A, $200,000
Marion County: Caceres Oscar to Urban Renovation Solutions LLC, $200,000
Marion County: Lindgren Cheryl K Tr to Nichols Andrews C, $200,000
Marion County: A&L Noble Holdings LLC to Figueroa Eliomar, $215,000
Marion County: Phillips Mark Jr to Baudouin Mckenna Courtney, $215,000
Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Saucier Jamie Roy Tr, $240,000
Marion County: Smith Home Trust to Moreno Rocky Erinest, $242,000
Marion County: Stone Sabrina to Benitez Karina Elizabeth, $244,900
Marion County: Londo Ryan to Samaniego Edward James, $246,000
Marion County: Dawkins Earle M to Khan Famida A, $248,000
Marion County: Johnson Patricia Anne to Dobbins Matthew, $275,000
Marion County: Rankin John A to Townes John Phillip, $285,000
Marion County: McElhaney Matthew Stuart to Veron Jeffrey, $296,500
Marion County: Vann Doug to Olson Brian Edwin, $299,000
Marion County: Bagwell Mason Frank to Ns 786 Properties LLC, $300,000
Marion County: Seeking Wisdom LLC to Rodriguez Nelson, $320,000
Marion County: De Antoni Amy M to Gardner Lawrence W, $325,000
Marion County: Counts Sandra L to Santana Yelandy, $325,000
Marion County: Hottinger Christine to Stavola Delores J Tr, $340,000
Marion County: Orange Creek Land Trust LLC to Andriot Rhonda, $347,462
Marion County: Greystone Farms LLC to Rehfus Melissa Lecompte, $350,000
Marion County: Tyl Investments LLC to Raney Mike L Sr, $350,000
Marion County: Bruno Stephanie Stoddard to Azzouz Robin N, $350,000
Marion County: Stegall Pamela J Tr to Robinson Frances, $399,000
Marion County: G&B Escapes to Thomas Mary K Tr, $425,000
Marion County: Freedom Commons Development LLC to Pulte Home Company LLC, $468,000
Marion County: Goodnuffarm LLC to Baker Vicki, $525,000
Marion County: Sanborn Lee M to Mfg Group 2 LLC, $537,500
Marion Heights: Magnolia North LLC to Magnolia Partners LLC, $600,000
Marion County: Strama Stanley Paul to Walters Tony, $630,000
Marion County: Veron Jeffrey Todd to Baratelli Diego, $665,000
Marion County: Sapp Charles N to Revnaq LLC, $700,000
Marion County: Johansen Michel H to Pappas Christa, $1,150,000
Marion County: Lowe Stacy to Jay D Birds On The Water LLC, $1,300,000
Marion County: Mroczkowski Mark to King Donnie M, $1,550,000
Marion County: James Roger M III to Florida Ranch LLC, $2,775,000
Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Allta Constructions & Investments LLC, $93,000
Marion Oaks: Argueta Fernando to Ponce Efigenio Lopez, $195,000
Marion Oaks: Bouquet Homes LLC to Houessou Delphine Mazama Esso, $235,000
Marion Oaks: Sandra Hayes to St George Beatrice, $237,500
Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Calixte Jean F, $250,000
Marion Oaks: Jones Savitri Ram to Lugent Mary, $251,000
Marion Oaks: Broach Natosha to Gomez Dunerkys, $255,000
Marion Oaks: Angelo Lynnda to Fanfan Wideline, $264,900
Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Maupin Raymond, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Arocho Eladio, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Francis Barbara A, $265,000
Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Medina Emilio, $267,500
Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Francis David, $268,700
Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to Evans James I, $269,900
Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Clyburn Allen M, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Sb Recap LLC to Gomez Dulaidys, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Larson Brothers Holdings LLC to Perez Yoslaine Rosell, $275,000
Marion Oaks: Ryno Trust Investments LLC to Prodigy Group LLC, $278,000
Marion Oaks: Slifer Jack to De Leon Marlen Bazan, $283,500
Marion Oaks: Chilcott Jeffrey Scott Jr to Espino Elvia Valdovinos, $287,500
Marion Oaks: Garp Homes LLC to Figueroa Pedro, $288,000
Marion Oaks: Group Capital 2 LLC to Armas Luis, $289,900
Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Mora Lieiny Lumey Gonzalez, $289,990
Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to Rosado Hernandez Jorge Luis, $290,000
Marion Oaks: Doco Group LLC to Pierre Karlheinz Darby, $290,000
Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Pearce Kieffer, $295,900
Marion Oaks: Claudio Roberto Ferreira Maciel PLLC to Safe Broker LLC, $300,000
Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Negron Rachael Lorraine, $306,990
Marion Oaks: U S Customs & Border Protection to Forsa LLC, $318,000
Marion Oaks: Villase Lp to Thomas Oneal Justin, $319,000
Marion Oaks: Bradley Vanessa to Penrose Thalia P, $322,000
Marion Oaks: Layla Resi LLC to Thompson David, $339,900
Marion Oaks: Horn Tanya to Amaral Abraham, $340,000
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Kotha Ajay, $300,300
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Ruiz Juan Luis Hernandez, $310,135
Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Farley Kevin James, $343,000
Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company LLC to Sylvester LLC, $447,320
Meadow Glenn: Krall Andrew R to Phalaksa Keo, $295,000
Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: C K & K Services Inc to Morgan Blake, $284,000
Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Tejada Richard to Murray Robert Blake, $595,000
MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Troup Kevin to Houck Lisa Dawn, $799,000
Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Schultz Shawna Marie Kay, $296,985
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to 3476 Se 37Th Ave LLC, $224,994
Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Satta Bernardo Nicola Del Boccio, $238,494
Oak Run: Kalishman Jeffrey H to Fiola Michael P, $205,000
Oak Run: Schlosberg Samuel B to Torres Patricia, $220,000
Oak Run: Ackerman Suzanne Marie Tr to Grant Elizabeth Mitchell, $265,000
Oak Run: Baker David E to Patterson John M, $343,000
Oak Run Neighborhood: Broadbent James to Langham Barbara, $170,000
Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Kolan Vikranth Reddy, $331,990
Ocala Heights: Stier Stephen to Becker Cynthia, $137,000
Ocala Highlands Estates: Sanchez Ramon Jacinto to Suarez Jose A Diaz, $255,000
Ocala Jockey Club: Crowder Ben M Est to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $350,000
Ocala Palms: Dedelow William to Steele Joan, $267,000
Ocala Palms: Jensen Ronald Michael Tr to Mendhi Mohammed, $317,000
Ocala Palms: Zweifel James to Lanum Timothy Robert, $390,000
Ocala Park Estates: Arroyo Roger to Leo Higuera Legacy Corp, $190,000
Ocala Park Estates: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Mccarter Smith Constavenia L, $200,000
Ocala Park Estates: Scott Jerry W to Lugo Milagros, $200,000
Ocala Park Estates: Cummings Kathleen to Mcfarland Katherine E, $203,000
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Moore Mitsie Walker, $244,000
Ocala Park Estates: Majestic Homes Of Florida LLC to Gamero Mark, $260,000
Ocala Park Estates: Field Anthony to Tirrell Jennifer A, $285,000
Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Kriner Timothy, $294,900
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Smith Ronald Garland, $262,990
Ocala Preserve: Puleo Susan A to Anthony Michael Wesley, $270,000
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Berrios Eliezer Rios, $286,990
Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Troup Kevin Anthony, $322,205
Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Brown Shannon, $519,670
Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Titus Russell P to Bj Investments Of Ocala LLC, $154,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Transcending Capital LLC to Estela Specs 7 LLC, $117,500
Ocala Waterway Estates: Mcduffie Cherry to Rodriguez Danyer Leonardo, $340,000
Ocala Waterway Estates: Holiday Builders Inc to Reyes Mayrelis, $360,777
On Top of the World: Stroud Opal J to Jeisy Lawrence Eugene, $262,500
Orange Blossom Hills: Byrd Joyce A to Harmon Brian M, $100,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Minchinton James to Suro Hiram, $153,398
Orange Blossom Hills: S2 Premium Properties LLC to Baksh Jill Ramdai, $332,000
Orange Blossom Hills: Torres Brittany N to Wycoff Pamela Lillie, $345,000
Palm Cay: Frye Charles C to Westenberger Michael, $174,000
Palm Circle: Spradling Neithen to Rodriguez Mario, $225,000
Pepper Tree Village: Galarza Sara to Constru Innovation Jvr LLC, $165,000
Pepper Tree Village: Cielo Of Florida LLC to Pagano Jordan, $347,000
Pidgeon Park: Hackmyer Scott H to Turner Charles Robert, $264,750
Pioneer Ranch: 95Th Street Holdings LLC to Pulte Home Company LLC, $351,000
Rainbow Acres: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trans Global Financial LLC Tr, $135,201
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Lozano Hector Angarita, $199,900
Rainbow Lakes Estates: Dessanti David to Webb Melinda Cunanan, $320,000
Rainbow Park: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Roe Danielle, $249,900
Rainbow Park: A & Y Construction & Remodeling LLC to Haaf Kylee A, $276,000
Rainbow Springs: Rollins Steven L to Cdk Real Estate Investments LLC, $180,000
Rainbow Springs: Morford Eric to Louinord Jerry, $192,000
Rainbow Springs: Burdette Carol Louise Dunning to Lapensee Michel, $280,000
Rainbow Springs: Newman Daniel B to Malavenda Gary Mark, $285,000
Rainbow Springs: Whaley Douglas Wayne to Diaz Lawrence M, $355,000
Rainbow Springs: Selby John W to Bush Lee David, $450,000
Rivendell: Housing & Urban Development to Hicks Muriel H, $195,000
Rolling Hills: Platanos Puerto Rican Kitchen LLC to Kilinc Can, $350,000
Rolling Hills: Gould Dorothy A to Smith William Myrton, $369,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Saint Stephen F to Olson Thomas B, $87,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Fabianes Robert L, $260,000
Rolling Ranch Estates: Baker Suzan J to Doster David G, $326,000
Silver Meadows: Petranck Deborah to Giles Daniel, $122,824
Silver Meadows: Jmw2 LLC to Resi Prestige Worldwide LLC, $129,500
Silver Meadows: Rv Property Management Group LLC to Pozo Donis Ruiz, $259,990
Silver Springs Shores: Pham Jimmy to A&M Properties Of Ocala LLC, $125,000
Silver Springs Shores: Schneider Jesse M to Panindranauth Laynakshi, $140,000
Silver Springs Shores: Feliz Maria A to Hernandez Jose Angel, $194,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mcilwaine Charlene to Julie Inman Inc, $200,000
Silver Springs Shores: Mcfarlane Patricia to Blanco Inalvis, $205,000
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Beilfuss Nicolas, $219,900
Silver Springs Shores: Michael Alan Homes LLC to Ellam Meagan, $219,900
Silver Springs Shores: Lopez Blanca D to Zarza Francisco A, $235,000
Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Nacianceno Gloria D, $239,900
Silver Springs Shores: Discovery Homes LLC to Qualls Cory, $249,999
Silver Springs Shores: Lehman Family Property Holdings LLC to Rosa Amaury, $264,900
Silver Springs Shores: Forrest Raymond to Baez Ethan Joseph, $265,000
Silver Springs Shores,1 Choice Investment LLC to Crespo Anthony, $265,000
Silver Springs Shores: Gongor Fl 6 LLC to Westervelt Clifford, $272,500
Silver Springs Shores: Moise Linotte to Frisby Terry, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Viii LLC, $275,000
Silver Springs Shores: A L Milton Construction Inc to Big Rock Investments LLC, $279,900
Silver Springs Shores: Crystal Park Investments LLC to Pagan Adner, $282,000
Silver Springs Shores,2742 Bucknell LLC to Griffiths Daniel, $285,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Ix LLC, $285,000
Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Calderon Marvin, $285,298
Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Locks Franck Douglas, $299,900
Silver Springs Shores: Kaufman Lorne I to Tarantino Suk Hiu, $300,000
Silver Springs Shores: Carson Building & Development LLC to Boone Thomas, $300,000
Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Leone Pierre Leveque, $347,950
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Lillie Michael W to Wodrich Scott C, $234,600
Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Goeken Lola L to Mullis David Bruce, $424,900
Spruce Creek South: Reed Swan Judith A to Torrealba Richard Jose Carrillo, $168,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Kunz Kenneth R to Lloyd Michael, $260,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Hull Terry Allen to Jbd Equities LLC, $265,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Plute Home Company LLC to Garcia Kathleen Alice, $284,140
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Seery Margaret to Gromadzin Jeanette, $290,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Sharkey Raymond Paul to Williams Judy Ann, $308,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Bosdell Charles J, $314,380
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Nolan Michael, $333,290
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mcclain Douglas W to Halle Darlene Michele Downs, $375,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Granger Debra A, $382,220
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Urry William H to Zhang Wenjin, $385,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Williams Judy Ann to Kaufman Martin Leroy, $395,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Vogel Barbar A, $403,570
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Bowman Carol L Tr to Witzel Roy, $405,000
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Oakland Christopher J, $410,630
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Bright Daniel T, $440,270
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Spitzley Joseph R, $502,180
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Mora Tommy, $526,030
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Okeefe Robert T Jr, $550,570
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Busey Gregg A, $556,230
Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Walsh Carol Ann, $622,680
Stonecrest: Clark Joanne M to Oneill Daniel J, $384,000
Stonewood: Robles Gary M to Aponte Adam, $410,000
Summercrest: Ortiz Hali to Little Richard D, $350,000
Sun Ray Estates: Jones Lydia to Daza Guillermo Antonio Huertas, $152,000
Sunset Hills: DR Horton Inc to Jones Adam Barret, $355,990
Sunset Hills: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $436,817
The Pines: Donaldson John D to Detorres Darrin, $380,000
Timberlane: C&E Real Estate Services LLC to May Candice Nicole, $255,900
Tropicana Village: Smith Walter S Jr to Hongo Scott M, $156,000
Villages of Marion: Adams Judy Ann to Rockwood Douglas A, $305,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Martinez Pablo Alfonso Cespedes, $337,382
Weybourne Landing: Colaiacovo June L to Schleweis Rodney Brent, $350,000
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to ShaLLCross Nancy F Tr, $365,471
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Page Harley Ann, $369,225
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Rappeport Lawrence Richard, $390,641
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Walton Dennis E, $403,950
Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Florscher Eric D, $413,013
Windemere Glen Estates: Brown Ryker William to Laxton Gerald L, $469,000
Woodfield Crossing: Brown Carroll Frederick Jr to Lumsden Charles D, $605,000
Woods & Lakes: Florida Dream Home Group LLC to Hernandez Marcelina Antonia, $235,000
Wyomina Terrace: Warner Maurice to Delgado Julio Cesar Ytriago, $125,000
Wyomina Crest: Sands Patricia R to Asamusa LLC, $220,000
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 12-18, 2024
