How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 12-18, 2024

    This is a list of deed transfers of $80,000 or more in Marion County . The list is presented in alphabetical order by subdivision name — if there is a subdivision listed in the deed. If there is no subdivision, or if the subdivision is very small, just "Marion County" is listed. In some cases, there is a subdivision listed but our system is not picking it up. After the subdivision name comes the seller and buyer (presented last name first) and then the sales price.

    Please direct any questions to calendar@starbanner.com

    Deed transfers of $80,000 or more as recorded with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Aug. 12-18, 2024.

    Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Thompson Leonard Brian, $294,990

    Autumn Glen: DR Horton Inc to Alcalde Eduardo Orlando, $309,990

    Bahia Oaks: McDaniel Timothy J to Hernandez Felipe, $221,000

    Belleview: Boyd Clarence to 3G Ventures LLC, $200,000

    Belleview: Weitlauf Properties LLC to Cardenas Ricardo, $229,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Belik Robert J to Daniel 1 8 LLC, $160,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Smith Nathaniel Sr to Mckay Connor F, $212,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Cruz Luis Miguel Jr, $229,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Pac3 Properties LLC to Krupa Charles A, $232,000

    Belleview Heights Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Calero Melissa Michelle, $244,900

    Belleview Heights Estates: Jams Golden Investments LLC to Swaim Robin G, $285,000

    Belleview Hills Estates: Lucero Bernard Mendoza to Gregory Nancy June, $187,000

    Belmar Estates: Opendoor Property Trust I to Heil Meghan Briana, $263,000

    Brookhaven: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Skipper Jeffrey Lyle, $359,600

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Rubins David Charles, $368,470

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Roland Clark Gregory, $417,970

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Smith Gregory Henry, $451,835

    Calesa Township: Colen Built Development LLC to Jagtap Abhishek Rajubhai, $526,345

    Candler: Milone Ralph P to Gray Douglas Scott, $130,000

    Candler Hills: Springmann Robert L to Pratt Timothy J, $588,000

    Cimarron: Townsend Linwood Lee to Brown Shinique, $286,000

    Circle Square Woods: Preyar Steven A to Brownell Toni N, $148,000

    Circle Square Woods: West Larry W to Sanchez Maria M, $210,000

    Circle Square Woods: Otto Daryl to Anastasi Michael, $223,000

    Citra Highlands: Triple Crown Homes LLC to Paulk Pamela L, $274,500

    Citra Highlands: Triple Crown Homes Inc to Patel Dushyantkumar Ashokbhai, $298,500

    Coral Ridge: Ellis Theresa S to Smith Nathaniel Tr, $185,000

    Coventry: Asc Developing LLC to Assael Jose, $370,000

    Dorchester Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Gaines Venita Lynn Austin, $440,950

    Dunnellon: Addair Catherine to Jones Laurie D, $160,000

    Forest Hills: Galler Joshua Michael to May Robert, $237,000

    Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Gavin William Finley to Paisley Hill LLC, $450,000

    Golden Hills Turf & Ctry Club: Tacke Michael Anthony to Jay D R Magner Revocable Trust, $565,000

    Grand Park North: Lennar Homes LLC to Nimsger Robert Joseph, $398,989

    Green Ridge Acres: Lear Steven D to Sacco Sofia Tr, $475,000

    High Cliff Heights: Shaffer Kimberly to Suzuki Joshua, $307,000

    Hillside Acres: Aponte Adam to Quiros Nelson, $265,000

    Irish Acres: Shanbru Inc to Baumgarten John Gary, $88,721

    Irish Acres: Adams David A to Mansaw Adrian Eugene Sr, $92,700

    Irish Acres: Irish Acres Acquisitions LLC to Secure Built LLC, $98,325

    JB Ranch: DR Horton Inc to Frazee William Kirk, $301,990

    Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Goldenberg Ryan Aubrey, $328,950

    Juliette Falls: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Mao Wei, $419,800

    Kingsland Country Estates: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Schwades Michael Grayling, $437,450

    Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Gustavson Seth Alexander to Oviedo Luis Antonio Vassallo, $420,000

    Kingsland Ctry Ests Forest Glenn: Jusino Elizabeth to Mccutcheon Larry David Ii, $460,000

    Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Yeager John Philip, $304,990

    Lake Diamond: DR Horton Inc to Castro Zaibeth Soraya, $314,990

    Lake Diamond: Ennis Jake Michael to Santiago Marcos, $328,000

    Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Kozsey Christine L to Alert Homes LLC, $137,000

    Lake Tropicana Ranchettes: Leigh Marlene C to Bennoon Tevel, $279,900

    Lake Weir: Lake Weir Holdings LLC to Pine Properties Of Florida LLC, $507,500

    Lake Weir Heights: Clark Sherlock Erica Lynn to Martinez Edwin, $245,900

    Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Ferrer Patricia, $229,990

    Laurel Commons: DR Horton Inc to Acosta John Jairo, $241,990

    Leighton Estates: Kms Enterprises LLC to Dejesus Juan, $249,990

    Little Lake Weir Subdivision: Ritter Ona K to Hapro Holdings LLC, $90,000

    Magnolia Villas: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Casafrande Nicholas Robert, $272,950

    Marion County: Wilson Nyla Peterson to Tenico Construction Corp, $80,000

    Marion County: Hale Ruby D to Rogers Zackery David, $80,000

    Marion County: Woodring Robert Mac to Bevesar LLC, $94,000

    Marion County: Lewis Rachel Karlene to Youdali International Investments LLC, $95,000

    Marion County: Acosta Isabel to Mi Herrera Group LLC, $100,000

    Marion County: Dash Martha Hofmann to Pope Calvin, $100,000

    Marion County: Bilda Marion to 3469 Holdings LLC, $105,000

    Marion County: Fannie Mae to Sudat Pooran, $110,000

    Marion County: Busch Bradley L to Barreiro Jorge, $117,500

    Marion County: Durocher Daniel A to Nc Hiatthaus LLC, $120,000

    Marion County: Graham Scott M to Traglia Eugenia, $120,000

    Marion County: Paolini Darryl to Demarce Daniel Allan, $120,000

    Marion County: Masiado Beth Ann to Bland Barbara K, $124,000

    Marion County: Buck Sales & Leasing Inc to Santana Yelandy, $125,000

    Marion County: Rock Patricia to Alert Homes LLC, $127,127

    Marion County: Boulware Audrey P to Atchison Windell, $130,000

    Marion County: Goodwin Land Company LLC to Stine Joseph P, $135,000

    Marion County: Strebbing Linda Orf to Blanton Karen, $135,000

    Marion County: Stackpole Charles E to Fairchok Frank, $170,000

    Marion County: Abonado Holdings One LLC to Mendoza Mario Alberto, $182,000

    Marion County: Walch Katherine E to Brymer Jean E, $185,000

    Marion County: Foss Roberty Roy to Foss Trey Mawyer Scott, $200,000

    Marion County: Sunrock Capital LLC to Glowinski Michael A, $200,000

    Marion County: Caceres Oscar to Urban Renovation Solutions LLC, $200,000

    Marion County: Lindgren Cheryl K Tr to Nichols Andrews C, $200,000

    Marion County: A&L Noble Holdings LLC to Figueroa Eliomar, $215,000

    Marion County: Phillips Mark Jr to Baudouin Mckenna Courtney, $215,000

    Marion County: Aldana Contracting LLC to Saucier Jamie Roy Tr, $240,000

    Marion County: Smith Home Trust to Moreno Rocky Erinest, $242,000

    Marion County: Stone Sabrina to Benitez Karina Elizabeth, $244,900

    Marion County: Londo Ryan to Samaniego Edward James, $246,000

    Marion County: Dawkins Earle M to Khan Famida A, $248,000

    Marion County: Johnson Patricia Anne to Dobbins Matthew, $275,000

    Marion County: Rankin John A to Townes John Phillip, $285,000

    Marion County: McElhaney Matthew Stuart to Veron Jeffrey, $296,500

    Marion County: Vann Doug to Olson Brian Edwin, $299,000

    Marion County: Bagwell Mason Frank to Ns 786 Properties LLC, $300,000

    Marion County: Seeking Wisdom LLC to Rodriguez Nelson, $320,000

    Marion County: De Antoni Amy M to Gardner Lawrence W, $325,000

    Marion County: Counts Sandra L to Santana Yelandy, $325,000

    Marion County: Hottinger Christine to Stavola Delores J Tr, $340,000

    Marion County: Orange Creek Land Trust LLC to Andriot Rhonda, $347,462

    Marion County: Greystone Farms LLC to Rehfus Melissa Lecompte, $350,000

    Marion County: Tyl Investments LLC to Raney Mike L Sr, $350,000

    Marion County: Bruno Stephanie Stoddard to Azzouz Robin N, $350,000

    Marion County: Stegall Pamela J Tr to Robinson Frances, $399,000

    Marion County: G&B Escapes to Thomas Mary K Tr, $425,000

    Marion County: Freedom Commons Development LLC to Pulte Home Company LLC, $468,000

    Marion County: Goodnuffarm LLC to Baker Vicki, $525,000

    Marion County: Sanborn Lee M to Mfg Group 2 LLC, $537,500

    Marion Heights: Magnolia North LLC to Magnolia Partners LLC, $600,000

    Marion County: Strama Stanley Paul to Walters Tony, $630,000

    Marion County: Veron Jeffrey Todd to Baratelli Diego, $665,000

    Marion County: Sapp Charles N to Revnaq LLC, $700,000

    Marion County: Johansen Michel H to Pappas Christa, $1,150,000

    Marion County: Lowe Stacy to Jay D Birds On The Water LLC, $1,300,000

    Marion County: Mroczkowski Mark to King Donnie M, $1,550,000

    Marion County: James Roger M III to Florida Ranch LLC, $2,775,000

    Marion Oaks: Kubrusly & Basso Development LLC to Allta Constructions & Investments LLC, $93,000

    Marion Oaks: Argueta Fernando to Ponce Efigenio Lopez, $195,000

    Marion Oaks: Bouquet Homes LLC to Houessou Delphine Mazama Esso, $235,000

    Marion Oaks: Sandra Hayes to St George Beatrice, $237,500

    Marion Oaks: Jen Homes LLC to Calixte Jean F, $250,000

    Marion Oaks: Jones Savitri Ram to Lugent Mary, $251,000

    Marion Oaks: Broach Natosha to Gomez Dunerkys, $255,000

    Marion Oaks: Angelo Lynnda to Fanfan Wideline, $264,900

    Marion Oaks: Drc24 LLC to Maupin Raymond, $265,000

    Marion Oaks: Florida Land LLC to Arocho Eladio, $265,000

    Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Francis Barbara A, $265,000

    Marion Oaks: Perfect Deed Homes LLC to Medina Emilio, $267,500

    Marion Oaks: Southern Impression Homes LLC to Francis David, $268,700

    Marion Oaks: Zephyr Homes LLC to Evans James I, $269,900

    Marion Oaks: Soraya Resende Investments LLC to Clyburn Allen M, $275,000

    Marion Oaks: Sb Recap LLC to Gomez Dulaidys, $275,000

    Marion Oaks: Larson Brothers Holdings LLC to Perez Yoslaine Rosell, $275,000

    Marion Oaks: Ryno Trust Investments LLC to Prodigy Group LLC, $278,000

    Marion Oaks: Ryno Trust Investments LLC to Prodigy Group LLC, $278,000

    Marion Oaks: Slifer Jack to De Leon Marlen Bazan, $283,500

    Marion Oaks: Chilcott Jeffrey Scott Jr to Espino Elvia Valdovinos, $287,500

    Marion Oaks: Garp Homes LLC to Figueroa Pedro, $288,000

    Marion Oaks: Group Capital 2 LLC to Armas Luis, $289,900

    Marion Oaks: DR Horton Inc to Mora Lieiny Lumey Gonzalez, $289,990

    Marion Oaks: At20 Assets LLC to Rosado Hernandez Jorge Luis, $290,000

    Marion Oaks: Doco Group LLC to Pierre Karlheinz Darby, $290,000

    Marion Oaks: Lgi Homes Florida LLC to Pearce Kieffer, $295,900

    Marion Oaks: Claudio Roberto Ferreira Maciel PLLC to Safe Broker LLC, $300,000

    Marion Oaks: Holiday Builders Inc to Negron Rachael Lorraine, $306,990

    Marion Oaks: U S Customs & Border Protection to Forsa LLC, $318,000

    Marion Oaks: Villase Lp to Thomas Oneal Justin, $319,000

    Marion Oaks: Bradley Vanessa to Penrose Thalia P, $322,000

    Marion Oaks: Layla Resi LLC to Thompson David, $339,900

    Marion Oaks: Horn Tanya to Amaral Abraham, $340,000

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Kotha Ajay, $300,300

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Ruiz Juan Luis Hernandez, $310,135

    Marion Ranch: Lennar Homes LLC to Farley Kevin James, $343,000

    Marion Ranch: Pulte Home Company LLC to Sylvester LLC, $447,320

    Meadow Glenn: Krall Andrew R to Phalaksa Keo, $295,000

    Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: C K & K Services Inc to Morgan Blake, $284,000

    Meadowbrook/Meadow Brook: Tejada Richard to Murray Robert Blake, $595,000

    MeadowWood/Meadow Wood: Troup Kevin to Houck Lisa Dawn, $799,000

    Millwood Estates: Lennar Homes LLC to Schultz Shawna Marie Kay, $296,985

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to 3476 Se 37Th Ave LLC, $224,994

    Oak Hammock Preserve: Lennar Homes LLC to Satta Bernardo Nicola Del Boccio, $238,494

    Oak Run: Kalishman Jeffrey H to Fiola Michael P, $205,000

    Oak Run: Schlosberg Samuel B to Torres Patricia, $220,000

    Oak Run: Ackerman Suzanne Marie Tr to Grant Elizabeth Mitchell, $265,000

    Oak Run: Baker David E to Patterson John M, $343,000

    Oak Run Neighborhood: Broadbent James to Langham Barbara, $170,000

    Ocala Crossings South: DR Horton Inc to Kolan Vikranth Reddy, $331,990

    Ocala Heights: Stier Stephen to Becker Cynthia, $137,000

    Ocala Highlands Estates: Sanchez Ramon Jacinto to Suarez Jose A Diaz, $255,000

    Ocala Jockey Club: Crowder Ben M Est to Golden Ocala Equestrian Land LLC, $350,000

    Ocala Palms: Dedelow William to Steele Joan, $267,000

    Ocala Palms: Jensen Ronald Michael Tr to Mendhi Mohammed, $317,000

    Ocala Palms: Zweifel James to Lanum Timothy Robert, $390,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Arroyo Roger to Leo Higuera Legacy Corp, $190,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Mccarter Smith Constavenia L, $200,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Scott Jerry W to Lugo Milagros, $200,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Cummings Kathleen to Mcfarland Katherine E, $203,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Moore Mitsie Walker, $244,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Majestic Homes Of Florida LLC to Gamero Mark, $260,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Field Anthony to Tirrell Jennifer A, $285,000

    Ocala Park Estates: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Kriner Timothy, $294,900

    Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Smith Ronald Garland, $262,990

    Ocala Preserve: Puleo Susan A to Anthony Michael Wesley, $270,000

    Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Berrios Eliezer Rios, $286,990

    Ocala Preserve: DR Horton Inc to Troup Kevin Anthony, $322,205

    Ocala Preserve: Sh Aa Development LLC to Brown Shannon, $519,670

    Ocala Thoroughbred Acres: Titus Russell P to Bj Investments Of Ocala LLC, $154,000

    Ocala Waterway Estates: Transcending Capital LLC to Estela Specs 7 LLC, $117,500

    Ocala Waterway Estates: Mcduffie Cherry to Rodriguez Danyer Leonardo, $340,000

    Ocala Waterway Estates: Holiday Builders Inc to Reyes Mayrelis, $360,777

    On Top of the World: Stroud Opal J to Jeisy Lawrence Eugene, $262,500

    Orange Blossom Hills: Byrd Joyce A to Harmon Brian M, $100,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Minchinton James to Suro Hiram, $153,398

    Orange Blossom Hills: S2 Premium Properties LLC to Baksh Jill Ramdai, $332,000

    Orange Blossom Hills: Torres Brittany N to Wycoff Pamela Lillie, $345,000

    Palm Cay: Frye Charles C to Westenberger Michael, $174,000

    Palm Circle: Spradling Neithen to Rodriguez Mario, $225,000

    Pepper Tree Village: Galarza Sara to Constru Innovation Jvr LLC, $165,000

    Pepper Tree Village: Cielo Of Florida LLC to Pagano Jordan, $347,000

    Pidgeon Park: Hackmyer Scott H to Turner Charles Robert, $264,750

    Pioneer Ranch: 95Th Street Holdings LLC to Pulte Home Company LLC, $351,000

    Rainbow Acres: Clerk Of The Circuit Court to Trans Global Financial LLC Tr, $135,201

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Alpha Properties Fl LLC to Lozano Hector Angarita, $199,900

    Rainbow Lakes Estates: Dessanti David to Webb Melinda Cunanan, $320,000

    Rainbow Park: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Roe Danielle, $249,900

    Rainbow Park: A & Y Construction & Remodeling LLC to Haaf Kylee A, $276,000

    Rainbow Springs: Rollins Steven L to Cdk Real Estate Investments LLC, $180,000

    Rainbow Springs: Morford Eric to Louinord Jerry, $192,000

    Rainbow Springs: Burdette Carol Louise Dunning to Lapensee Michel, $280,000

    Rainbow Springs: Newman Daniel B to Malavenda Gary Mark, $285,000

    Rainbow Springs: Whaley Douglas Wayne to Diaz Lawrence M, $355,000

    Rainbow Springs: Selby John W to Bush Lee David, $450,000

    Rivendell: Housing & Urban Development to Hicks Muriel H, $195,000

    Rolling Hills: Platanos Puerto Rican Kitchen LLC to Kilinc Can, $350,000

    Rolling Hills: Gould Dorothy A to Smith William Myrton, $369,000

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Saint Stephen F to Olson Thomas B, $87,000

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Crouch Homes LLC to Fabianes Robert L, $260,000

    Rolling Ranch Estates: Baker Suzan J to Doster David G, $326,000

    Silver Meadows: Petranck Deborah to Giles Daniel, $122,824

    Silver Meadows: Jmw2 LLC to Resi Prestige Worldwide LLC, $129,500

    Silver Meadows: Rv Property Management Group LLC to Pozo Donis Ruiz, $259,990

    Silver Springs Shores: Pham Jimmy to A&M Properties Of Ocala LLC, $125,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Schneider Jesse M to Panindranauth Laynakshi, $140,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Feliz Maria A to Hernandez Jose Angel, $194,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Mcilwaine Charlene to Julie Inman Inc, $200,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Mcfarlane Patricia to Blanco Inalvis, $205,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Beilfuss Nicolas, $219,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Michael Alan Homes LLC to Ellam Meagan, $219,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Lopez Blanca D to Zarza Francisco A, $235,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Highlands Land Holdings LLC to Nacianceno Gloria D, $239,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Discovery Homes LLC to Qualls Cory, $249,999

    Silver Springs Shores: Lehman Family Property Holdings LLC to Rosa Amaury, $264,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Forrest Raymond to Baez Ethan Joseph, $265,000

    Silver Springs Shores,1 Choice Investment LLC to Crespo Anthony, $265,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Gongor Fl 6 LLC to Westervelt Clifford, $272,500

    Silver Springs Shores: Moise Linotte to Frisby Terry, $275,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Viii LLC, $275,000

    Silver Springs Shores: A L Milton Construction Inc to Big Rock Investments LLC, $279,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Crystal Park Investments LLC to Pagan Adner, $282,000

    Silver Springs Shores,2742 Bucknell LLC to Griffiths Daniel, $285,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Krohn Consortium Ix LLC, $285,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Investor Nation Residential Capital LLC to Calderon Marvin, $285,298

    Silver Springs Shores: Worldwide Alliance LLC to Locks Franck Douglas, $299,900

    Silver Springs Shores: Kaufman Lorne I to Tarantino Suk Hiu, $300,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Carson Building & Development LLC to Boone Thomas, $300,000

    Silver Springs Shores: Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Leone Pierre Leveque, $347,950

    Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Lillie Michael W to Wodrich Scott C, $234,600

    Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club: Goeken Lola L to Mullis David Bruce, $424,900

    Spruce Creek South: Reed Swan Judith A to Torrealba Richard Jose Carrillo, $168,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Kunz Kenneth R to Lloyd Michael, $260,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Hull Terry Allen to Jbd Equities LLC, $265,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Plute Home Company LLC to Garcia Kathleen Alice, $284,140

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Seery Margaret to Gromadzin Jeanette, $290,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Sharkey Raymond Paul to Williams Judy Ann, $308,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Corporation to Bosdell Charles J, $314,380

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Nolan Michael, $333,290

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Mcclain Douglas W to Halle Darlene Michele Downs, $375,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Granger Debra A, $382,220

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Urry William H to Zhang Wenjin, $385,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Williams Judy Ann to Kaufman Martin Leroy, $395,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Vogel Barbar A, $403,570

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Bowman Carol L Tr to Witzel Roy, $405,000

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Oakland Christopher J, $410,630

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Bright Daniel T, $440,270

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Spitzley Joseph R, $502,180

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Mora Tommy, $526,030

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Okeefe Robert T Jr, $550,570

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Busey Gregg A, $556,230

    Stone Creek by Del Webb: Pulte Home Company LLC to Walsh Carol Ann, $622,680

    Stonecrest: Clark Joanne M to Oneill Daniel J, $384,000

    Stonewood: Robles Gary M to Aponte Adam, $410,000

    Summercrest: Ortiz Hali to Little Richard D, $350,000

    Sun Ray Estates: Jones Lydia to Daza Guillermo Antonio Huertas, $152,000

    Sunset Hills: DR Horton Inc to Jones Adam Barret, $355,990

    Sunset Hills: Sunset Hills Development LLC to DR Horton Inc, $436,817

    The Pines: Donaldson John D to Detorres Darrin, $380,000

    Timberlane: C&E Real Estate Services LLC to May Candice Nicole, $255,900

    Tropicana Village: Smith Walter S Jr to Hongo Scott M, $156,000

    Villages of Marion: Adams Judy Ann to Rockwood Douglas A, $305,000

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Martinez Pablo Alfonso Cespedes, $337,382

    Weybourne Landing: Colaiacovo June L to Schleweis Rodney Brent, $350,000

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to ShaLLCross Nancy F Tr, $365,471

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Page Harley Ann, $369,225

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Rappeport Lawrence Richard, $390,641

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Walton Dennis E, $403,950

    Weybourne Landing: On Top Of The World Communities LLC to Florscher Eric D, $413,013

    Windemere Glen Estates: Brown Ryker William to Laxton Gerald L, $469,000

    Woodfield Crossing: Brown Carroll Frederick Jr to Lumsden Charles D, $605,000

    Woods & Lakes: Florida Dream Home Group LLC to Hernandez Marcelina Antonia, $235,000

    Wyomina Terrace: Warner Maurice to Delgado Julio Cesar Ytriago, $125,000

    Wyomina Crest: Sands Patricia R to Asamusa LLC, $220,000

    This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: How much did that house sell for? Deed transfers in Ocala/Marion: Aug. 12-18, 2024

