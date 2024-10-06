Open in App
    Ocala Star Banner

    Lawsuit against Sheriff Billy Woods and jail personnel concerning inmate's death settled

    By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imcPo_0vwEyzrf00

    A lawsuit filed against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods and jail officials regarding an inmate's death in 2022 has been settled for $150,000, according to the sheriff's office.

    The family of Scott "Scotty" Leslie Whitley III filed the suit against the sheriff and jail personnel last year. According to the suit, Whitley's parents said they endured "loss of companionship, instruction, and guidance; and mental pain and suffering from the date of injury and continuing for the remainder of their lives."

    The family's lawyers were James M. Slater of Slater Legal PLLC and Michael E. Levine of Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain in Miami. Slater consulted with the family and said they have no comment on the settlement.

    In a previous statement to the Star-Banner, provided at the time the lawsuit was filed, Slater said: “For the brief period Scotty was detained at the jail, he was repeatedly punished and attacked by deputies for displaying his mental illness. He was left naked and alone in confinement, where he was killed by deputies despite complying with their commands and remaining seated in his cell. Without any mental health intervention, the deputies stormed Scotty’s cell and attacked him, killing him. In a humane and civilized society, we cannot accept what happened to Scotty as normal institutional practice. We demand justice for Scotty’s family and systemic reform at the jail.”

    When the suit was filed, the sheriff's office also provided a statement to the Star-Banner. It said, in part: "Mr. Whitley had resisted officer’s efforts to conduct cell inspections. These deputies conducted cell inspections throughout the entire pod; however, Mr. Whitley refused to comply. The deputies continued to conduct the remaining cell inspections and returned to Mr. Whitley’s last.

    "He refused to come to the door to be cuffed up for the inspection, so the deputies entered. He resisted being handcuffed and would not comply. It took multiple deputies to control the 6’2”, 300 lb man. Prior to this, he had made an escape attempt in the jail.

    "And when he was arrested at his parent’s home, he became very violent with deputies and had to be sprayed with pepper spray and a taser was deployed before multiple deputies could get him in handcuffs."

    Sheriff's officials said Whitley was in Alpha Pod, Echo section of the jail and "had been recently housed in administrative confinement due to attempts to escape from his cell and for engaging in acts of aggression toward staff members."

    Settlement: Sheriff pays $150K to settle federal lawsuit brought by man detained at Marion County Jail

    Whitley's death was deemed a homicide by the Medical Examiner's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated and forwarded its report to the State Attorney's Office for review. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.

    Whitley, 46, was at the county jail after being arrested on charges of resisting an officer with violence and crimes against person/violation of injunction/protection exploitation vulnerable adult.

    The incident was reviewed by sheriff's officials to see "if current policies and procedures were followed, identify any training gaps, and to make recommendations for changes in policies or procedures when appropriate."

    Among those participating in the review were officials from the jail, the sheriff's lawyers, training personnel, and the sheriff's office internal affairs investigators.

    The review done by sheriff's officials include looking at the FDLE report, examining body camera and jail videos, and discussing the incident.

    "After careful review of the facts and the available video, the board determined that the involved deputies conducted themselves appropriately and there were no policy violations," according to a document addressing the matter.

    Board members discussed "implementing more hands-on defensive tactics training. Additionally, the board agreed a policy should be created specifically for the use of spit masks," the document says.

    A policy was implemented for "more hands-on defensive tactics training." Authorities said the implementation was done agency-wide. The jail training focused on how to control a situation in a confined space.

    There was a recommendation to do research "regarding the use of chemical agents on subjects that are mentally deficient."

    Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

    This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Lawsuit against Sheriff Billy Woods and jail personnel concerning inmate's death settled

    Comments / 47
    Betty Mann
    12h ago
    That isn’t enough. He should be in his own jail.
    Ken Howard
    22h ago
    lock Billy woods up
