    Happy new (fiscal) year! Budgets, millage rates for six governments within Marion County

    By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aECn_0vrGhMPs00

    The 2024-25 fiscal year started Oct. 1 and will end Sept. 30, 2025. Six separate Marion County governments are now operating under their new budgets.

    The total revenue for those municipalities (Marion County, the cities of Ocala, Belleview and Dunnellon and the Towns of Reddick and McIntosh) is more than $2.48 billion.

    Getting to an acceptable budget and millage rate for these municipalities has been a long and challenging process, with long discussions and meetings.

    Here's a breakdown:

    Marion County: The $1.42 billion budget includes the countywide budget of $945,956,446 and the budgets of non-countywide entities of $474,795,443, according to county officials. The countywide millage rate is 4.29 mills, which is $4.29 for each $1,000 of taxable property value.

    City of Ocala: $1.06 billion with a millage rate of 6.61 mills.

    City of Belleview: $28.36 million with a millage rate of 5.00 mills.

    City of Dunnellon: $4.63 million with a millage rate of 5.35 mills.

    Funding: Ocala City Council approves fire assessment rates to support Ocala Fire Rescue

    Town of McIntosh: $616,333 with a millage rate of 1.99 mills.

    Town of Reddick: $321,000. Town residents don't pay a town tax. The town gets its money from revenue sharing and gas tax from the state. It is one of the few municipalities in the state without a city millage rate.

    Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

    This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Happy new (fiscal) year! Budgets, millage rates for six governments within Marion County

