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City declares balcony rooms unsafe at downtown hotel
By Steve Collins,,10 days ago
Ocala’s chief building official has declared all balcony rooms at the downtown Hilton Garden Inn “unsafe for occupancy,” citing sagging balconies and water damage. In an Oct. 29 letter to hotelier Danny Gaekwad, Chief Building Official Benjamin Maxson wrote that the hotel’s balcony rooms must remain vacant until either a registered design professional confirms the balcony rooms are safe or “necessary repairs are permitted, inspected, and approved.”
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