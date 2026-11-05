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Florida

An open letter to Florida’s firefighters and their unions: Get the lawyers in the room before you need them

By Jennifer Hunt,

6 days ago

An open letter to Florida's firefighters and their unions argues they need legal counsel in place before trouble starts, drawing on what happened to former Marion County Fire Rescue Capt. Vic Payette during the Station 21 hazing investigation.

The post An open letter to Florida’s firefighters and their unions: Get the lawyers in the room before you need them appeared first on Ocala Gazette.

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