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Florida
An open letter to Florida’s firefighters and their unions: Get the lawyers in the room before you need them
By Jennifer Hunt,6 days ago
An open letter to Florida's firefighters and their unions argues they need legal counsel in place before trouble starts, drawing on what happened to former Marion County Fire Rescue Capt. Vic Payette during the Station 21 hazing investigation.
The post An open letter to Florida’s firefighters and their unions: Get the lawyers in the room before you need them appeared first on Ocala Gazette.
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