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Ocala

‘Meteor strike’

By Susan,

4 days ago

After Republicans lost control of the U.S. House and Senate on Nov. 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis called the results the political equivalent of a meteor strike and warned they could be felt for several election cycles.



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