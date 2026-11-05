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Ocala
‘Meteor strike’
By Susan,4 days ago
After Republicans lost control of the U.S. House and Senate on Nov. 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis called the results the political equivalent of a meteor strike and warned they could be felt for several election cycles.
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