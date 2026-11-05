undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ocala
Backroom briefing:
By Susan,4 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis expects a smooth governor transition to Governor-elect Byron Donalds, saying the two began planning after the August primary. More state political news in this week’s Backroom briefing.
To access this entire article, you must Become an Ocala Gazette Member or Subscribe to Ocala Gazette.
Already a member? Click here to log in.
The post Backroom briefing: appeared first on Ocala Gazette.