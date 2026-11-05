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Ocala

Backroom briefing:

By Susan,

4 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis expects a smooth governor transition to Governor-elect Byron Donalds, saying the two began planning after the August primary. More state political news in this week’s Backroom briefing.



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