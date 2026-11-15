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Ocala
🏥 Ocala, FL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Ocala’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both travelers and locals. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in 2026 and beyond.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - $2,173/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (26 weeks, days)
- Pay: Approx. $2,173 per week
Work 40 hours/week on 10-hour day shifts with aggressive pay packages, stipends for housing/meals (if you qualify), Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and free CEUs. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience; strong option if you want a well-supported travel gig.
General Dentist - Ocala, Florida
- Employer: Heartland Dental
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive earnings with guaranteed base + uncapped potential; $15,000 sign-on bonus
Brand-new, high-tech office (digital imaging, iTero, Dentrix) with full clinical autonomy, strong admin support, CE, mentorship, stock offerings, and robust benefits. Great fit if you want to build a practice from the ground up with big growth support.
Physical Therapist Assistant (Outpatient)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Full-time
Provide hands-on rehab in an outpatient clinic, assisting with exercises, gait/balance training, and patient education. Ideal for a licensed PTA who likes team-based care and one-on-one time helping patients regain function.
General Urologist - Ocala, Florida
- Employer: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
- Location: Ocala Cancer Center, Ocala, FL
- Type: Full-time Physician
- Pay: Competitive base + productivity bonus, partnership track
Join a physician-led group with strong surgical access, multidisciplinary support, and a big referral network. Includes robust benefits, 401(k) match, malpractice, CME days + reimbursement, generous PTO, and no state income tax.
Independent Psychologist - Contractor
- Employer: Harmony United Psychiatric Care
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Independent Contractor (Full-time hours possible)
- Pay: $75 per billable hour
Outpatient role focused on neurocognitive and neuropsychological testing, with group malpractice coverage, testing materials provided, and strong admin support. Flexible schedule with option for up to 50% telemedicine and a big focus on work/life balance.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist - up to $1,889/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Travel Contract (26 weeks, days)
- Pay: Estimated $1,712–$1,889 per week
13-week Cath Lab assignment (with possible extension) at a hospital, 40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts. Requires ARRT, BLS, 1+ year Cath Lab experience; travel packages can include housing and meals plus Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and CEU access.
Travel Physical Therapist - $2,108/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 8-hour day shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,108 per week
Travel PT role (40 hrs/week) evaluating and treating patients to improve mobility and reduce pain. Offers Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU reimbursement, and strong recruiter + clinical support.
Recreation Therapist (CERT)
- Employer: UHS – The Vines Hospital
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Full-time
Use recreation and activities to support patients’ emotional and social well-being, creating and adjusting individualized therapy plans. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and 1–3 years of experience.
Licensed Mental Health Professional 1099
- Employer: Dove Wellness & Counseling
- Location: Ocala, FL (in person)
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Pay: $75–$100 per hour
Serve first responders and their families using trauma-informed, evidence-based care. Active FL license (LMHC, LCSW, LMFT, Psychologist, etc.) required; dedicated office space and group room available if you’re also growing your own private practice.
Registered Nurse (RN) – CVICU Local Contract
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Local Contract (36 hrs/week)
- Pay: Up to $51/hour
CVICU contract role with weekly direct deposit, 401(k) contribution, referral bonuses, and quarterly bonus potential. Needs 1+ year acute care hospital experience and appropriate certifications.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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