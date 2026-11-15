Ocala has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from tech sales to snacks to live events. If you like talking with people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus bonuses – up to $30 per new line and $10 per upgrade/tablet

Help shoppers find the right Verizon phones, plans, and devices inside Best Buy while earning extra for each qualifying activation. You get ongoing training, employee discounts, and access to retirement, PTO, and wellness benefits. Application window is at least 5 days from the posting date listed on the job page.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time (field/route role)

Full-time (field/route role) Pay: $18–$21 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Work with popular snack and candy brands, visiting grocery and convenience stores instead of staying in one place. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, and health benefits, plus a lot of independence in planning your day.

Employer: Reilly Arts Center / Ocala Symphony Orchestra, Inc.

Location: Ocala, FL 34470

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Be one of the first faces guests see at concerts, films, and live events—selling tickets, running will call, and helping patrons on show nights. Great if you enjoy live entertainment; includes paid time off, a retirement plan, and complimentary tickets to select performances. To apply, email your resume to adam@reillyartscenter.com with subject line “Box Office Associate.”

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.