Looking for a new feline friend in Ocala, FL? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Sheltering Hands, Inc

Phone: (352) 840-0663 ext.1

About Lola:

Lola is described as a real sweetheart. She’s outgoing, loves attention, and is easy-going and accommodating. She even handled her vet exam and medicine like a champ (with a little help from a pill pocket!).

To meet Lola, Sheltering Hands recommends filling out their online Pre-Adoption Application first so they can set up a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Sheltering Hands, Inc

Phone: (352) 840-0663 ext.1

About Captain Hook:

Handsome tuxedo boy Captain Hook is looking for his forever home. The shelter asks that you complete a Pre-Adoption Application so they can arrange a meet-and-greet and help you bring your new furry family member home.

For more info, you can also email their Adoptions Team (listed on the source page).

👉 Meet Captain Hook and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Marion County Animal Services

Phone: (352) 671-8700

About A:

A is a medium-haired gray/blue adult boy at Marion County Animal Services. His lower adoption fee makes him a great option if you’re hoping to adopt on a budget while still giving a deserving cat a loving home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County

Phone: (352) 873-7387

About P.V:

P.V is a gentle, timid young boy who is still coming out of his shell. He responds well to chin scratches, ear scratches, and Churus treats. The shelter isn’t sure yet how he does with dogs, but they’d love for you to come meet him and see if you’re a match.

👉 Meet P.V and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: The Humane Society of Marion County

Phone: (352) 873-7387

About Pyro:

Pyro is a young Domestic Shorthair at a very affordable adoption fee. He’s waiting at The Humane Society of Marion County for someone to give him a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Pyro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Ocala area, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or submitting an application. Your home could be the happy ending one of these cats is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.