Ocala’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Frank Gay Services

Frank Gay Services Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $125,000+/year

Residential service plumber role with strong pay and room to grow. You’ll handle inspections, troubleshooting, and repairs while getting ongoing training, benefits, PTO, and a clear path for advancement.

Employer: Gettel Automotive Group

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Not listed (appears to be regular ongoing role)

Not listed (appears to be regular ongoing role) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re newer to automotive work and want to build skills. You’ll do oil changes, tire rotations, basic inspections, and get paid training, benefits, flexible schedules, and employee discounts.

Employer: Morgan Auto Group

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience & certifications)

Experienced techs can step into a busy shop with state-of-the-art facilities, big bays, supplied toolboxes, bonuses, and full benefits. Ideal if you have strong diagnostic skills and want long-term growth in a large dealer group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.