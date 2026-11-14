Ocala’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and good food, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Ocala, FL

Ocala, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Be the first smile guests see at this busy, high-volume restaurant. Great fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want strong training, dining discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille

Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Ocala, FL

Ocala, FL Type: Part-time (role described as full-time in posting)

(role described as full-time in posting) Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Cook Harry’s recipes on a fast-paced line and keep a clean station. Ideal if you have 1+ year of kitchen experience and want benefits, training, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Ocala, FL

Ocala, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Daytime-only hours (no nights) cooking breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Comes with a big benefits package, meal discounts, and training on a chef-created menu.

Employer: O2B Early Education (O2B Kids)

Location: Ocala, FL (brand new center)

Ocala, FL (brand new center) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:30am–3:30pm

Pay: Based on experience and credentials

Run the kitchen for a preschool—prep meals and snacks, order food, and follow licensing rules. Great if you want steady weekday hours, strong benefits, and discounts on childcare.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Ocala, FL (Store 2727049Q – 8664 SW 103rd St Rd)

Ocala, FL (Store 2727049Q – 8664 SW 103rd St Rd) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy restaurant inside Circle K—lead the team, handle cash and inventory, and keep guests happy. Comes with tip pooling, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and meal discounts.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Ocala, FL (Store 2727049Q – 8664 SW 103rd St Rd)

Ocala, FL (Store 2727049Q – 8664 SW 103rd St Rd) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Supervise a shift, coach team members, and keep food quality and safety on point. Good step if you have strong people skills and want leadership experience plus solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.