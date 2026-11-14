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Ocala
🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Ocala, FL
4 days ago
Ocala’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and good food, these openings are worth a look.
Host/Hostess – Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille
- Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Be the first smile guests see at this busy, high-volume restaurant. Great fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want strong training, dining discounts, and room to grow.
Experienced Line Cook – Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille
- Employer: Harrys Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Part-time (role described as full-time in posting)
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Cook Harry’s recipes on a fast-paced line and keep a clean station. Ideal if you have 1+ year of kitchen experience and want benefits, training, and advancement opportunities.
Cook – First Watch
- Employer: First Watch
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Daytime-only hours (no nights) cooking breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Comes with a big benefits package, meal discounts, and training on a chef-created menu.
Preschool Kitchen Manager – O2B Early Education
- Employer: O2B Early Education (O2B Kids)
- Location: Ocala, FL (brand new center)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:30am–3:30pm
- Pay: Based on experience and credentials
Run the kitchen for a preschool—prep meals and snacks, order food, and follow licensing rules. Great if you want steady weekday hours, strong benefits, and discounts on childcare.
Restaurant Store Assistant (Assistant Manager) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Ocala, FL (Store 2727049Q – 8664 SW 103rd St Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help run a busy restaurant inside Circle K—lead the team, handle cash and inventory, and keep guests happy. Comes with tip pooling, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and meal discounts.
Restaurant Lead Team Member (Shift Lead) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Ocala, FL (Store 2727049Q – 8664 SW 103rd St Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Supervise a shift, coach team members, and keep food quality and safety on point. Good step if you have strong people skills and want leadership experience plus solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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