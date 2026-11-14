Ocala’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with options from local routes to regional runs. If you’ve got a CDL (or want to use it more), there are a few solid picks worth a look.

Employer: QXO

QXO Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, parental leave, paid training, EAP, pet insurance (no salary listed)

Drive a Class A or B CDL conveyor truck delivering building materials. This is a touch-freight, physical job with loads over 75 lbs, working outdoors in all weather, with strong benefits and paid certifications.

Employer: Not listed (recruiter ad)

Not listed (recruiter ad) Location: Ocala, FL (regional routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week , up to $0.75 CPM , performance bonus

, up to , performance bonus Home Time: Home weekly, 34-hour resets, possible 2 mid-week nights home

Home weekly, 34-hour resets, possible 2 mid-week nights home Equipment: Reefer, dry van; day and night shifts

Dedicated Walmart reefer account across FL, GA, and SC. Open to trainees and experienced CDL-A drivers, with solid weekly pay, rider and pet programs, and full medical and retirement benefits.

Employer: Curaleaf

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $16.00–$17.25 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:30 AM–4:30 PM

Deliver cannabis products to Curaleaf dispensaries and partners using a Sprinter-style van. Steady daytime schedule, mix of driving and light warehouse help, with career growth, PTO, 401(k), and product discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—transportation jobs in Ocala tend to move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.