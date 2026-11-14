Ocala is busy for animal lovers right now—local grooming shops are hiring across skill levels. If you enjoy working with pets, there’s likely a spot that fits your experience.

Employer: Doggy Bubbles Dog and Pet Grooming

Doggy Bubbles Dog and Pet Grooming Location: Ocala, FL (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.50 per hour

Hands-on role caring for dogs—feeding, cleaning kennels, helping with grooming, and checking pets in and out. Good fit if you’re organized, strong enough for some lifting, and want to build skills in animal care.

Employer: Doggy Bubbles Dog and Pet Grooming

Doggy Bubbles Dog and Pet Grooming Location: Ocala, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.50 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, uniform allowance

Entry-level grooming job focused on bathing, drying, brushing, and basic care for dogs, cats, and small pets. Great if you love animals, can handle a fast pace, and want to learn more about grooming without doing advanced procedures.

Employer: Doggy Bubbles Dog and Pet Grooming

Doggy Bubbles Dog and Pet Grooming Location: Ocala, FL 34474 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $23.00 per hour

Schedule: Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat 8am–7pm; Sun/Mon/Thu off

Benefits: Employee discount, uniform allowance

High-volume grooming role for someone with at least 1 year grooming experience (3 years preferred). You’ll handle full grooms, communicate with owners about styles, and keep detailed notes on each pet.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.