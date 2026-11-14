Ocala’s plants and warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Terex Corporation (E-ONE / REV Group)

Terex Corporation (E-ONE / REV Group) Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build custom fire trucks by wiring harnesses, control panels, lights, sirens, and more. This role is great if you have 1–2 years of automotive or electrical experience, can read blueprints, and want day-one medical, dental, and vision plus strong career growth in a large, stable manufacturer.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Support machine operators in a busy production plant, helping set up, run, and keep machines on spec. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, like hands-on work, and want solid benefits like insurance in 1 month, 401(k) match at 3 months, and paid vacation at 6 months.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: About $18.60/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Great if you want short shifts (3–6 hours), flexible scheduling, weekly pay, tuition help up to $5,250/year, and a way to get your foot in the door with a big national employer.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in one plant or warehouse often opens doors to better roles later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.