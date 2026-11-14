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🏭 Ocala Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Ocala’s plants and warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Electrician I – Fire Truck Manufacturing
- Employer: Terex Corporation (E-ONE / REV Group)
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help build custom fire trucks by wiring harnesses, control panels, lights, sirens, and more. This role is great if you have 1–2 years of automotive or electrical experience, can read blueprints, and want day-one medical, dental, and vision plus strong career growth in a large, stable manufacturer.
Machine Helper – 1st Shift
- Employer: Pratt Industries
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Support machine operators in a busy production plant, helping set up, run, and keep machines on spec. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet, like hands-on work, and want solid benefits like insurance in 1 month, 401(k) match at 3 months, and paid vacation at 6 months.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse-like)
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: About $18.60/hour, paid weekly
Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Great if you want short shifts (3–6 hours), flexible scheduling, weekly pay, tuition help up to $5,250/year, and a way to get your foot in the door with a big national employer.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in one plant or warehouse often opens doors to better roles later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.