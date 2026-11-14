Ocala’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to high-tech cardiology. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your skills.

Employer: Sobe Rehab

Sobe Rehab Location: Ocala, FL (assisted living & home setting)

(assisted living & home setting) Type: PRN / As-needed

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Work with hospice and older adults in one convenient location, with flexible PRN scheduling and strong clinical autonomy. Great fit if you want meaningful one-on-one care without driving all over town.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support advanced invasive cardiology procedures in a fast-paced cath lab, working closely with cardiologists and a multidisciplinary team. Ideal if you know cath lab workflow and want to stay on the cutting edge of cardiac care.

Employer: Flexzo Ai

Flexzo Ai Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$21 per hour

Hands-on clinical role doing triage, injections, IVs, EKGs, and labs across clinic and community settings. Great for bilingual MAs/EMTs who want variety and steady demand.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: PRN / Part-time (PRN for all shifts)

Salary: Base pay range not listed (depends on experience)

Base pay range not listed (depends on experience) Administer or assist with medications in a senior living community, keep med rooms organized, and coordinate with pharmacies. Offers a path to grow into roles like Resident Care Coordinator or Nurse, plus access to benefits depending on hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.