Ocala’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big-box retail to local car washes. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $23.00/hour

Lead the store in the evenings, coach a team, and make sure members have a great experience right up to closing. This role comes with weekly pay, paid time off, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase options, plus leadership responsibility as Manager on Duty.

Employer: RaceWash

Location: Ocala, FL (On Top of the World area)

Type: Full-time

Hands-on, active job where you greet guests, guide them through the wash, and help keep the site clean and safe. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying moving, and being part of a friendly team.

Employer: RaceWash

Location: Ocala, FL (On Top of the World area)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Base hourly + commission, bi-weekly pay, 401(k) with match after 1 year (age 20+)

Front-line sales role where you explain Unlimited Wash Club memberships, handle transactions, and help run the wash. Great if you’re outgoing, like earning commission, want no late nights, and are open to moving between nearby locations.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.