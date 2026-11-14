Ocala’s keeping busy, and so are the buildings that need care. If you’re handy, like staying active, and want steady work, these local maintenance roles are worth a look.

Employer: GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead maintenance work at a large commercial property—supervising techs, handling repairs (lighting, walls, doors, locks, handrails), and keeping the site safe and running smoothly. Comes with promotion opportunities, medical/dental/vision, PTO, employee discounts, and weekly pay.

Note: This same role also appears via GDI Services on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Diversified Maintenance

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour , weekly pay

, Schedule: Mon–Fri & Sun, 2:00 PM–5:00 PM

Light, steady afternoon work cleaning floors, restrooms, windows, and common areas at commercial sites. Good fit if you want a short, predictable shift and on-the-job training with a national facilities company.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so your name is in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.