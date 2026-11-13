Learn about insects, reptiles, and mammals that can pose risks in local woods and waters at a free talk, "Living Hazards of the River," on Sunday, November 15, from 3:00 PM–4:00 PM at Silver Springs State Park. Jim Davis, Wildlife Biologist and Lead UF Extension Agent for Sumter County, will explain how to safely enjoy Florida's outdoors. Admission is free.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Silver Springs State Park