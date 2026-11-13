Ocala’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with new hotels, coffee spots, and restaurants all hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Remington’s Prime Steakhouse

Remington’s Prime Steakhouse Location: Ocala, FL

Pay: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Why it’s appealing: Front-of-house role at a fine-dining restaurant, greeting guests, managing reservations (Aloha/OpenTable), and keeping service flowing. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want steady hourly pay plus an employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Everhome Suites Ocala

Location: Ocala, FL

Pay: $14/hour

Type: Likely Full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely Full-time (not clearly stated) Why it’s appealing: You’ll be the face of the hotel—checking guests in and out, answering questions, and handling bookings. Good for someone with basic computer skills who enjoys helping travelers and wants steady front-desk experience.

Employer: On Top of the World Communities

Location: Ocala, FL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely Full-time, flexible shifts (days, evenings, weekends, holidays)

Likely Full-time, flexible shifts (days, evenings, weekends, holidays) Why it’s appealing: More of a lead/management-style role running day-to-day coffee shop operations—inventory, staff schedules, customer service, and basic financial reports. Great if you have 2+ years in coffee or restaurant operations and want to step into a coordinator role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have more than one opening or some wiggle room on hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.