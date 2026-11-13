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Ocala
🍽️ Several Ocala Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay
10 days ago
Ocala’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with new hotels, coffee spots, and restaurants all hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Host/Hostess – Fine Dining Steakhouse
- Employer: Remington’s Prime Steakhouse
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Why it’s appealing: Front-of-house role at a fine-dining restaurant, greeting guests, managing reservations (Aloha/OpenTable), and keeping service flowing. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want steady hourly pay plus an employee discount and flexible schedule.
Hotel Front Desk Clerk – Everhome Suites
- Employer: Everhome Suites Ocala
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Pay: $14/hour
- Type: Likely Full-time (not clearly stated)
- Why it’s appealing: You’ll be the face of the hotel—checking guests in and out, answering questions, and handling bookings. Good for someone with basic computer skills who enjoys helping travelers and wants steady front-desk experience.
Operations Coordinator – Coffee Shop
- Employer: On Top of the World Communities
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Likely Full-time, flexible shifts (days, evenings, weekends, holidays)
- Why it’s appealing: More of a lead/management-style role running day-to-day coffee shop operations—inventory, staff schedules, customer service, and basic financial reports. Great if you have 2+ years in coffee or restaurant operations and want to step into a coordinator role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have more than one opening or some wiggle room on hours.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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