Ocala’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like being out in the community and building relationships. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and customer service in a busy auto parts store while helping train and coach the team. Good fit if you like fast-paced retail, clear processes, and growing into bigger management roles.

Employer: Charlie Health

Location: Ocala, FL (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000 base + uncapped bonus

Build and manage relationships with healthcare partners to connect people to virtual mental health care. Lots of time in the field, clear impact on the community, and room to grow in a fast-moving healthcare startup.

Employer: Wholesale Sinks

Location: Ocala, FL (hybrid/field across Central FL)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 base, realistic $50,000–$70,000+ total (base + uncapped commissions)

Hunt for new B2B accounts and grow repeat business with builders, fabricators, and contractors. Comes with a company vehicle, paid fuel, PTO, and paid holidays, ideal if you like face-to-face selling and being on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, schedule, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.