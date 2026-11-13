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🚚 Ocala FL Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Warehouse Roles
Ocala’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or flexible part-time hours. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
Selector II
- Employer: McLane Company, Inc.
- Location: Ocala, FL (DC Ocala)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Warehouse selector role with a long-standing national distributor. You’ll pull and scan products for orders on a day shift, with benefits starting around day 60, 401(k) with profit sharing, paid time off, and room to grow.
Customer Site Warehouse Support
- Employer: Fastenal
- Location: Ocala, FL 34474 (751 SW 37th Ave)
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, up to 28 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
- Apply by: 11-23-2026
Entry-level warehouse role at a customer site, great if you want weekday hours and some schedule flexibility after training. You’ll handle inventory, packaging, and shipping, and get access to a 401(k) with employer contribution.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Frank Gay Services
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50/hour
Hands-on warehouse and delivery job with a mix of loading, driving company vehicles, and helping with HVAC/electrical/plumbing jobs at times. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and clear paths for advancement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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