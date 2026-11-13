Ocala’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles that come with benefits and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time (full open availability required)

(full open availability required) Pay: From $16.25/hour (weekly pay)

(weekly pay) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role in the meat department—wrapping, stocking, rotating meats and cheeses, and helping members with product questions. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and free BJ’s memberships.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

(30+ hours/week) Pay: $18.50/hour starting , scheduled raises up to $20.50/hour by Year 5

, scheduled raises up to Why it’s interesting: Mix of cashiering, stocking, curbside orders, and cleaning in a fast-paced store. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, parental leave, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: General RV Center

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-desk style role where you’re the first and last contact for RV buyers—greeting guests, routing calls, handling paperwork, and helping with delivery day. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and training, with a preference for bilingual candidates.

Employer: Gettel Automotive Group

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: High-contact customer role in the service department—managing appointments, updating guests on their vehicles, and coordinating repair orders. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, paid training, discounts, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Seacoast Bank

Location: Ocala, FL

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Bank branch role blending customer service and sales—opening accounts, handling cash, and matching customers with banking products. Needs cash-handling and retail/financial experience, with chances to grow in lending, small business banking, and community events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.