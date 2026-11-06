🏥 Ocala Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Home Health to Hospital

Ocala’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to big hospital systems. If you’re in medical or patient care, this is a good time to look around.

Employer: Pinnacle Home Care

Pinnacle Home Care Location: Ocala, FL (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time RN

RN Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes for Florida’s largest independent Medicare-certified home health provider. You’ll design care plans, do assessments, coordinate with physicians, and enjoy flexible scheduling, free CEUs, and a stable, growth-focused agency that serves over 10,000 patients across Florida.

Employer: AdventHealth West Florida

Location: Ocala, FL (hospital-based)

(hospital-based) Type: Full-time EP Cardiologist

EP Cardiologist Salary: Competitive base + RVU incentives (exact amount not listed)

Join a 385-bed non-profit hospital with state-of-the-art cath and EP labs and strong interventional and CV surgery support. Package includes a $50K signing bonus, moving expenses, occurrence-based malpractice, 403(b) with match, and generous PTO + CME in a low cost-of-living community.

Employer: Amazing Comfort Care LLC

Location: Ocala, FL (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Support seniors and people with disabilities in their homes with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship. Training is provided, so this can be a good entry point into healthcare with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Publix

Location: Ocala, FL (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time pharmacist leadership role

pharmacist leadership role Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy, patient-centered retail pharmacy known for strong benefits and internal promotion. You’ll manage operations and inventory, mentor the pharmacy team, and provide clinical services like immunizations and MTM, with room to grow into higher-level pharmacy leadership.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.